  • Slim & Husky's - Austin/Grassy Knoll\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Slim & Husky's Austin/Grassy Knoll

No reviews yet

200 Academy Drive

Suite 100

Austin, TX 78704

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section. The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

200 Academy Drive, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78704

