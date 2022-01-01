Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slim & Husky's Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

PIZZAS

Got 5- slim

$15.00

Classic Red Sauce, S+H House Cheese Blend and Fresh Mozzarella

Nothin But a V Thang- slim

$15.00

Classic Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Plant-based Pepperoni, Plant-based Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions

PREAM- slim

$15.00

The White Sauce is Slammin, S+H House Cheese Blend, Spinach, Pepperoni, Pulled Italian Sausage, Mushrooms and Red Onions

Rony Roni Rone- slim

$15.00

Classic Red Sauce, S+H House Cheese Blend, Pork Pepperoni, and Beef Pepperoni

S&H Hot Chicken - slim

$15.00

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle

Smokin Herb Chicken- slim

$15.00

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken

DESSERTS

Something sweet!
OG Cinnamon Rolls- 2pk

$7.00

two fresh baked cinnamon rolls topped with brown sugar sauce + cream cheese

Don't Forget Your Drink!

Aquafina Bottled Water (20oz bottle)

$3.00

Aquafina’s reverse osmosis purification system means pure water and perfect taste every time.

Diet Pepsi (12oz can)

$2.00

With its light, crisp taste, Diet Pepsi gives you all the refreshment you need - with zero sugar, zero calories and zero carbs. Light. Crisp. Refreshing. Diet Pepsi. Nothing refreshes like a Diet Pepsi.

Lemonade (12oz can)

$2.00

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Mt. Dew (12oz can)

$2.00

green magic will quench your thirst every day of the week

Pepsi (12oz can)

$2.00

the bold, refreshing, robust cola

Sierra Mist (12oz can)

$2.00

Crisp lemon lime refreshment made with real sugar.

Stubborn Craft Black Cherry Tarragon (12oz can)

$3.00Out of stock

STUBBORN SODA Black Cherry Tarragon is wild black cherry flavor with a taste of tarragon. Like all of our flavors, it’s made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors, and without artificial sweeteners. Because when it comes to creating something great, you’ve got to do it the STUBBORN way.

Crush Orange (12oz can)

$2.00

Pepsi Wild Cherry (12oz can)

$2.00

Gatorade Glacier Freeze (20oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

FOOD TRUCK READY TO ROLL! Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section. The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

Location

2300 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

