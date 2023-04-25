  • Home
Slim & Husky's Nashville/St. Thomas Midtown Hospital

review star

No reviews yet

300 20th Avenue North

St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Suite G-6

Nashville, TN 37203

SLIMS + HUSKYS

DEALS + MORE

$15 MONDAYS

$15 MONDAYS

$15.00Out of stock

Start your week off right with our $15 MONDAY SPECIAL! One signature slim & one count cinnamon roll

$12 HUSKY TUESDAYS

$12 HUSKY TUESDAYS

$12.00

$12 Signature Huskys ALL DAY

PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN

PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN

$14.00

This is no April Fools!' Everyday in APRIL ! $14 SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN pizza. The white sauce is slammin', S+H House cheese blend, spinach, red onions, mushrooms + Smokin’ herb Chicken

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.00

hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping

Salads

Slim Salad

Slim Salad

$5.00

Try a healthier option with our Slim Salad. Choose up to 3 toppings for your enjoyment.

Husky Salad

Husky Salad

$9.00

Try a healthier option with our Husky Salad. Choose up to 5 (1 Protein) toppings for your enjoyment.

Slim Pizzas

Build Your Own Slim

Build Your Own Slim

$14.50

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece

Cali Love Slim

Cali Love Slim

$13.50

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions

Cee No Green Slim

Cee No Green Slim

$14.50

S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage

Fiesta Slim

Fiesta Slim

$14.00

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Slim

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Slim

$12.50

S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce

House Party- Slim

House Party- Slim

$14.00

Classic red OG Sauce with pepperoni & Italian sausage

PREAM Slim

PREAM Slim

$14.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Nashville Hot Chicken Slim

Nashville Hot Chicken Slim

$14.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle

Nuthin But a V'Thang Slim

Nuthin But a V'Thang Slim

$15.50

S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms

Rony, Roni, Rone Slim

Rony, Roni, Rone Slim

$14.00

S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Slim

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Slim

$14.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Slim

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Slim

$14.50

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Red Light Special Slim

Red Light Special Slim

$13.50

S+H Margarita Style Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Husky Pizzas

Build Your Own Husky

Build Your Own Husky

$16.50

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and up to 5 Toppings as you build your own masterpiece

Cali Love Hsky

Cali Love Hsky

$15.50

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Red Onions

Cee No Green Hsky

Cee No Green Hsky

$16.50

S+H Meat Cravers Pizza w/ OG Red Sauce House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, and Sausage

Fiesta Hsky

Fiesta Hsky

$16.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, and Nacho Cheese Drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Hsky

Got 5 Cheese Pizza Hsky

$14.50

S+H 5 Cheese Pizza with OG Red Sauce

House Party- Husky

House Party- Husky

$16.00

Classic OG red sauce, pepperoni + Italian sausage

Nashville Hot Chicken Hsky

Nashville Hot Chicken Hsky

$16.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Pizza w/ Spicy Chicken Blend, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Dill Parm Shake and Hot Honey Drizzle

Nuthin But a V'Thang Hsky

Nuthin But a V'Thang Hsky

$17.50

S+H Vegan Favorite Non-Dairy Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Spinach, Onions, and Mushrooms

PREAM Hsky

PREAM Hsky

$16.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Rony, Roni, Rone Hsky

Rony, Roni, Rone Hsky

$16.00

S+H Pepperoni Overload Pizza with OG Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Hsky

Smokin Herb w/ Chicken Hsky

$16.00

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Chicken w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Hsky

Smokin Herb w/ Salmon Hsky

$16.50

Slammin White Sauce, Spinach, House Cheese, Smoked Salmon w/ Onion and Mushrooms

Red Light Special Hsky

Red Light Special Hsky

$15.50

S+H Margarita Stlye Pizza w/ Spicy Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Desserts..

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pick 2 of your favorite flavors. Feel free to mix and match

**6 Count Cinnamon Roll

**6 Count Cinnamon Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Pick 6 of your favorite flavors for you or to share

Don't Forget Your Drink..

What's a S+H pizza without something to wash it down with. Check out our Pepsi sodas + crafted sodas by Stubborn
Water Cup

Water Cup

$0.50Out of stock
**Aquafina (20oz bottle)

**Aquafina (20oz bottle)

$3.00

Aquafina’s reverse osmosis purification system means pure water and perfect taste every time.

**Pepsi (20oz bottle)

**Pepsi (20oz bottle)

$3.50

Pepsi - the bold, refreshing, robust cola

**Diet Pepsi (20oz bottle)

**Diet Pepsi (20oz bottle)

$3.00

With its light, crisp taste, Diet Pepsi gives you all the refreshment you need - with zero sugar, zero calories and zero carbs. Light. Crisp. Refreshing. Diet Pepsi. Nothing refreshes like a Diet Pepsi.

**Mt. Dew (20oz bottle)

**Mt. Dew (20oz bottle)

$3.00

The original, the one that started it all. This green magic will quench your thirst every day of the week.

Schweppes Ginger Ale

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.00

With a bold, refreshing taste of ginger ale, its crisp and bubbly flavor makes for the perfect carbonated beverage you can reach for to satisfy your thirst.

**Starry Lemon Lime (20oz bottle)

**Starry Lemon Lime (20oz bottle)

$3.00

t's time to refresh yourself - introducing Starry! Starry is a new lemon lime soda bringing you a crisp hit of refreshing lemon-lime flavor with a bite. Starry is here to help give you a lift and brighten things up, because we know things can get crazy out there. It's the brightest lemon lime.

Starbucks Frappuccino- Coffee

Starbucks Frappuccino- Coffee

$4.00

Enjoy your favorite chilled coffee drink on the go thanks to Starbucks bottled coffee drinks. All made with real Starbucks coffee, you can enjoy the flavor of your favorite café drinks at home and on the go. The perfect late afternoon pick-me-up, Starbucks bottled coffee drinks are great straight from the bottle or enjoyed over ice.

Starbucks Frappuccino- Mocha

Starbucks Frappuccino- Mocha

$4.00

13.07oz, This delicious, chilled, low-fat blend of coffee, milk and rich, chocolaty taste is the perfect drink for chocoholics on the move.

Starbucks Frappuccino- Vanilla

Starbucks Frappuccino- Vanilla

$4.00

13.07oz, Starbucks vanilla frappuccino chilled coffee drink is a harmonious blend of Starbucks coffee and creamy milk with a tasty hint of vanilla.

Dole Orange Juice

Dole Orange Juice

$3.00

Dole Orange Juice is made of 100% Juice and provides you with the sweet, tangy taste of oranges and has a cup of fruit in every serving

Dole Apple Juice

Dole Apple Juice

$3.00

Reach for this refreshing apple juice whenever you're craving that perfect fruit taste. Juice provides 100 percent of the daily amount of Vitamin C that your body needs to stay healthy. Convenient bottle features a screw-on cap that's excellent while you're on-the-go

Ocean Spray CranGrape

Ocean Spray CranGrape

$3.00

CranGrape Juice Drink combines the juicy taste of grapes and crisp, clean taste of cranberries to make a good-for-you juice

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the field. Get your daily dose of vitamin C and unique cranberry health benefits. It’s good for you and your immune system.

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Tea

$3.00

At Pure Leaf, we are committed to bringing you the highest quality tea. Our Lower Sugar iced teas are expertly brewed using quality ingredients and 85% less sugar than our Sweet Tea, so every sip is subtly sweet and simply refreshing. No wonder every bottle of Pure Leaf tastes so good. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.

Pure Leaf Unsweetened No Sugar

Pure Leaf Unsweetened No Sugar

$3.00

Pure Leaf Real Brewed Tea Unsweetened Black Tea. Pure Leaf Real Brewed Unsweetened Black Tea. Brewed from real leaves. Never from powder. No sugar. 0 calories per bottle. 18.5 fl oz (1.15 pt) 547ml. Real brewed, fresh taste. Congratulations! You just picked a real brewed iced tea, which means it's brewed from real tea leaves picked at their freshest, never from powder or concentrate (like some other iced teas). Plus, there is no sugar, so you can enjoy the delicious and refreshing taste of tea, brewed for you by Pure Leaf.

Extra Drizzles..

**Extra Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

**Extra Jalapeño Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra Garlicky Garden Butter Drizzle

**Extra Garlicky Garden Butter Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

**Extra Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

**Extra Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

$0.50
**Extra OG Red Marinara Sauce Drizzle

**Extra OG Red Marinara Sauce Drizzle

$0.50

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Bold, fruit-flavored lemonade juice drink

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of peach flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of pineapple flavor and fun in every sip.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The bold and intense taste of grape to quench thirst and energize without caffeine

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar.

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are located at the Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital campus in the Medical Plaza building in the food court on the 1st level. **Free parking available in the 20th Ave Garage For complimentary parking, please use the 20th Ave Garage. Park on the 2nd level (blue Chattanooga). Walk over the breezeway, and the food court is directly on the right.

Location

300 20th Avenue North, St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Suite G-6, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
