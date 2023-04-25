Slim & Husky's Nashville/St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are located at the Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital campus in the Medical Plaza building in the food court on the 1st level. **Free parking available in the 20th Ave Garage For complimentary parking, please use the 20th Ave Garage. Park on the 2nd level (blue Chattanooga). Walk over the breezeway, and the food court is directly on the right.
Location
300 20th Avenue North, St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Suite G-6, Nashville, TN 37203
