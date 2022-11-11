Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1730 E Warner Rd suite 10, Tempe, AZ 85284
