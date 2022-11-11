Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar

A map showing the location of Slim Thick Protein & Coffee BarView gallery

Popular Items

The Body Builder
Dirty Caramel Iced
The Classic

Wake and Bake!

Breakfadilla

$9.50

Morning Stack

$9.50

Frenchie

$9.50

Frenchie Combo

$13.99

AM Waffles

$9.50

AM Regret

$12.99

AM Regret Loaded

$16.00

Sandwiches

The Mean Grilled

$9.99

Thick Grilled

$9.99

The Wakening

$9.99

Local

$9.99

Thick Fil-A

$9.50

Knight Bac

$12.50

Knight Chic

$10.50

Burritos

ASU Strong

$15.99

The Mexican

$11.99

The Red Head

$11.00

Asador

$13.99

The White Guy

$11.99

Hot Chic

$11.00

The Classic

$11.99

Slim Thick Bowls

Cowboy Breakfast

$13.99

The Body Builder

$15.99

Slim Egg White

$11.99

Wake n Bake

$10.99

Keto Bowl

$13.99

Fit Bowl

$11.99

Mr. American

$15.99

On Steroids

$16.99

Goddess

$12.99

Chicken Lishus

$13.99

Veggie Paradise

$10.99

Veggie Paradise Chicken

$13.99

Vegan 🌱

The Vegan Box

$14.99

Viva Vegan Burrito

$12.99

Not Your Typical Burrito

$14.99

Bloody Vegan Burrito

$13.99

I Can't Believe Its Not Pancakes

$11.50

The Fake Bowl

$11.99

Vegan Pancakes Loaded

$18.00

Side 2 Vegan Patties

$5.00

Side J.U.S.T. + Vegan Cheese

$10.50

Sides

Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

2 Sausages

$4.00

2 Vegan Patties

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

"J.U.S.T" Vegan Eggs

$7.50

Golden Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Seared Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Bellpeppers

$4.00

Side Regular Eggs

$4.00

Side Egg Whites

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Frenchie Combo

$9.50

Kids Waffle Combo

$9.50

Kids Breakfadilla

$9.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.50

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Kids Pancake Combo

$9.50

Iced Coffee

Dirty Caramel Iced

$7.99

Protein Brew

$7.99

Vegan Protein Brew

$7.99

Cold Brew with Cream

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Madness Mocha

$7.99

Mocha Iced Latte

$7.99

French Vanilla Iced Latte

$7.99

White Chocolate Iced Latte

$7.99

Skinny White Mocha Iced Latte

$7.99

Oat Iced Latte

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie Iced Latte

$7.99

Hot Coffee

Americano

$4.99

Capuccino

$6.99

Latte

$6.99

Oat Latte

$6.99

Mocha Latte

$6.99

French Vanilla Latte

$6.99

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

Skinny White Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

Dirty Carmel

$6.99

Drip coffee

$2.50

Fresheners

Pink Dragon

$8.99

Lemon Pie

$8.99

Berry Blast

$8.99

Bloody Vice

$8.99

Protein Smoothies

Choco Loco

$9.99

PB Vegan

$9.99

Strawberry Deli

$9.99

The Grinch

$9.99

Super Potassium

$9.99

Cold Press Juice

O.J.

$5.99

OJ & Pineapple

$6.99

Beverages

Life Water 1L

$2.99

Fiji Water 1L

$3.99

Pure Life Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.80

Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ice Teas & Lemonades

Iced Black Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Black Mamba Iced Tea

$4.99

Black Peach Iced Tea

$4.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.99

Pink Dragon Lemonade

$4.99

Mamba Lemonade

$4.99

Blast Lemonade

$4.99

Goodies From Counter

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

PB Reeses Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.20

Chocolate Croissant

$3.60

5oz Bottle Tabasco

$5.99

5oz Bottle Chipotle Hot Special Edition

$7.99

Weekly Special

Weekly Special 1

$9.00

Sauce

Ranch

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

Chipotle Aioli

$0.80

Sweet Chili

$0.80

Red Chili

$0.80

White Aioli

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

Syrup

$0.80
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1730 E Warner Rd suite 10, Tempe, AZ 85284

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

