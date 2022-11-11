Slim & Husky's Memphis/Downtown

MEMPHIS DINING WEEK SPECIAL

$20.22

The Downtown Memphis Commission supports the Downtown Memphis restaurant community with an Annual Downtown Dining Week each November. Dining Week celebrates our restaurant community’s resilience, great food, and the people who make our Downtown dining scene the best in the region! This event also supports our Downtown servers, bartenders, chefs, kitchen, and front-of-house staff! Grab 2 Signature Husky Pizzas ALL WEEK for only $22.22