Pizza
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream

Slim & Husky's Sacramento/Oak Park

1,205 Reviews

$$

3413 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95817

Online BYO
Rony, Roni, Rone
PREAM

SPECIALS

PIZZA OF THE MONTH-HOUSE PARTY HUSKY-SAC

$13.00

It's a HOUSE PARTY everyday in NOVEMBER! $13 HOUSE PARTY husky pizza. OG red sauce, S+H House Cheese blend, pepperoni + sausage

New Items!!!!

**Meatballs

$13.00

10 garlic shallot drizzled Italian meatballs, baked in our OG Red Sauce, topped with House Blend Mozzarella cheese. **additional toppings extra

**Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.00

hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping

**PREAM Kidz Combo

$10.00

NEW PREAM Kidz Combo for the young ones. One kid size one toppping pizza, one cinnamon roll, and kid size cup

Pizzas

S&H takes pride in creating artisan pizzas from scratch. Our kitchens make fresh dough and sauce daily. This includes our five house-made pizza sauces, seven finishing drizzles, and a variety of cream cheese flavors for our tasty cinnamon rolls. Check out our food menu.
Online BYO

Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size

**NEW** BIG POPPA

$26.00

I love it when you call me BIG POPPA. Our new large pizzas for up to four can eat. For your next party or get together.

$8 Slim Cheese

$9.00

Enjoy our award winning Got 5 Cheese pizza for only $8. Thank you Sacramento!!!!

California Love 🌱

$14.00+

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion

Cee No Green

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon

Fiesta

$14.00+

Our new FIESTA PIZZA packed full of flavors south of the border, ground beef, pork chorizo, bell peppers, and onions with our nacho drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

Nothin But A V Thang🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms

PREAM

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms

Red Light Special🌱

$14.00+

S+H Spicy Red Sauce, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, and finished with Fresh Basil

Rony, Roni, Rone

$13.00+

S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni, Beef Pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce

Smoking Herb with Chicken

$13.00+Out of stock

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle

Smoking Herb with Salmon

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon

Salad

Husky Salad

$11.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix, Any 3 Vegetables, and 1 Protein

Slim Salad

$6.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables

Dessert

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.

2 Count Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Two S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces

6 Count Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Six S+H House Rolls with your Choice of Sauce or Sauces

Garlic Knots

$4.00Out of stock

strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.

Extra Drizzles

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

$0.50
Garlic Garden Butter Drizzle

$0.50
Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

$0.50
Balsamic Molasses Drizzle

$0.50
Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

$0.50
Stoneground Peach Mustard

$0.50

Extra OG Red Sauce

$0.50

Pepsi Sodas - 20oz Bottles

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Bold, fruit-flavored lemonade juice drink

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of peach flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of pineapple flavor and fun in every sip.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The bold and intense taste of grape to quench thirst and energize without caffeine

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar.

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section. The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

3413 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817

