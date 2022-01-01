Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Slim's PIzzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood pizzeria serving cold beer, good wines, and classic cocktails.
Location
65 Church Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mountain Brook
More near Mountain Brook