Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Slim's PIzzeria

review star

No reviews yet

65 Church Street

Mountain Brook, AL 35213

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Meatballs
Burrata

Appetizers

Baked Gulf Shrimp with hot honey butter,parsley and lemon

Marinated Olives

$9.00

assorted olives marinated in fennel pollen, rosemary, and lemon zest.

Garlic Knots

$12.00

roast garlic, parsley, marinara

Five Cheese Calzone

$14.00

pecorino, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiana, provolone

Meatballs

$13.00

house made meatballs topped with tomato sauce, fresh basil, and finished with olive oil.

Baked Gulf Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

hot honey butter, calabrian chiles, parsley

Burrata

$14.00

sorghum glazed butternut, prosciutto, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, sage

Sausage and Peppers

$15.00

sweet peppers, onion, garlic, marinara, olive oil

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

served with chantilly cream and caramel sauce

Side Items

Side Creamy Parmesan

$2.00

Side Hot Honey

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Olive Oil

$2.00

Side Parmigiano

$2.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

side Anchovy

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood pizzeria serving cold beer, good wines, and classic cocktails.

Location

65 Church Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213

