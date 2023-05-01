Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

Slim’s

326 Reviews

$

6901 Brooklyn Blvd

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

`Burgers

Slim's Burger

$5.99+

Slim's Cheeseburger Our signature Chuck Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo

Carolina Burger

$6.49+

Carolina Burger Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo

Mush & Swiss Burger

$6.49+

Mushroom N Swiss Burger Grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, and the toppings of your choice

Gyro Burger

$7.99+

Gyro Cheeseburger Burger topped with gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki sauce and your choice of cheese

Steak Burger

$8.99

Sirloin Steak Burger Real steak served with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, steak sauce on a butter toasted bun.

Patty Melt Burger

$5.99+

Patty Melt Grilled Onions, your choice of cheese on a marble rye bread

Veggie Burger

$5.99+

Veggie Cheeseburger Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo

Bacon Burger

$6.99+

Hamburger

$5.79+

`Gyros

Gyro

$7.99

Classic Gyro A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, and our signature tzatziki sauce.

Spicy Gyro

$8.49

Spicy Gyro A beef and lamb gyro blend with onions, tomatoes, our signature tzatziki sauce, and topped with giardiniera peppers.

Gyro Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Gyro Meat (1 Pound)

$11.99

`Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich A smoked marinated chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich A fresh hand breaded chicken sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Italian Beef

$7.99Out of stock

`Chicken Fingers

3 Pc Finger Dinner

$11.49

5 Pc Finger Dinner

$15.99

3 Pc Chicken Fingers

$7.99

5 Pc Chicken Fingers

$10.99

12 Pc Chicken Fingers

$25.99

18 Pc Chicken Fingers

$29.99

25 Pc Chicken Fingers

$44.99

Whole Wings

3 Pc Whole Wing Dinner

$11.99

5 Pc Whole Wing Dinner

$15.99

3 Pc Whole Wings

$7.99

5 Pc Whole Wings

$12.99

12 Pc Whole Wings

$24.99

25 Pc Whole Wings

$44.99

50 Pc Whole Wings

$89.99

`Loaded Fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$9.99

`Bowls & Salads

Small Bowl

Small Bowl

$10.99

Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.

Large Bowl

$12.99

Chicken, gyro, or both meats served with basmati rice, lettuce, and your choice of sauce.

Steak Bowl*

$11.99+

Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, with diced red onions, croutons, diced tomatoes and your choice of dressings

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and a creamy caesar dressing.

`Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE A classic grilled american cheese sandwich. Includes fries and drink

Kids 2 Pc Finger

$7.99

KIDS TENDERS 2 Fresh breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes fries and drink

Kids Burger

$7.99

3 ounce patty with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Includes fries and drink

`Fries

Crispy Fries

$2.99+

Hand Cut Fries

$3.19+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99+

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

`Sides

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Cheese Curds

$5.99+

Coleslaw

$1.49+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49+

Dinner Toast

$0.79

Texas Toast

$1.49

Side of rice

$2.49

`Extras

Dipping Sauces

Small Seasoning

$5.99Out of stock

Large Seasoning

$9.99

Pita

$1.00

Giardiniera Peppers

$0.75+

Dinner Toast

$1.00

Cheese Whiz

$0.75+

Tzatziki

$0.75+

Auju

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.75+

Spicy Sauce

$0.75+

`Sodas

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.49

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$2.49

Milk

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock

Kids Juice

$0.99

`Shakes & Malts

Small Shake

$4.99Out of stock

Large Shake

$5.49

Small Malt

$4.99Out of stock

Large Malt

$5.49

`Floats & Scoops

Rootbeer Float

$4.49

Orange Float

$4.49

Pepsi Float

$4.49

Single Scoop

$2.99

Double Scoop

$3.49
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You’ve got food cravings. We get it. Sometimes you need a hearty angus burger that’s so juicy you’ll want to grab extra napkins. Pile on the gyro meat and you’ve achieved a whole new level of satisfaction. We call it the Gyro Burger. Go figure. Or, are whole wings your thing? With Slim’s special seasoning and signature fries you’re totally winging it. If you have a feeling for the lighter side of life, and want to be a little faster on your feet, go for one of our Garden Fresh Salads. Hand-made Shakes, Malts and Mixers go with any mood. Still can’t get in touch with your inner food mood? Check out our premium sides. Satisfying your food mood is easy. Whatever your mood, you can Dine-In, Take-Out or get it in our Drive-Thru. And remember, kids have moods too. Fresh food for any mood.

Website

Location

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Directions

