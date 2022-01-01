- Home
Slignin' Pizza
No reviews yet
2405 FM 423 Suite 500
Little Elm, TX 75068
8 Inch
8" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!
8" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty
Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!
8" Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!
8" The Apollo
House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!
8" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
8" Meaty Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!
8" Strictly Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!
8" Gourmet Veggie
Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!
8" Atomic Pepperoni
Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
12 Inch
12" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!
12" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty
Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!
12" Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!
12" The Apollo
House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!
12" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
12" Meaty Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!
12" Strictly Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!
12" Gourmet Veggie
Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!
12" Atomic Pepperoni
Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, and Bacon!
14 Inch
14" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!
14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty
Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!
14" Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!
14" The Apollo
House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!
14" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
14" Meaty Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!
14" Strictly Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!
14" Gourmet Veggie
Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!
14" Atomic Pepperoni
Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
16 Inch
16" Build Your Own
Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!
16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty
Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!
16" Slingin’ Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!
16" The Apollo
House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!
16" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
16" Meaty Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!
16" Strictly Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!
16" Gourmet Veggie
Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!
16" Atomic Pepperoni
Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!
16" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
Caulifower Crust
10" CF Build Your Own
Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!
10" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty
Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!
10" CF Slingin Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!
10" CF The Apollo
House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!
10" CF Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
10" CF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
10" CF Meaty Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!
10" CF Strictly Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!
10" CF Gourmet Veggie
Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!
10" CF Atomic Pepperoni
Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!
10" CF BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
One 14" Pizza w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread!
14" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
14" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
Two 16" Pizzas w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread!!
1st Pizza 16" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
1st Pizza 16" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread
Oven Baked Wings
Oven Baked Wings 6 piece
Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce, or Plain and served with Our Delicious House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, or Blue Cheese!
Oven Baked Wings 12 piece
Twelve Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce, or Plain and served with Our Delicious House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, or Blue Cheese!
Hand Tied Garlic Knots
Garlic Cheese Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Bowl of Asteroids
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Salads
The House Salad
Lettuce, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Croutons!
The Chicken Salad
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese!
The Classic Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese!
Desserts
Fresh-Filled Cannoli
A Crisp Cannoli Shell Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips!
Halley's Cookie
Enjoy Out of This World Goodness with Our Halley’s cookie! Named in Honor of the Original Comet!!
Twisted Cinnamon Space Knots
Six Hand-Tied Knots Tossed in Our House-Made Cinnamon Butter!
Extras
Extra Marinara
2 oz Side of our House-Made Marinara!
Extra BBQ Sauce
2 oz Side of BBQ Sauce!
House Made Buttermilk Ranch
2 oz Side of our House-Made Buttermilk Ranch!
House Made Garlic Parmesan
2 oz Side of our House-Made Garlic Parmesan Sauce!
Extra Hot Sauce
2 oz Side of Hot Sauce!
Napkins
Plates
Cup of Parmesan
2 oz Side of Parmesan Cheese!
Packet of Red Pepper
Packet of Red Pepper!
Extra Icing
Side of Vanilla Icing!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Slingin’ Pizza we’re all about delivering fresh handmade pizzas with a side of Good Vibes!! 🤙🏼🍕🫀 We make our dough fresh in house!!
2405 FM 423 Suite 500, Little Elm, TX 75068