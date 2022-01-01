Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slignin' Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2405 FM 423 Suite 500

Little Elm, TX 75068

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own
8" Build Your Own

8 Inch

8" Build Your Own

8" Build Your Own

$6.99

Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!

8" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

8" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$9.99

Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!

8" Slingin' Supreme

8" Slingin’ Supreme

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!

8" The Apollo

8" The Apollo

$9.99

House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!

8" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger

8" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

8" Meaty Meat Lover's

8" Meaty Meat Lover's

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!

8" Strictly Vegetarian

8" Strictly Vegetarian

$9.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!

8" Gourmet Veggie

8" Gourmet Veggie

$9.99

Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!

8" Atomic Pepperoni

8" Atomic Pepperoni

$9.99

Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

12 Inch

12" Build Your Own

12" Build Your Own

$10.99

Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!

12" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

12" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$14.99

Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!

12" Slingin' Supreme

12" Slingin’ Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!

12" The Apollo

12" The Apollo

$14.99

House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!

12" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger

12" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

12" Meaty Meat Lover's

12" Meaty Meat Lover's

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!

12" Strictly Vegetarian

12" Strictly Vegetarian

$14.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!

12" Gourmet Veggie

12" Gourmet Veggie

$14.99

Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!

12" Atomic Pepperoni

12" Atomic Pepperoni

$14.99

Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, and Bacon!

14 Inch

14" Build Your Own

14" Build Your Own

$13.99

Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$17.99

Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!

14" Slingin' Supreme

14" Slingin’ Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!

14" The Apollo

14" The Apollo

$17.99

House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!

14" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger

14" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

14" Meaty Meat Lovers

14" Meaty Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!

14" Strictly Vegetarian

14" Strictly Vegetarian

$17.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!

14" Gourmet Veggie

14" Gourmet Veggie

$17.99

Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!

14" Atomic Pepperoni

14" Atomic Pepperoni

$17.99

Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

16 Inch

16" Build Your Own

16" Build Your Own

$16.99

Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!

16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$21.99

Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!

16" Slingin' Supreme

16" Slingin’ Supreme

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!

16" The Apollo

16" The Apollo

$21.99

House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!

16" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger

16" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

16" Meaty Meat Lovers

16" Meaty Meat Lovers

$21.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!

16" Strictly Vegetarian

16" Strictly Vegetarian

$21.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!

16" Gourmet Veggie

16" Gourmet Veggie

$21.99

Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!

16" Atomic Pepperoni

16" Atomic Pepperoni

$21.99

Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

Caulifower Crust

10" CF Build Your Own

$13.99

Build Your Own Gourmet Pizza the way YOU want it!

10" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty

$15.99

Build Two Gourmet Halves the way YOU want them or Choose Two Halves of Our Specialty Gourmet Pizzas!

10" CF Slingin Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers!

10" CF The Apollo

$15.99

House-made Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Meatballs, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Black Olives!

10" CF Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Beef, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

10" CF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Chicken, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

10" CF Meaty Meat Lovers

$15.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, and Bacon!

10" CF Strictly Vegetarian

10" CF Strictly Vegetarian

$15.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Tomatoes!

10" CF Gourmet Veggie

$15.99

Pesto Garlic Parmesan sauce, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, and Topped with our own Parmesan Spice Mix!

10" CF Atomic Pepperoni

$15.99

Hot Sauce and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch base w/ Extra Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese!

10" CF BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!

One 14" Pizza w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread!

14" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99
14" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

14" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$19.99

Two 16" Pizzas w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread!!

1st Pizza 16" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" BYO w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Specialty w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Slingin' Supreme w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" The Apollo w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Peppy's Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Peppy’s Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Meaty Meat Lovers w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Strictly Vegetarian w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Gourmet Veggie w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" Atomic Pepperoni w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99
1st Pizza 16" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

1st Pizza 16" BBQ Chicken w/ Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$39.99

Oven Baked Wings

Oven Baked Wings 6 piece

Oven Baked Wings 6 piece

$9.99

Six Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce, or Plain and served with Our Delicious House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, or Blue Cheese!

Oven Baked Wings 12 piece

Oven Baked Wings 12 piece

$15.99

Twelve Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce, or Plain and served with Our Delicious House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, or Blue Cheese!

Hand Tied Garlic Knots

Hand Tied Garlic Knots

Hand Tied Garlic Knots

$5.99

Six Hand-Tied Garlic Knots Tossed in Garlic Butter and Sprinkled with our Parmesan Spice Mix!

Garlic Cheese Bread

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Served with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch or House-Made Marinara Sauce!

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.59

Served with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch or House-Made Marinara Sauce!

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.29

Served with House-Made Buttermilk Ranch or House-Made Marinara Sauce!

Mozzarella Sticks

5 Mozzarella sticks 1 Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Five Mozzarella Sticks served with our House-Made Marinara Sauce!

Bowl of Asteroids

Build your own little taste of space with our signature meatball bake by pairing our meatballs with your choice of sauce and any of our fresh veggies!

Bowl of Asteroids

$11.99

Build Your Own Little Taste of Space with Our Signature Meatball Bake by Pairing Our Meatballs with Any Veggie Topping(s) and Sauce from the Build-Your-Own list inside!

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti Topped with our House-Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Meatballs, and our Parmesan Spice Mix!

Salads

The House Salad

The House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Croutons!

The Chicken Salad

The Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese!

The Classic Salad

The Classic Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese!

Desserts

Fresh-Filled Cannoli

Fresh-Filled Cannoli

$4.99

A Crisp Cannoli Shell Filled with Sweetened Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips!

Halley's Cookie

Halley's Cookie

$9.99

Enjoy Out of This World Goodness with Our Halley’s cookie! Named in Honor of the Original Comet!!

Twisted Cinnamon Space Knots

Twisted Cinnamon Space Knots

$5.99

Six Hand-Tied Knots Tossed in Our House-Made Cinnamon Butter!

16oz Bottles

Coke

Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.69
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Extras

Extra Marinara

$0.50

2 oz Side of our House-Made Marinara!

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Side of BBQ Sauce!

House Made Buttermilk Ranch

House Made Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Side of our House-Made Buttermilk Ranch!

House Made Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2 oz Side of our House-Made Garlic Parmesan Sauce!

Extra Hot Sauce

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

2 oz Side of Hot Sauce!

Napkins

Plates

Cup of Parmesan

Cup of Parmesan

$0.50

2 oz Side of Parmesan Cheese!

Packet of Red Pepper

Packet of Red Pepper

Packet of Red Pepper!

Extra Icing

Extra Icing

$0.75

Side of Vanilla Icing!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Slingin’ Pizza we’re all about delivering fresh handmade pizzas with a side of Good Vibes!! 🤙🏼🍕🫀 We make our dough fresh in house!!

Website

Location

2405 FM 423 Suite 500, Little Elm, TX 75068

Directions

