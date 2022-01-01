Restaurant header imageView gallery

SLIP 14 14 Old South Wharf

review star

No reviews yet

14 Old South Wharf

Nantucket, MA 02554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soups

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Clam Chowder

$11.00Out of stock

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

FF

Appetizers

Slip 14 Calamari

$16.00

Mahogany Glazed Wings

$17.00

Tuna Nachos

$24.00

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Lobster Tostada

$26.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$18.00

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Garden Salad

$20.00

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Lunch Entree

Smash Burger

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fish Sammy

$24.00

Scallop Roll

$26.00

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Dynamite Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Half Garden

$11.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Half Ceasar

$8.00

Side Dynamite

$3.50

Extra Mohagany Sauce

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Sub Truffle Fries

$4.00

Sub Dyno Fries

$4.00

Sub Street Corn

$4.00Out of stock

FIRE COURSE 2

--------------------------

Dressings & Sauces

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Ceasar Dressing

Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

Ranch

Green Goddess

Dyna Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Raw Bar

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Dozen Oysters

$36.00Out of stock

Dressed Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Single Oyster

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Pate

$14.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Baked Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Daily Crudo

$21.00Out of stock

MKT Price

Tuna Tartar

$22.00Out of stock

Exta Mignonette

Extra Cocktail Sauce

Extra Horse Radish

Extra Crackers

Extra Chips

Extra Extra Chips/Crackers

$2.00

--------------------------

FIRE RAW BAR

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$18.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Adult Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$14.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Extra Ketchup

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Mudslide Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Fruit Bar

$14.00

--------------------------

FIRE COURSE 2

Merchandise

Flatbrim Hat

$35.00

Rope Hat

$35.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00

Charity Hat

$30.00

Winter Hat

$30.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$40.00

Sweatshirt Hoodie

$65.00

Sweatshirt Crewneck

$50.00

Windbreaker

$80.00

Onesie/Kids T-Shirt

$25.00

Friend Hat

$25.00

Friend T Shirt

$20.00

Friend Crewneck

$32.00

Friend Hoodie

$45.00

Staff Hat

$20.00

Staff T-shirt

$15.00

Staff Crewneck

$25.00

Staff Hoodie

$40.00

Staff Windbreaker

$40.00

Sticker

$2.00

Coozie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island. The combination of our outdoor patio, casual bar, and relaxed inside dining room is a favorite among locals and summer visitors alike. The menu features local seafood and summer fare highlighting the freshest herbs and vegetables. A great place for lunch or dinner paired with refreshing cocktails and local oysters from "The Shanty", Slip 14's in-house raw bar.

Location

14 Old South Wharf, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Club Car
orange starNo Reviews
1 Main St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Charlie Noble
orange star4.4 • 397
15 South Water St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
B-ACK Yard BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,000
20 Straight Wharf Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Beet
orange star4.5 • 39
9 South Water Street Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
NLT Food Truck @ Cisco Brewers
orange starNo Reviews
Nantucket Lobster Trap Truck at Cisco Brewery5 Bartlett Farm Road Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
BAR YOSHI
orange star3.7 • 137
21 OLD SOUTH WHARF NANTUCKET, MA 02554
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nantucket

dune - Nantucket
orange star4.5 • 3,995
20 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Via Mare
orange star4.5 • 1,151
17 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
B-ACK Yard BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,000
20 Straight Wharf Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Tap Room
orange star4.4 • 852
29 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Charlie Noble
orange star4.4 • 397
15 South Water St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
orange star4.6 • 314
33 Bartlett Farm Rd Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nantucket
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston