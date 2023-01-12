Main picView gallery

Slippery Pig Brewery 18801 Front St NE

review star

No reviews yet

18801 Front St NE

Poulsbo, WA 98370

Order Again

Potatoes

Baked Russet Potato Plain

$6.00

Russt Potato with butter.

Baked Sweet Potato Plain

$7.50

Baked sweet potato with butter.

Loaded Russet Potato

$11.00

Baked russet potato with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Loaded Sweet Potato

$12.50

baked sweet potato with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar melted into a 12'' flour tortilla,

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.00

Caesar marinated chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Wig Wam pulled pork, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine tossed in house Caesar dressing, with croutons, grated parmesan and lemon wedge.

Fusion Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens and cabbage with your choice of pulled pork or smoked brisket, cucumbers, pickled carrots and onions, sweet soy, green onions, siracha mayo and Asian vinaigrette.

Grinder Salad

$17.00

MIXED GREENS, PEPPERONCINIS, TOMATOES, WITH PROVOLONE, SWISS, HAM, CAPICOLA, AND SALAMI PINWHEELS, SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE VINIAGRETTE.

Black & Blue

$17.00

Romaine with blue cheese crumbles, house thin sliced Italian beef, croutons, red onions, and tomato. Served with House Blue Cheese dressing.

Taco Salad

$19.00

House made cheesy flour tortilla shell with refried beans, your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken, smoked brisket, or chorizo. Black olives, cheddar, tomatoes, house pico de gallo and green onions.

Chef Salad

$18.00

Romaine, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, ham, chicken, tomato and cucumber.

Sandwiches

Ashley

$13.00

Smoked gouda, sliced tomato, priscuitto, lemon pesto aioli, on sourdough bread. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Big Boss

$13.00

Brie, grilled onions, thin sliced apples and honey, on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

BLT Melt

$13.00

Bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar on sourdough with house garlic aioli and toasted. Served with a side or chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, w/ romaine, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, pickled carrots and onions and green onions. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Cheese Steak

$16.00

House roasted Italian beef, on french roll with nacho cheese sauce and grilled onions. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar or American on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Cochinito

$16.50

Our Cubano, Wig Wam Pub's smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss, dill pickle, yellow mustard and pickle with house mojo sauce. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Caesar marinated chicken, provolone, prosciutto, sliced tomato, house lemon basil aioli, pressed on the grilled. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Grinder

$16.00

Provolone, swiss, ham, salami and capicola, on a French roll with greens, sliced tomato, pepperoncinis, pickled red onions and Italian vinaigrette. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$13.00

Cheddar and sliced ham on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Hot Dog

$9.00

All beef Hebrew National on a bun. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.

Irish Jews

$9.00+

Smoked corned beef, swiss, fried egg, house horseradish mustard, on a pretzel slider roll. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Italian Beef Dip

$15.00

House roasted Italian beef on a French roll with au's jus. Add cheese, peppers, or onions! Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Italian Beef Melt

$14.00

House Itailan beef sliced thin, provolone, sliced tomato, and garlic aioli on parmesan crusted sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Italian Street Sandwich

$13.00

Uli's Italian sausage, grilled onions, grilled peppers & provolone, on a toasted french roll. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Housemade meatballs, marinara, provolone and shredded parmesan on a french roll. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.

Norsk Hot Dog

$12.00

Olympia Provisions uncured wiener on Sluys Bakery Lefse with grilled onions and Norwegian mustard. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.

Po' Mi

$16.00

Pulled pork, cucumbers, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onions and carrots, green onions, cabbage, siracha mayo, Asian vinaigrette, and sweet soy sauce a toasted french roll. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Wigwam Pub's smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with veggies and ranch dip. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.

Reuben

$14.00

Wig Wam Pub's smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & house 1.000 on marble rye. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.

Schwarma Sandwich

$15.00

Tahini sauce, pulled pork, diced tomato, spiced red onion, parsely, and harissa on toasted flat bread. Comes witha side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Wig Wam smoked brisket on a brioche bun with veggies and ranch dip. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Chx Caesar Sand

$16.00

French Roll toasted with parmesan, romaine, red onions, and house Caesar dressing.

Shareables

Cheese Board

$18.00

Three cheeses, smoked nuts, fruit, jam & grilled bread.

Viking Board

$25.00

hard boiled egg, cheeses, smoked nuts, jam, olives, pickled veggies, grilled bread, smoked salmon, pickled herring, salami & prosciutto.

Hummus Plate

$17.00

House hummus, grilled pita, fresh veggies, cured olives, house pickled red onions.

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, olives, green onions, jalapenos, house pico de gallo, sour cream.

Artisanal Nachos

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, prosciutto, grilled onions, grilled peppers, house pickled red onions & green onions, on tortilla chips, topped with balsamic glaze, sour cream and parmesean.

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Warm soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.

Salmon Board

$15.00

Smoked salmon, grilled bread, whipped cream cheese.

Tortilla Chips & Pico

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Soup

Soup

$6.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Sweets

Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00

Flavors vary.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two house made Belgian waffles with chocolate chips.

Gummies

$5.00

flavors vary

Chocolate Covered Tater Chips

$5.00

kettle chips covered in chocolate with a little pretzel salt.

Tacos

Burrote

$17.00

Naked Burrote

$17.00

Fusion Taco

$12.00

Lutefisk Taco

$14.00

Taco

$12.00

Late Night

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, olives, green onions, jalapenos, house pico de gallo, sour cream.

Salmon Board

$15.00

Smoked salmon, grilled bread, whipped cream cheese.

Cheese Board

$18.00

Three cheeses, smoked nuts, fruit, jam & grilled bread.

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Warm soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Wigwam Pub's smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with veggies and ranch dip. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.

Italian Beef Dip

$15.00

House roasted Italian beef on a French roll with au's jus. Add cheese, peppers, or onions! Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Irish Jews

$9.00+

Smoked corned beef, swiss, fried egg, house horseradish mustard, on a pretzel slider roll. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.

Reuben

$14.00

Wig Wam Pub's smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & house 1.000 on marble rye. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.

Drinks

MILK

$5.00

Roy Rogers / Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

House Coffee

$3.50

Breakfast

Barnyard

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Avocado Egg HL

$14.00

Pretzel Roll Egg Sandwich

$12.00

4X4

$14.00

Breakfast BLT

$12.00

PBO Breakfast

$14.00

Spam N Eggs

$15.00

Irish Jews

Ham Benedict

$14.00

Pulled Pork Benedict

$14.00

Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Brisket Benedict

$14.00

Tomato Benedict

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Gravy Side

$4.00

2 Slices Bacon Side

$4.50

2 Sausage Links Side

$4.50

Sliced Tomato Side

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Pico Side

$1.00

Avocado Side

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.50

2 Eggs

$4.50

Toast

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$4.00

Blueberries & Whipped Cream

$4.00

Waffles

Apple Fritter Waffle

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.00

Plain Sweet Waffle

$10.00

Half Pulled Pork Waffle

$12.00

Whole Pulled Pork Waffle

$18.00

Corned Beef Hash Waffle

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash Works

$17.00

Hawn Approved

$18.00

Tater Waffle Gravy

$14.00

Merchandise

Hoody

$40.00

32oz Squealer

$6.00

5oz glass

$4.00

64oz growler

$10.00

Baseball T

$25.00

Enamel Pin

$3.67

Honey

$12.00

Tote Bag

$25.00

Elderberries

$14.00

Mug Club

$150.00

Flip Top Growler

$44.00

Pbo AF Sticker

$3.00

1lb Coffee

$15.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$24.00

Hawaiian/Dickies

$50.00

Flannel

$40.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Beanie

$20.00

Herbal Tea

$16.00

Can & Bottles

Ranier Can

$4.00

Wht Clw

$5.00

Rhubarb IPA 22oz

$9.00

Damned 11 22oz

$12.00

TechnoViking 22oz

$12.00

Sluys Baker's Dozen

$12.00

Caffee Cocina 22oz

$7.00

Borghild 22oz

$9.00

Hog's Breath

$12.00

Sides

BEER CHS

$3.00

COLE SLW

$3.50

DRSSNG

$1.00

NCHO CHS

$2.00

PICO

$3.00

SD CSR

$3.50

SD GUAC

$5.00

SD SLD

$3.50

SD TATR CHPS

$3.00

SD TILLA CHPS

$3.00

TATR SLD

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for coming in today!

Location

18801 Front St NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Directions

