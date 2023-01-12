Slippery Pig Brewery 18801 Front St NE
No reviews yet
18801 Front St NE
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Potatoes
Baked Russet Potato Plain
Russt Potato with butter.
Baked Sweet Potato Plain
Baked sweet potato with butter.
Loaded Russet Potato
Baked russet potato with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Loaded Sweet Potato
baked sweet potato with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions.
Quesadillas
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in house Caesar dressing, with croutons, grated parmesan and lemon wedge.
Fusion Salad
Mixed greens and cabbage with your choice of pulled pork or smoked brisket, cucumbers, pickled carrots and onions, sweet soy, green onions, siracha mayo and Asian vinaigrette.
Grinder Salad
MIXED GREENS, PEPPERONCINIS, TOMATOES, WITH PROVOLONE, SWISS, HAM, CAPICOLA, AND SALAMI PINWHEELS, SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE VINIAGRETTE.
Black & Blue
Romaine with blue cheese crumbles, house thin sliced Italian beef, croutons, red onions, and tomato. Served with House Blue Cheese dressing.
Taco Salad
House made cheesy flour tortilla shell with refried beans, your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken, smoked brisket, or chorizo. Black olives, cheddar, tomatoes, house pico de gallo and green onions.
Chef Salad
Romaine, cheddar, swiss, hard boiled egg, ham, chicken, tomato and cucumber.
Sandwiches
Ashley
Smoked gouda, sliced tomato, priscuitto, lemon pesto aioli, on sourdough bread. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Big Boss
Brie, grilled onions, thin sliced apples and honey, on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
BLT Melt
Bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar on sourdough with house garlic aioli and toasted. Served with a side or chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, w/ romaine, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, pickled carrots and onions and green onions. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Cheese Steak
House roasted Italian beef, on french roll with nacho cheese sauce and grilled onions. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Cheddar or American on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Cochinito
Our Cubano, Wig Wam Pub's smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss, dill pickle, yellow mustard and pickle with house mojo sauce. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Caesar marinated chicken, provolone, prosciutto, sliced tomato, house lemon basil aioli, pressed on the grilled. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Grinder
Provolone, swiss, ham, salami and capicola, on a French roll with greens, sliced tomato, pepperoncinis, pickled red onions and Italian vinaigrette. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Cheddar and sliced ham on sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Hot Dog
All beef Hebrew National on a bun. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.
Irish Jews
Smoked corned beef, swiss, fried egg, house horseradish mustard, on a pretzel slider roll. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Italian Beef Dip
House roasted Italian beef on a French roll with au's jus. Add cheese, peppers, or onions! Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Italian Beef Melt
House Itailan beef sliced thin, provolone, sliced tomato, and garlic aioli on parmesan crusted sourdough. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Italian Street Sandwich
Uli's Italian sausage, grilled onions, grilled peppers & provolone, on a toasted french roll. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.
Meatball Sub
Housemade meatballs, marinara, provolone and shredded parmesan on a french roll. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad for $3 more.
Norsk Hot Dog
Olympia Provisions uncured wiener on Sluys Bakery Lefse with grilled onions and Norwegian mustard. Comes with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.
Po' Mi
Pulled pork, cucumbers, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onions and carrots, green onions, cabbage, siracha mayo, Asian vinaigrette, and sweet soy sauce a toasted french roll. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Pulled Pork
Wigwam Pub's smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with veggies and ranch dip. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.
Reuben
Wig Wam Pub's smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & house 1.000 on marble rye. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.
Schwarma Sandwich
Tahini sauce, pulled pork, diced tomato, spiced red onion, parsely, and harissa on toasted flat bread. Comes witha side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Wig Wam smoked brisket on a brioche bun with veggies and ranch dip. Served with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Chx Caesar Sand
French Roll toasted with parmesan, romaine, red onions, and house Caesar dressing.
Shareables
Cheese Board
Three cheeses, smoked nuts, fruit, jam & grilled bread.
Viking Board
hard boiled egg, cheeses, smoked nuts, jam, olives, pickled veggies, grilled bread, smoked salmon, pickled herring, salami & prosciutto.
Hummus Plate
House hummus, grilled pita, fresh veggies, cured olives, house pickled red onions.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, olives, green onions, jalapenos, house pico de gallo, sour cream.
Artisanal Nachos
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, prosciutto, grilled onions, grilled peppers, house pickled red onions & green onions, on tortilla chips, topped with balsamic glaze, sour cream and parmesean.
Soft Pretzel
Warm soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.
Salmon Board
Smoked salmon, grilled bread, whipped cream cheese.
Tortilla Chips & Pico
Kettle Chips
Sweets
Late Night
Nachos
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, olives, green onions, jalapenos, house pico de gallo, sour cream.
Salmon Board
Smoked salmon, grilled bread, whipped cream cheese.
Cheese Board
Three cheeses, smoked nuts, fruit, jam & grilled bread.
Soft Pretzel
Warm soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.
Pulled Pork
Wigwam Pub's smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with veggies and ranch dip. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad, or potato salad.
Italian Beef Dip
House roasted Italian beef on a French roll with au's jus. Add cheese, peppers, or onions! Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Irish Jews
Smoked corned beef, swiss, fried egg, house horseradish mustard, on a pretzel slider roll. Served with chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad for $3 more.
Reuben
Wig Wam Pub's smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & house 1.000 on marble rye. Comes with a side of chips or coleslaw, or upgrade to soup, salad or potato salad.
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Waffles
Merchandise
Hoody
32oz Squealer
5oz glass
64oz growler
Baseball T
Enamel Pin
Honey
Tote Bag
Elderberries
Mug Club
Flip Top Growler
Pbo AF Sticker
1lb Coffee
Pint Glass
T Shirt
Tank Top
Hawaiian/Dickies
Flannel
Trucker Hat
Beanie
Herbal Tea
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for coming in today!
18801 Front St NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370