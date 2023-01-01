  • Home
  Oakland
  Sliver Pizzeria - Montclair - 2064 Antioch Court
Sliver Pizzeria - Montclair 2064 Antioch Court

No reviews yet

2064 Antioch Court

Oakland, CA 94611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Pizza Sourdough

PIZZA OF THE DAY

$28.00

Pizza of the Day

2 SLICES

2 SLICES

$7.50

Pizza of the Day

HALF PIE 

HALF PIE 

$14.50

1/2 of Pizza of the Day

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Cheese pizza- No tomato sauce.

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00
CORN WHOLE PIZZA

CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Pizza Gluten Free

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$28.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

No Tomato Sauce

GLUTEN FREE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$21.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHESSE WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$28.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

No Tomato Sauce

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN CHEESE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$28.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Pizza Vegan

VEGAN WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$21.00

Pizza of the Day

VEGAN CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

VEGAN TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$21.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$26.00

Pizza of the Day

VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

No Tomato Sauce

VEGAN CHEESE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Bites / Salad / Sauce

SALAD 

$9.00

Sliver's daily fresh salad. Changes daily.

Salad + Sliver

$10.00

LARGE SALAD 

$30.00

Sliver's daily fresh salad. Changes daily.

SLIVER GREEN SAUCE 8oz

$6.00

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

SLIVER GREEN SAUCE 1oz

SLIVER GREEN SAUCE 1oz

$0.75

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

SLIVER RED SAUCE 8oz

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

SLIVER RED SAUCE 1oz

$0.75

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

RANCH

$1.25

VEGGIE NACHOS- VEGAN CHEESE

$10.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Crispy Seasoned Waffle Shaped Potatoes with a Side of Ranch.

LOAD WAFFLE FRIES

$10.00

BAKED VEGGIES -SEASONAL-

$8.00

Seasonal Baked Veggies with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.

CORN ON THE COB

$7.00

Vegenaise, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, and Sliver Green Sauce.

CHEESE PLATE

$12.00

Assorted variation of cheeses and fruit.

Dessert

SLIVER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$8.00

8" Sliver Chocolate Chip Chookie

SLIVER BROWNIE 

$8.00

8" Sliver Brownie

GELATO SCOOP 

$3.50

Daily Flavors

BUTTER SCOTCH ROOTBEER FLOAT

$7.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

SLIVER FRESCA

$4.00

Seasonal Fruits

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola of Mexico, 12 fl oz.

Reed's Ginger Beer

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Reed's refreshes with an invigorating ginger bite followed by a surprisingly smooth finish.

Dang! Butter Rootbeer

Dang! Butter Rootbeer

$3.00

Dang! Butterscotch Root Beer, 12 fl oz.

Dang! Italian Cherry Soda

Dang! Italian Cherry Soda

$3.00

Dang! That's Good Italian Cherry Soda, 12 fl oz.

Pomegranate & Orange

Pomegranate & Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Fruit Drink, Pomegranate and Orange, 11.15 fl oz.

Clementine & Peach

Clementine & Peach

$2.50

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink Momenti, Clementine and Peach, 11.15 fl oz.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coke, 12 fl oz.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke, 12 fl oz.

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coke Zero Sugar, 12 fl oz.

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper, 12 fl oz.

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water, 16.9 fl oz.

FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.25

FIJI Natural Artesian Water, 500 mL

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tree Top 100% Apple Juice, 10 fl oz.

Organic Low-fat Milk

Organic Low-fat Milk

$2.00

Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk, 8 fl oz.

BEER

Corona

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Bear Republic Racer 5 IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00

WINE

FARMHOUSE RED GLASS

$7.50

FARMHOUSE WHITE GLASS

$7.50

Outcast Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

FARMHOUSE RED WINE BOTTLE

$15.50

FARMHOUSE WHITE BOTTLE

$15.50

Outcast Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

OUTCAST CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$45.00

OUTCAST WINEMAKER;S COUP DE GRAS

$45.00

MARGARITA

LEMON ZEST

$11.00

MANGO

$11.00

STRAWBERRY

$11.00

PRICKY PEAR

$11.00

GUAVA

$11.00

SLIVER CLASSIC

$11.00

WHATS UP BABY LEMON ZEST

$20.00

WHATS UP BABY MANGO

$20.00

WHATS UP BABY STRAWBERRY

$20.00

WHATS UP BABY PRICKY PEAR

$20.00

WHATS UP BABY GUAVA

$20.00

WHATS UP BABY SLIVER CLASSIC

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2064 Antioch Court, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

Main pic

