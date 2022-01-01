Sliver Pizzeria 2174 Shattuck Ave

A map showing the location of Sliver Pizzeria 2174 Shattuck AveView gallery

2174 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley, CA 94704

Order Again

Pizza Sourdough

PIZZA OF THE DAY

$25.00

Pizza of the Day

SLIVER 

$1.75

Pizza of the Day

1 SLICE 

$3.50

Pizza of the Day

2 SLICES

$7.00

Pizza of the Day

3 SLICES

$10.50

Pizza of the Day

HALF PIE 

$14.00

Pizza of the Day

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Cheese pizza- No tomato sauce.

CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$25.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$25.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$25.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$25.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Pizza Gluten Free

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$26.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

No Tomato Sauce

GLUTEN FREE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$20.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHESSE WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$27.00

Pizza of the Day

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

No Tomato Sauce

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$27.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$27.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE-VEGAN CHEESE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$27.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

GLUTEN FREE- VEGAN CHEESE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$27.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Pizza Vegan

VEGAN WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$20.00

Pizza of the Day

VEGAN CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

VEGAN TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE WHOLE PIZZA OF THE DAY

$26.00

Pizza of the Day

VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

No Tomato Sauce

VEGAN CHEESE CORN WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Corn, Chile Pasilla, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella, French Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Garlic-infused Olive Oil and Lime.

VEGAN CHEESE TOMATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mozzarella, French Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE POTATO WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Baby Spinach Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Fresh Herbs, Thyme and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

VEGAN CHEESE MUSHROOM WHOLE PIZZA

$26.00

Wild Mushrooms (Shiitake, Chanterelle, Portobello, Cremini Mushrooms) Mozzarella, Asiago Fresh, Scallions, Fresh Herbs, Chanterelle Mushrooms and Garlic-infused Olive Oil.

Bites / Salad / Sauce

SALAD 

$7.50

Sliver's daily fresh salad. Changes daily.

LARGE SALAD 

$25.00

Sliver's daily fresh salad. Changes daily.

SLIVER GREEN SAUCE 8oz

$6.00

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

SLIVER GREEN SAUCE 1oz

$0.75

Cilantro Base, Citrus Sauce.

SLIVER RED SAUCE 8oz

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

SLIVER RED SAUCE 1oz

$0.75

Roasted Tomato Base with Olive Oil Sauce.

RANCH

$1.25

VEGGIE NACHOS 

$8.00

Corn Chips layered with Mozzarella and French Goat Cheese, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Sliver Green Sauce.

VEGGIE NACHOS- VEGAN CHEESE

$9.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

Crispy Seasoned Waffle Shaped Potatoes with a Side of Ranch.

LOAD WAFFLE FRIES

$9.50

BAKED VEGGIES -SEASONAL-

$7.00

Seasonal Baked Veggies with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper.

CORN ON THE COB

$6.00

Vegenaise, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, and Sliver Green Sauce.

CHEESE PLATE

$8.00

Assorted variation of cheeses and fruit.

Dessert

SLIVER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$7.00

8" Sliver Chocolate Chip Chookie

SLIVER BROWNIE 

$7.00

8" Sliver Brownie

GELATO SCOOP 

$3.50

Daily Flavors

BUTTER SCOTCH ROOTBEER FLOAT

$6.50

BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

SLIVER FRESCA

$4.00

Seasonal Fruits

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

BUTTER SCOTCH ROOTBEER

$3.00

RED ITALIAN SODA

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER 

$1.37

BEER & WINE

LAGUNITAS IPA-BOTTLE

$5.00

CORONA-BOTTLE 

$5.00

PABST BLUE RIBBON -CAN 

$4.00

FIRESTONE 805-BOTTLE 

$5.00

SHADOW PUPPET-DRAFT

$6.00

RACER-5-DRAFT

$6.00

HAZY IPA-DRAFT

$6.00

FACTION-DRAFT 

$6.00

FARMHOUSE RED WINE GLASS

$7.50

FARMHOUSE RED WINE BOTTLE

$15.50

FARMHOUSE WHITE GLASS

$7.50

FARMHOUSE WHITE BOTTLE

$15.50

ASTICA SAUVIGNON WHITE GLASS

$6.00

ASTICA SAUVIGNON WHITE BOTTLE 

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2174 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

