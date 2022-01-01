Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus imageView gallery

Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus

756 Reviews

$$

175 E Jefferson St

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Order Again

Popular Items

2pc Cornbread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slo' Combo

Lunch Specials

Grilled Cheese and Side

$9.99

Lunch Meatloaf

$11.99

Slo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Dinner Specials

Grilled Cheese and Side

$9.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.99

Slo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

6 Pc Korean Bbq Wings Dings App

$8.99

$1 Wing

$1.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$13.99

Entrees

Slo' Combo

Slo' Combo

$24.99

Your choice of any two Haus Smoked Meats

Big Slo' Combo

Big Slo' Combo

$29.99

Your choice of any three Haus Smoked Meats

Full Slab Meal

Full Slab Meal

$32.99

ST. Louis Style Spareribs (served dry)

Half Slab Meal

Half Slab Meal

$22.99

ST. Louis Style Spareribs (served dry)

Quarter Slab Meal

$15.99

1 lb Rib Tip Dinner

$17.99

1/2 lb Rib Tip Dinner

$14.99
1lb Brisket Dinner

1lb Brisket Dinner

$29.99
1/2lb Brisket Dinner

1/2lb Brisket Dinner

$22.99
1/4lb Brisket Dinner

1/4lb Brisket Dinner

$18.99

1lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal

$26.99
1/2lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal

1/2lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal

$19.99

1/4lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal

$15.99
Smoked Turkey Meal

Smoked Turkey Meal

$15.99
Smoked Chicken Quarters Meal

Smoked Chicken Quarters Meal

$15.99
Smoked Slo' Wing Dinner (4)

Smoked Slo' Wing Dinner (4)

$17.99
Smoked Sausage Meal

Smoked Sausage Meal

$16.99

Smoked German Bratwurst

$12.99

Burnt Ends Meal

$21.99

Tender cuts from the end of the Pit Master's specialty Brisket ... Simply Amazing!

Sirloin Bourbon Tips Dinner

$23.99
12 oz. Sirloin

12 oz. Sirloin

$29.99

Choice Sirloin grilled to perfection

8 oz. Sirloin

8 oz. Sirloin

$24.99

Choice Sirloin grilled to perfection

4 oz. Sirloin

$14.99
Catfish Meal

Catfish Meal

$19.99

Delicate Fillet lightly breaded with our Cajun seasoned Cornmeal and quick- fried. Served with Haus Creole Sauce

Tequlia Lime Chicken

Tequlia Lime Chicken

$19.99

Tequila Marinated Char-Grilled Chicken Breast over Cajun Rice

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Tenderloin dipped in Haus made beer batter .

Appetizers

Burnt Ends

$14.99

Tender cuts from the end of the Brisket...AKA Meat Candy!!

Sirloin Bourbon Tips

Sirloin Bourbon Tips

$16.99

All the extra Sirloin morsels are marinated in our haus made bourbon, given a kicking rub andsauteed to perfection with onions, peppers and haus Chop Sauce on rice.

Rib Tip Appetizer

$11.99
Smoked Appetizer Wings (5)

Smoked Appetizer Wings (5)

$14.99

6 Jumbo Slo' smoked wings lightly seasoned with our Haus made chicken rub... Crispy outside with a delightful tenderness inside.

Smoked Cauliflower

$9.99

Smoked Brussel Sprouts

$9.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken Tenderloins dipped in Haus made beer batter... Enjoy with your favorite Slo Bones haus made sauces

Large Nachos

$19.99

Individual Nachos

$13.99
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$5.99

Haus made fresh with our special seasoning.

Slo Ball Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac Balls

$12.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Our Haus made Chips and Salsa

Southwest Meals

Smokehaus Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled Smokehaus Burrito

$12.99

Pasta

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Penne pasta with a mixture of Smoked Cheddar and Smoked Gouda topped with smoked bacon crumbles

BBQ Pork Penne

BBQ Pork Penne

$19.99

Pit Master's Pulled Pork over Penne Pasta tossed in Haus made Alfredo and Haus BBQ Sauce

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pit Master's pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles and grilled onion

Smokehaus Burger

Smokehaus Burger

$16.99

1/2 pound chuck, smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked bacon, Texas Tang, cheddar, slaw, pickles, Bama Slo' Sauce

Slo' Burger

Slo' Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound chuck, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Jefferson Street Chicken

Jefferson Street Chicken

$12.99

Marinated seared chicken breast, roasted tomato, caramelized shallots, Swiss cheese and creole sauce

Turkey & Bacon Club

Turkey & Bacon Club

$13.99

Delicious smoked turkey with bacon, lettuce & tomato

Smoked French Dip Sandwich

$13.99
Big Jim Burger

Big Jim Burger

$15.99

1/2 pound chuck, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, mayo, Texas Tang, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.99
Kids Cheeseburgers

Kids Cheeseburgers

$8.99

2 / 2oz cheeseburger sliders

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99
Kids Pulled Pork

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.99
Kids Smoked Brisket

Kids Smoked Brisket

$9.99
Kids Smoked Turkey

Kids Smoked Turkey

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Smoked Wings

$9.99
Kids Three Bones of Ribs

Kids Three Bones of Ribs

$9.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Shredded romaine lettuce, pulled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Shredded romaine lettuce, smoked turkey breast, Texas ranch, charred corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, and red onion wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw

BBQ Pulled Pork Wrap

$13.99

Shredded romaine lettuce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Texas tang bbq sauce, and caramelized onions wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw

Brisket Wrap

$15.99

Shredded romaine lettuce, smoked brisket, Texas ranch, dice tomato, and charred corn wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw

Bakers

The Pit Baker

The Pit Baker

$8.99

Jumbo Baked Potato smothered in either pulled chicken, pulled pork, and brisket Cheddar, Sour Cream, Butter and Green Onions

The Loaded Baker

The Loaded Baker

$5.99

Jumbo Baked Potato smothered in Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Butter and Green Onions

Salads

HAUS Salad

$10.99

Blend of crisp lettuce mix with red onion, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons

Smokehause Salad

$12.99

Fresh crisp lettuce with avocado, cucumber, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and croutons

Slo' Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar Dressing, grated Parmesan and croutons

Black & Blue Salad

$17.99

Top Sirloin cooked to order with red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons on top of spring mix. Served with Chef Fred's chunky Blue Cheese dressing.

Slo' Burnt & Blue Salad

$17.99

4oz of our mouthwatering Burnt Ends, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons on top of a bed of spring mix salad. Served with Chef Fred's chunky Blue Cheese dressing.

Soup

Chili - Cup

$3.99

Three beans, smoked pork and ground beef

Chili- Bowl

$5.99

Three beans, smoked pork and ground beef

Tortilla Soup- Cup

Tortilla Soup- Cup

$4.24

Chicken tortilla soup homemade with a slight spice.

Tortilla Soup- Bowl

$5.99

Chicken tortilla soup homemade with a slight spice.

Dessert

Strawberry Cornbread

$6.49
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

A' la carte Sides

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sidewinder Fries

$4.99

Baked Beans

$4.99

Collared Greens

$4.99

Grilled Corn on Cob

$3.99

1pc Cornbread

$2.00

2pc Cornbread

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Garlic Redskin Mashed

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Vegetable du Bone

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Asparagus

$4.99
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Potato Salad

$3.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Add On's

2oz. Sauce

$0.75

4oz. Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Add Bacon

$1.49

Add Buns

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Fried Egg

$1.49

Add Queso

$3.49

Honey

$0.75

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tortilla Shell

$1.00

Chop Sauce

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Add Jalapeno

$0.75

Chili Toppings

$0.99

Avacado

$0.50

Add Protein

Quarter Slab Ribs

$10.00

Half Slab Ribs

$15.00

Full Slab Ribs

$25.00

Chicken Leg Quarter- 1

$5.99

1/4lb Brisket

$9.99

1/2lb Smoked Brisket

$18.99

1lb Smoked Brisket

$29.99

1/4lb Pulled Pork

$6.99

1/2lb Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.99

1lb Smoked Pulled Pork

$22.99

Side Of Turkey

$4.99

Side of Sausage

$4.99

Single Wing

$3.00

Single Drumstick

$2.25

Add Burnt Ends

$12.99

Chicken for a Salad

$4.99

Bacon

$2.99

Catfish Filet

$12.99

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Chicken Biscuits

$7.99

Side Haus Fries

$2.95

Sweet and Savory Waffle Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket Hash

$6.95

Waffles

$6.99

Chicken n' Waffles

$9.99

Half Order Waffles

$3.99

Smother Breakfast Sandwiches

$9.99

Half Order Brisket Hash

$3.99

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Hot Choclate

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.99

Rootbeer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Kids Refill

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Water

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.49

Sauce

Slo' Sauce Bottle

$5.00

Texas Tang Bottle

$5.00

Flaming Bottle

$5.00

Slo' Burn Bottle

$5.00

Carolina Musard Bottle

$5.00

Buffalo Bottle

$5.00

Hot Buffalo Bottle

$5.00

Buffalo Slo' Reaper Bottle

$5.00

Rubs

KC Rub

$5.00

Chicken Rub

$5.00

Slo' Haus Rub

$5.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Slo' Smokin' GOOD!

Website

Location

175 E Jefferson St, Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Directions

Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus image

