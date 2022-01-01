- Home
Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus
175 E Jefferson St
Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Popular Items
Entrees
Slo' Combo
Your choice of any two Haus Smoked Meats
Big Slo' Combo
Your choice of any three Haus Smoked Meats
Full Slab Meal
ST. Louis Style Spareribs (served dry)
Half Slab Meal
ST. Louis Style Spareribs (served dry)
Quarter Slab Meal
1 lb Rib Tip Dinner
1/2 lb Rib Tip Dinner
1lb Brisket Dinner
1/2lb Brisket Dinner
1/4lb Brisket Dinner
1lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal
1/2lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal
1/4lb Smoked Pulled Pork Meal
Smoked Turkey Meal
Smoked Chicken Quarters Meal
Smoked Slo' Wing Dinner (4)
Smoked Sausage Meal
Smoked German Bratwurst
Burnt Ends Meal
Tender cuts from the end of the Pit Master's specialty Brisket ... Simply Amazing!
Sirloin Bourbon Tips Dinner
12 oz. Sirloin
Choice Sirloin grilled to perfection
8 oz. Sirloin
Choice Sirloin grilled to perfection
4 oz. Sirloin
Catfish Meal
Delicate Fillet lightly breaded with our Cajun seasoned Cornmeal and quick- fried. Served with Haus Creole Sauce
Tequlia Lime Chicken
Tequila Marinated Char-Grilled Chicken Breast over Cajun Rice
Chicken Tender Dinner
Chicken Tenderloin dipped in Haus made beer batter .
Appetizers
Burnt Ends
Tender cuts from the end of the Brisket...AKA Meat Candy!!
Sirloin Bourbon Tips
All the extra Sirloin morsels are marinated in our haus made bourbon, given a kicking rub andsauteed to perfection with onions, peppers and haus Chop Sauce on rice.
Rib Tip Appetizer
Smoked Appetizer Wings (5)
6 Jumbo Slo' smoked wings lightly seasoned with our Haus made chicken rub... Crispy outside with a delightful tenderness inside.
Smoked Cauliflower
Smoked Brussel Sprouts
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenderloins dipped in Haus made beer batter... Enjoy with your favorite Slo Bones haus made sauces
Large Nachos
Individual Nachos
Pork Rinds
Haus made fresh with our special seasoning.
Slo Ball Mac N Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac Balls
Pretzel Bites
Chips & Salsa
Our Haus made Chips and Salsa
Southwest Meals
Pasta
Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pit Master's pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles and grilled onion
Smokehaus Burger
1/2 pound chuck, smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked bacon, Texas Tang, cheddar, slaw, pickles, Bama Slo' Sauce
Slo' Burger
1/2 pound chuck, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Jefferson Street Chicken
Marinated seared chicken breast, roasted tomato, caramelized shallots, Swiss cheese and creole sauce
Turkey & Bacon Club
Delicious smoked turkey with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Smoked French Dip Sandwich
Big Jim Burger
1/2 pound chuck, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, mayo, Texas Tang, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion
Kids
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Shredded romaine lettuce, pulled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw
Southwest Turkey Wrap
Shredded romaine lettuce, smoked turkey breast, Texas ranch, charred corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, and red onion wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw
BBQ Pulled Pork Wrap
Shredded romaine lettuce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Texas tang bbq sauce, and caramelized onions wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw
Brisket Wrap
Shredded romaine lettuce, smoked brisket, Texas ranch, dice tomato, and charred corn wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla served with fries and coleslaw
Bakers
Salads
HAUS Salad
Blend of crisp lettuce mix with red onion, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons
Smokehause Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce with avocado, cucumber, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and croutons
Slo' Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar Dressing, grated Parmesan and croutons
Black & Blue Salad
Top Sirloin cooked to order with red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons on top of spring mix. Served with Chef Fred's chunky Blue Cheese dressing.
Slo' Burnt & Blue Salad
4oz of our mouthwatering Burnt Ends, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar & croutons on top of a bed of spring mix salad. Served with Chef Fred's chunky Blue Cheese dressing.
Soup
A' la carte Sides
Sweet Potato Mash
Onion Rings
Mac & Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Salad
Sidewinder Fries
Baked Beans
Collared Greens
Grilled Corn on Cob
1pc Cornbread
2pc Cornbread
Coleslaw
Garlic Redskin Mashed
French Fries
Vegetable du Bone
Baked Potato
Cajun Rice
Potato Salad
Asparagus
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Potato Salad
Applesauce
Add On's
Add Protein
Quarter Slab Ribs
Half Slab Ribs
Full Slab Ribs
Chicken Leg Quarter- 1
1/4lb Brisket
1/2lb Smoked Brisket
1lb Smoked Brisket
1/4lb Pulled Pork
1/2lb Smoked Pulled Pork
1lb Smoked Pulled Pork
Side Of Turkey
Side of Sausage
Single Wing
Single Drumstick
Add Burnt Ends
Chicken for a Salad
Bacon
Catfish Filet
Takeout Extras
Brunch
