SLO Provisions 1255 Monterey Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats, family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.
Location
1255 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
No Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
More near San Luis Obispo