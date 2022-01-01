Restaurant header imageView gallery

SLO Provisions 1255 Monterey Street

review star

No reviews yet

1255 Monterey Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Order Again

Popular Items

TBLT SANDO
CREAMY CHICKEN WITH TARRAGON
MARKET GREEN SALAD

BAKED GOODS

COOKIES

Baked fresh

SCONES/CROISSANTS/BISCUT

Baked fresh

BARS/GF TREATS

Baked fresh

Spec: Tart

$3.50Out of stock

Spec: HWEEN COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

Spec: CAKEPOP

$4.00Out of stock

BREAKFAST

QUICHE LORRAINE

$11.00

Our signature quiche, bacon lardons, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion and herbs, served on a bed of arugula with preserved citrus vinaigrette and parmesan

VEGGIE QUICHE

$10.00

Daily selection served on a bed of arugula with preserved lemon vinaigrette and parmesan

BACON AND EGGS

$12.00

2 cage-free eggs, cooked your way, thick sliced bacon and choice of toast

BRKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

folded eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, arugula, and aioli on a brioche bun

BREAKFAST BOWL

$12.00

Fried wild rice, sauteed kale, roasted market vegetables, avocado, fromage blanc, topped with a poached egg and spiced seeds

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

Scrambled cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers and potatoes, wrapped ina tortilla and griddled. served with Slo Pro hot sauce

VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

scrambled tofu, breakfast potatoes with veggies, avocado, and salsa

A'LA CARTE BREAKFAST

A'la carte breakfast options

LUNCH/DINNER

HALF AND HALF

$12.00

Choose two: half sandwich, cup of soup, or half salad (excludes fried chicken sandwich)

FRENCHI

$8.00

Ham, brie, apple, and Honey on a buttered ficelle

EL BOCADILLO

$8.00

Prosciutto, manchego, tomato jam, and olive oil on a ficelle

CAPRESE MELT

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, basil, and pesto on a toasted baguette

FIGGY PIGGY

$13.00

bacon, soft brie, fig jam, and arugula on multigrain

TBLT SANDO

$13.00

Rotisserie turkey, market tomatoes, thick sliced bacon, local lettuce and herb mayonnaise on local artisan bread, served with brassica salad

FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

$15.00

Crispy-fried free range chicken thigh, garlic-sambal spiced aioli, and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with brassica salad

GREEN GODD VEGGIE SANDO

$12.00

goddess avocado spread, cucumber, shaved zucchini, pickled onion, arugula on toasted baguette

PULLED PORK

$14.00

pulled pork shoulder, house bbq sauce, dill pickles, topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun

SANDO SPEC: Italian Sub

$14.00

Market inspired using local ingredients

DINNER SPECIAL: Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$24.00

MAC N CHEESE SIDE

$6.00

FROZEN CHICKEN POT PIE

$18.00Out of stock

FROZEN MEATLOAF

$15.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDO

$12.00

SOUP/SALAD

ARUGULA AND SHAVED FENNEL SALAD

Baby arugula, shaved fennel, spiced seeds, chopped fine herbs, local strawberries, whipped goat cheese, and preserved lemon vinaigrette (gf,vo)

KALE AND CAULIFLOWER CAESAR

Baby kale, roasted local cauliflower, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, anchovy vinaigrette and breadcrumbs (gfo)

MARKET GREEN SALAD

Local greens, grape tomato, shaved carrot, crispy chickpeas, dill vinaigrette and aged manchego cheese (gfo)

CREAMY CHICKEN WITH TARRAGON

Our signature soup, rotisserie chicken and vegetables finished with chicken stock, herbs and cream

SOD: Butternut squash soup

Marked inspired using local ingredients

DELI/SIDES

DEVILED EGGS

$3.00

Our classic southern recipe (2 pcs)

HOUSE CHIPS

$3.00

Made fresh- seasoned with sea salt and vinegar

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$4.00

THAI NOODLE SALAD

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

BEET SALAD

$4.00

QUINOA SALAD

$4.00

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$4.00

ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.00

FRUIT SALAD

$4.00

BRASSICA SALAD

$4.00Out of stock

DELI SAMPLER

$10.00

A scoop of any three side salads

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

FOR THE KIDDOS

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER & JAM

$5.00

Creamy peanut butter and house jam on ficelle

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Cheddar cheese on local rustic sourdough

KIDS SCRAMBLE

$5.00Out of stock

One cage-free egg, bacon, side of fruit

BOTTLED WATERS

Boxed Water 16oz

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water Bottle

$1.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino - small bottle

$1.75

Pellegrino Can

$1.50Out of stock

SODA

Coca Cola - Mexican

$2.75

Hanks Orange Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Hanks Grape Soda

$2.50

Boylan Sparkling Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Dry Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Boylan Grape

$2.50

TEA/LEMONADE

Lori's Lemonade

$3.50

Lori's Lemonade Lavender

$3.50

Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Lori's Lemonade Wild Strawberry

$3.50

Lori's Lemonade Original

$3.50

Yerba Mate bottle mint

$2.50

Yerba Mate bottle Peach

$2.50

Yerbana Can Mint

$2.50Out of stock

Yerba Mate bottle Unsweetened

$2.50

Yerbana Can Peach Apricot

$2.50

KOMBUCHA

Whalebird Kombucha Manguava

$4.50

Whalebird Kombucha Purple Rain

$4.50

Whalebird Kombucha Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Whalebird Kombucha Mate Charger

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

SLO Provisions offers all-day take-away and dine-in options with house-roasted rotisserie meats, family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.

Website

Location

1255 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

