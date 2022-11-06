Sloane’s Annex 1800 North Field St Suite 125

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Croissants
Cortado
Almond Croissant

Barista Menu

Americano

$4.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00+

French Press

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

Latte

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Pastries

Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

Jalapeno Sausage Kolache

$4.75

Special Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage wrapped in a Croissant dough

Chocolate Croissants

Chocolate Croissants

$4.50

Buttery Croissant with sticks of Milk Chocolate

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Traditional Croissant with european butter

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Twice Baked croissants with Almond Frangipane

Spinach & Artichoke Danish

Spinach & Artichoke Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke with Parmesan filled Danish

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.75

Caramelized Apples wrapped in puff pastry

Raspberry Gluten Free Muffins

Raspberry Gluten Free Muffins

$4.50

Fresh Raspberry Gluten Free Muffins

Banana Walnut Gluten Free Muffins

Banana Walnut Gluten Free Muffins

$4.50Out of stock

Roasted Banana and Walnut gluten free muffins

Ham & Cheese Croissants

$4.75

Sliced Roasted Ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in croissant dough

Strawberry Pistachio Danish

Strawberry Pistachio Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries with Pistachio pastry cream

Cinnamon Morning Buns

Cinnamon Morning Buns

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon and Orange danish dough folded in with brown sugar and vanilla

Goat Cheese & Tomato Danish

$5.00

Pumpkin Walnut Danish

$4.50

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.50

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Sandwiches

Turkey and Swiss

Turkey and Swiss

$8.00

Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, on Ciabatta

Procuitto and Gruyere Cheese

Procuitto and Gruyere Cheese

$8.00

Sliced Pit Ham, Gruyere cheese, Extra Virgin Olive oil, on Toasted French Baguette

Blackberry and Brie

Blackberry and Brie

$8.00

Housemade Blackberry jam, Danish Brie cheese, on a Toasted French Baguette

Tomato and Mozzarella

Tomato and Mozzarella

$8.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil on fresh Ciabatta roll

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Cut Romaine hearts, Grated Parmesan, Olive oil Croutons, tomatoes

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Arugula, Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Greens, English Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Granola, and Goat cheese with Champagne Vinaigrette

Chips

Uglies Jalapeno

$3.00

Uglies Sea Salt

$3.00

Uglies BBQ

$3.00

Zapps Jalepeno

$3.00

Zapps Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Stacie's Pita Chips

$5.00

Bars

Cliff White Chocolate

$3.00

Luna Lemon Zest

$3.00

Pick and Pull

Yogurt

$3.50

Olli

$6.00

Cookies

Cookie

$3.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.50

Bagels

Bagel

$3.00

UNIFORM

BARISTA SHIRT

$35.00

APRON

$13.00

COCKTAILS

JALAPENO PINEAPPLE RITA

$12.00

RANCH WATER

$6.00

COSMO

$12.00

BEER

SHINER

$4.00

HOPPENHEIMER

$4.00

ORVAL

$8.00

WINE

SCHUG PINOT NOIR

$27.00

PRISONER CHARDONNAY

$26.00

ROEDERER ESTATE ANDERSON VALLEY

$20.00

PRISONER CAB.

$28.00

BOTTLES & CANS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PELLEGRINO

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

RED BULL 8.4OZ

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

WATER

$3.00

WATERLOO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open daily from 7AM - 3PM and are featuring a full selection of Coffee and Teas. We offer freshly made Pastries and will feature daily salads & sandwiches.

Location

1800 North Field St Suite 125, Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

