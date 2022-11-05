- Home
Sloane's Valley Village
5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Valley Village, CA 91607
Snackciddents
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado tosed in avocado salsa, toasted black bread, vegan cream cheese, cucumber, pickled sweet onions, fresh jalapenos, sea salt
Brussel Sprouts
Brussels tossed in 100% maple vinaigrette
Shells & Cheese
Sloane's made cheese sauce, parmesan & parmesan crisp
Really Big Chicken Wings (Half Dozen)
Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha
Really Big Chicken Wings (Full Dozen)
Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha
Fried Pickles
Gluten Free
Cauliflower Fritas
Vegan, Gluten Free
Crispy Onion Strings
Gluten Free
Seasoned Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Tossed in fresh garlic, parmesan, fresh dill
Japanese Curry Fries
Beer steamed onions, sharp cheddar, japanese curry, & one egg sunny side up
Crab Fat Fries
Tossed in old bay seasoning, Thai crab paste, and fish sauce to blend, searved with lemon & cajun mayo
Artisanal Cheese Plate
house selected gourmet cheeses, hazel nuts, honey, toasted black bread
Cheese & Charchuterie
House selected gourmet cheeses, cured meats, spicy mustard, hazel nuts, honey, toasted black bread, grapes
Burgers & Others
Sloane's Single Cheeseburger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Sloane's Double Cheeseburger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Sloane's Triple Cheeseburger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Bernard Western Burger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, Crispy onion strings, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
The Big Kahuna Burger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions,White American Cheese & Cheddar cheese, Bacon, fried egg, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Curry Burger
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, Sharp cheddar cheese, japanese curry, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Really Big Chicken Sandwich
Southern style fried chicken breast, american cheese, pickles, fresh made coleslaw
The Villager (Veggie
Crispy cauliflower tossed in habanero ketchup, house spread, avocado, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, crispy hashbrowns
Curry wrap
Japanease curry, crispy hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, protien of choice
Main Steeze
Flat Iron Steak Frites
Flat iron steak w/ garlic confit buter, Truffle garlic parmesan fries, house salad
Gluten Free Fish & Chips
Alaskan Fried cod, seasoned fries, tarter sauce, lemon
Garlic Confit Shrimp Pasta
Seasoned shrimp w/ slow cooked garlic, sauteed rainbow kale, cherry tomatoes, white wine, parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad (no anchovies)
Romaine, marinated fennel, fried capers, parmesan crisp, house grated parm, caesar dressing
The Brussel Hustle
Brussel sprouts, grilled chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucmber, parmesan cheese, lemon vinnaigrette
Kale & Quinoa Salmon Salad
Seared Salmon, bleu cheese crumble, toasted hazelnuts, pickled sweet onions, grapes, herbal vinaigrette
Strawberry Fields Salad
Strawberries, feta cheese, marinated fennel, roasted almond slices, herbal vinaigrette
Butter Pasta
Catch the Worm
LA WEEKLY'S VALLEY'S BEST Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, bacon, chicken or cauliflower, crispy hashbrowns, american & cheddar cheese, nacho jalapenos, two eggs over medium, and avocado served with side of haberno maple
Breakfast Brussels
Brussel sprouts tossed 100% maple vinaigrette, polish hunter sausage, two eggs sunnyside up
Country Fried Chicken & Chicken and waffle
Southern style fried chicken breast topped with white gravy & egg sunny side up. belgian waffle, and choice of crispy hashbrowns, seasoned fries, or house salad
Steak & Eggs
Flat Iron steak, three eggs over easy, toast, choice of crispy hasbrowns, seasoned fries, or house salad
A Brunch of Waffles
Two eggs any way, two belgian waffles, fresh strawberries, butter, maply syrup, choice of hashbrowns, seasoned fries or house salad
Desserts
Lemoncello cake
Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a limoncello syrup, filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting.
Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge cake
Crustless thick chocolate fudge pie
Carrot Cake
Cookie Butter Pie
housemade fluffy cheesecake with cookie butter drizzle
Salted Caramel Flan
housemade custard dessert with salted caramel sauce
Lemon Bundt Cake
Taro Pie (Vegan)
a la carte
Chicken Grilled
Grilled chicken breast
Salmon Seared
6oz Salmon
Flat Iron Steak
5oz flat iron steak seared to temp
Egg
one Egg Any Style
Toast
sour dough toast
Bacon
Three slices of crispy bacon
Belgian Waffle
Authentic belgian waffle w/ butter, strawberries
Japanese Curry
4oz japanese curry
Gravy
4oz creamy country style gravy
Cheese sauce
4oz cheese sauce made in house
Roasted Jalapeno
Coleslaw
Sweet buttermilk coleslaw
Tomato soup
Tomato soup made in house
Avocado
Side Salad
Truffle Oil
Burger Patty
Shrimp
Hashbrowns
Brie
Gazpacho
Strawberries
Sauces
Holidays Menu
Beer
Abnomalweiss 5.3%
Topa Topa Level Line 5%
Calidad “Classic” Mexican Style Lager 4.5%
LOVERBOY Hibiscus Pom 4.2%
Topa Topa Chief IPA 7%
HighTide IPA 16oz 6.2 %
Albright Bivouac Pear Cider 6%
Albright Bivouac True Lovers Rose Cider 6%
Two Coast Pilsner 16oz 4.8%
Boeman Belgian White Ale, Belgian-Style Witbier 5% 16oz
Harland Brewing Company Hazy IPA 6.5% 16oz
Harland Brewing Company Japanese Lager 5% 16oz
B.Y.O.6PACK TO-GO
B.Y.O4PACK PREMIUM
Jetway Rose
Hoplark Citra
Beermosa
Tropical Daydream
Corona
LOVERBOY strawberry lemonade
LOVERBOY Lemon iced tea
LOVERBOY Whites tea peach
Santa's little helper
Shark attack
The Alaraun Pilsner 5% 16oz
Harmonia
Lilikoi
Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Champagne
Chardonnay
Rose
Bottomless Mimosas w/ FOOD
Bottomless Mimosas
MICHELADA PITCHER
Mimosa Pitcher
SANGRIA PITCHER
Mimosa
Pinot Grigio
Corkage Fee
Bottle Brut
Sauv blanc Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Cabernet Sauv Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Rose Flat
Bellini
Cocktails
Non-Alchohol
Coke
Diet coke
Coke zero
Sprite
Sparking Water Small
Sparkling Large
Evian small
Evian large
Cactus Cooler
Lemonade
Iced Tea Unsweetened
Arnold Palmer
Peach Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Rootbeer
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Orange Cream Soda
Strawberry Lemonade Pitcher
Lemonade Pitcher
Iced Tea Refill
Peach Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Coffee
Cocktail Specials
