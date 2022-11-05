Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sloane's Valley Village

review star

No reviews yet

5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd

Valley Village, CA 91607

Order Again

Popular Items

LA WEEKLY'S VALLEY'S BEST Breakfast Burrito
Bernard Western Burger
Garlic Confit Shrimp Pasta

Snackciddents

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.50

Smashed avocado tosed in avocado salsa, toasted black bread, vegan cream cheese, cucumber, pickled sweet onions, fresh jalapenos, sea salt

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Brussels tossed in 100% maple vinaigrette

Shells & Cheese

Shells & Cheese

$13.00

Sloane's made cheese sauce, parmesan & parmesan crisp

Really Big Chicken Wings (Half Dozen)

Really Big Chicken Wings (Half Dozen)

$14.00

Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha

Really Big Chicken Wings (Full Dozen)

Really Big Chicken Wings (Full Dozen)

$22.00

Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Gluten Free

Cauliflower Fritas

Cauliflower Fritas

$13.00

Vegan, Gluten Free

Crispy Onion Strings

Crispy Onion Strings

$10.50

Gluten Free

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$10.00
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$12.50

Tossed in fresh garlic, parmesan, fresh dill

Japanese Curry Fries

Japanese Curry Fries

$14.00

Beer steamed onions, sharp cheddar, japanese curry, & one egg sunny side up

Crab Fat Fries

Crab Fat Fries

$12.50

Tossed in old bay seasoning, Thai crab paste, and fish sauce to blend, searved with lemon & cajun mayo

Artisanal Cheese Plate

Artisanal Cheese Plate

$22.00+

house selected gourmet cheeses, hazel nuts, honey, toasted black bread

Cheese & Charchuterie

Cheese & Charchuterie

$25.00+

House selected gourmet cheeses, cured meats, spicy mustard, hazel nuts, honey, toasted black bread, grapes

Burgers & Others

Sloane's Single Cheeseburger

Sloane's Single Cheeseburger

$12.00

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Sloane's Double Cheeseburger

Sloane's Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Sloane's Triple Cheeseburger

Sloane's Triple Cheeseburger

$16.00

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Bernard Western Burger

Bernard Western Burger

$17.50

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, Crispy onion strings, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato

The Big Kahuna Burger

The Big Kahuna Burger

$17.50

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions,White American Cheese & Cheddar cheese, Bacon, fried egg, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Curry Burger

Curry Burger

$17.50

seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, grilled onions, Sharp cheddar cheese, japanese curry, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Really Big Chicken Sandwich

Really Big Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Southern style fried chicken breast, american cheese, pickles, fresh made coleslaw

The Villager (Veggie

The Villager (Veggie

$17.50

Crispy cauliflower tossed in habanero ketchup, house spread, avocado, white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, crispy hashbrowns

Curry wrap

Curry wrap

$15.00

Japanease curry, crispy hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, protien of choice

Main Steeze

Flat Iron Steak Frites

Flat Iron Steak Frites

$37.00

Flat iron steak w/ garlic confit buter, Truffle garlic parmesan fries, house salad

Gluten Free Fish & Chips

Gluten Free Fish & Chips

$19.00

Alaskan Fried cod, seasoned fries, tarter sauce, lemon

Garlic Confit Shrimp Pasta

Garlic Confit Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Seasoned shrimp w/ slow cooked garlic, sauteed rainbow kale, cherry tomatoes, white wine, parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad (no anchovies)

Chicken Caesar Salad (no anchovies)

$19.00

Romaine, marinated fennel, fried capers, parmesan crisp, house grated parm, caesar dressing

The Brussel Hustle

The Brussel Hustle

$18.00

Brussel sprouts, grilled chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucmber, parmesan cheese, lemon vinnaigrette

Kale & Quinoa Salmon Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salmon Salad

$25.00

Seared Salmon, bleu cheese crumble, toasted hazelnuts, pickled sweet onions, grapes, herbal vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$17.00

Strawberries, feta cheese, marinated fennel, roasted almond slices, herbal vinaigrette

Butter Pasta

Butter Pasta

$13.00

Catch the Worm

LA WEEKLY'S VALLEY'S BEST Breakfast Burrito

LA WEEKLY'S VALLEY'S BEST Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, bacon, chicken or cauliflower, crispy hashbrowns, american & cheddar cheese, nacho jalapenos, two eggs over medium, and avocado served with side of haberno maple

Breakfast Brussels

Breakfast Brussels

$19.00

Brussel sprouts tossed 100% maple vinaigrette, polish hunter sausage, two eggs sunnyside up

Country Fried Chicken & Chicken and waffle

Country Fried Chicken & Chicken and waffle

$19.00

Southern style fried chicken breast topped with white gravy & egg sunny side up. belgian waffle, and choice of crispy hashbrowns, seasoned fries, or house salad

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Flat Iron steak, three eggs over easy, toast, choice of crispy hasbrowns, seasoned fries, or house salad

A Brunch of Waffles

A Brunch of Waffles

$19.00

Two eggs any way, two belgian waffles, fresh strawberries, butter, maply syrup, choice of hashbrowns, seasoned fries or house salad

Desserts

Lemoncello cake

Lemoncello cake

$9.00

Fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a limoncello syrup, filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting.

Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge cake

Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge cake

$9.00

Crustless thick chocolate fudge pie

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00
Cookie Butter Pie

Cookie Butter Pie

$10.00

housemade fluffy cheesecake with cookie butter drizzle

Salted Caramel Flan

Salted Caramel Flan

$10.00

housemade custard dessert with salted caramel sauce

Lemon Bundt Cake

$9.00

Taro Pie (Vegan)

$10.00

a la carte

Chicken Grilled

$4.00

Grilled chicken breast

Salmon Seared

$10.00

6oz Salmon

Flat Iron Steak

$17.00

5oz flat iron steak seared to temp

Egg

$1.50

one Egg Any Style

Toast

$1.50

sour dough toast

Bacon

$4.00

Three slices of crispy bacon

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Authentic belgian waffle w/ butter, strawberries

Japanese Curry

$4.00

4oz japanese curry

Gravy

$4.00

4oz creamy country style gravy

Cheese sauce

$4.00

4oz cheese sauce made in house

Roasted Jalapeno

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet buttermilk coleslaw

Tomato soup

$3.00

Tomato soup made in house

Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Truffle Oil

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Brie

$3.00

Gazpacho

$3.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Sauces

Maple Sriracha

$1.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ

$0.70

Habanero Ketchup

$0.70

Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Holidays Menu

Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner

$25.99

THANKSGIVING DINNER FROM SLOANE'S RESTAURANT PREORDER NOW Roasted turkey breast Mashed potatoes From-scratch turkey gravy Crispy maple brussels sprouts Sourdough stuffing with sausage Cranberry sauce Only $25.99 + tax

Beer

Abnomalweiss 5.3%

Abnomalweiss 5.3%

$7.50
Topa Topa Level Line 5%

Topa Topa Level Line 5%

$7.50

Calidad “Classic” Mexican Style Lager 4.5%

$7.50
LOVERBOY Hibiscus Pom 4.2%

LOVERBOY Hibiscus Pom 4.2%

$7.50
Topa Topa Chief IPA 7%

Topa Topa Chief IPA 7%

$8.50
HighTide IPA 16oz 6.2 %

HighTide IPA 16oz 6.2 %

$8.50
Albright Bivouac Pear Cider 6%

Albright Bivouac Pear Cider 6%

$10.50
Albright Bivouac True Lovers Rose Cider 6%

Albright Bivouac True Lovers Rose Cider 6%

$10.50
Two Coast Pilsner 16oz 4.8%

Two Coast Pilsner 16oz 4.8%

$10.50
Boeman Belgian White Ale, Belgian-Style Witbier 5% 16oz

Boeman Belgian White Ale, Belgian-Style Witbier 5% 16oz

$12.00
Harland Brewing Company Hazy IPA 6.5% 16oz

Harland Brewing Company Hazy IPA 6.5% 16oz

$12.00
Harland Brewing Company Japanese Lager 5% 16oz

Harland Brewing Company Japanese Lager 5% 16oz

$12.00

B.Y.O.6PACK TO-GO

$16.99
B.Y.O4PACK PREMIUM

B.Y.O4PACK PREMIUM

$18.99
Jetway Rose

Jetway Rose

$9.50

Hoplark Citra

$7.50

Beermosa

$9.50

Tropical Daydream

$12.00

Corona

$5.00
LOVERBOY strawberry lemonade

LOVERBOY strawberry lemonade

$7.50
LOVERBOY Lemon iced tea

LOVERBOY Lemon iced tea

$7.50
LOVERBOY Whites tea peach

LOVERBOY Whites tea peach

$7.50

Santa's little helper

$12.00

Shark attack

$10.50

The Alaraun Pilsner 5% 16oz

$12.00

Harmonia

$10.50

Lilikoi

$10.50

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

Pinot Noir

$9.50

Champagne

$9.50

Chardonnay

$9.50

Rose

$9.50

Bottomless Mimosas w/ FOOD

$18.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

MICHELADA PITCHER

$30.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$38.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Bottle Brut

$30.00

Sauv blanc Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Cabernet Sauv Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Rose Flat

$30.00

Bellini

$10.00

Cocktails

Macho Macho Michelada

Macho Macho Michelada

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00
Moskow Mule

Moskow Mule

$12.00
The Dude

The Dude

$12.00
Sloane’s Sangria

Sloane’s Sangria

$12.00
Margarita/ Strawberry Margarita

Margarita/ Strawberry Margarita

$12.00
Bottomless margarita

Bottomless margarita

$15.00
The Bikini Bottom

The Bikini Bottom

$12.00

Little Violeta

$12.00

Loverboy Margarita

$16.00

Non-Alchohol

Coke

$3.25

Diet coke

$3.25

Coke zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sparking Water Small

$3.25

Sparkling Large

$7.00

Evian small

$4.00

Evian large

$7.00

Cactus Cooler

$3.85

Lemonade

$3.85

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$3.85

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Peach Iced Tea

$3.85

Orange Juice

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.85

Hot Tea

$3.25

Orange Cream Soda

$3.85

Strawberry Lemonade Pitcher

$15.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$15.00

Iced Tea Refill

$0.20

Peach Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Lemonade Refill

$0.25

Coffee

Espresso

$3.85

Americano

$3.85

Latte

$5.25

Mocha latte

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Vanila Latte

$5.50

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.75

Add Shot

$1.00

Cocktail Specials

Peach Tea

$3.85

Mocktails

Ella Fitzgerald

$7.00

Little Violeta

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Weekly specials

Currywurst

$9.99

Side Curry Wurst Sauce

$3.00

Salmon Bisque

$5.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

Turkey Dinner Plate

Turkey Dinner Plate

$25.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Restaurant & Hookah Lounge

Website

Location

5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
