Sloan's Ice Cream

700 S. Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

ICE CREAM SCOOPS

Regular

Regular

$6.99

Pick One or Two of Your Favorite Sloan's Ice Cream Flavors!

Large

Large

$8.59

Pick One, Two, or Three of Your Favorite Sloan's Ice Cream Flavors!

PINTS & QUARTS

Pint

Pint

$10.99

Get a Pint of Your Favorite Sloan's Ice Cream Flavor!

Quart

Quart

$14.99

Get a Quart of Your Favorite Sloan's Ice Cream Flavor!

CHOCOLATE TREATS

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with White Chocolate Drizzle

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with White Chocolate Drizzle

$32.00

Salted Pretzels Dipped in Milk Chocolate with a Smooth White Chocolate Drizzle.

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with Chocolate Sprinkles

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with Chocolate Sprinkles

$32.00

Salted Pretzels Dipped in Milk Chocolate with Mini Chocolate Sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels With Rainbow Sprinkles

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels With Rainbow Sprinkles

$32.00

Salted Pretzels Dipped in Milk Chocolate with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with M&M's

Milk Chocolate Dipped Pretzels with M&M's

$32.00

Salted Pretzels Dipped in Milk Chocolate with Mini M&M's.

Dark Chocolate Almond Bark ¼ lbs

Dark Chocolate Almond Bark ¼ lbs

$8.00

Smooth Dark Chocolate with Almonds.

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark ¼ lbs

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark ¼ lbs

$8.00

Smooth Milk Chocolate with Almonds.

Giant Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Giant Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Giant Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.

Giant Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Giant Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Giant Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.

Giant Dark Chocolate Pecan Turtle

Giant Dark Chocolate Pecan Turtle

$8.00

Giant Dark Chocolate Pecan Turtle.

Assorted Truffle Box 6 Pieces

Assorted Truffle Box 6 Pieces

$17.94

6 Truffle milk, dark and white chocolate filled with assorted flavored cream.

Marshmallow Pop with Rainbow Sprinkles

Marshmallow Pop with Rainbow Sprinkles

$4.99

Jumbo Marshmallow Dipped in Belgian Chocolate Covered Rainbow Sprinkles.

Krispy Pop with Rainbow Sprinkles

Krispy Pop with Rainbow Sprinkles

$4.79

Rice Krispy Treats dipped in Belgian Chocolate Covered in Rainbow Sprinkles.

CANDY

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears 1/2 Pound

Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Hand Dipped Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears.

Cotton Candy Sour Belt 1/2 Pound

Cotton Candy Sour Belt 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Cotton Candy Flavored Sour Belt.

English Toffee 1/2 Pound

English Toffee 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Premium toffee, Enrobed in Smooth Milk Chocolate and Coated with Chopped Pecans.

Gummy Bears 1/2 Pound

Gummy Bears 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Fat Free, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, and Msg Free 12 Mix Fruity Flavored Gummy Bears.

Gummy Peach Ring 1/2 Pound

Gummy Peach Ring 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Peach Ring Gummy

Gummy Sharks 1/2 Pound

Gummy Sharks 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Kids Favorite Gummy Candy. Blue and White Gummy Sharks.

Gummy Sliced pizza 1/2 Pound

Gummy Sliced pizza 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Pizza Sliced Gummy

M&M’S 1/2 Pound

M&M’S 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Multi Color M&M'S

Mini Sour Gummy Worms 1/2 Pound

Mini Sour Gummy Worms 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Neon Color Sour Gummy Worms

Triple Dipped Chocolate Malt Balls 1/2 Pound

Triple Dipped Chocolate Malt Balls 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Hand Dipped Chocolate Malt Balls

Sour Gummy Watermelon Slices 1/2 Pound

Sour Gummy Watermelon Slices 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Watermelon Shaped Sour Gummy Candy

Rainbow Sour Belts

Rainbow Sour Belts

$8.50

Rainbow Colored Rolled Sour Power Belts

Mixed Jelly Belly 1/2 Pound

Mixed Jelly Belly 1/2 Pound

$8.50

Assorted Jelly Beans

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES AND BOMBOLONI

Nutella filled Bombolone

Nutella filled Bombolone

$5.25

Soft Italian Doughnut Filled with Nutella.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookiewich

Peanut Butter Cup Cookiewich

$9.99

A Big Scoop of Extraordinary Vanilla Ice Cream Between Two Homemade Decadent Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookiewich

Chocolate Chip Cookiewich

$9.99

A Big Scoop of Cookie Monster Ice Cream between Two Homemade Decadent Triple Chocolate Chips Cookies!

GOURMET CARAMEL APPLES

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$7.99

Granny Smith Apples Dipped in Rich and Creamy Caramel.

Caramel Apple with Peanuts

Caramel Apple with Peanuts

$8.25

Granny Smith Apple Dipped in Caramel and Covered in Chopped Peanuts.

S'more Apple

S'more Apple

$14.99

Granny Smith Apple Dipped in Delicious Caramel and Belgian Milk Chocolate Topped with Mini Marshmallows and Graham Crackers.

Chocolate Dipped Oreo Apple

Chocolate Dipped Oreo Apple

$14.99

Granny Smith Apple Dipped in delicious Caramel with Oreo Pieces and dipped in Milk Chocolate.

Chocolate Dipped With Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Dipped With Chocolate Chips

$14.99

Granny Smith Apple Dipped in Delicious Belgian Milk Chocolate Topped with Chocolate Chips.

HOMEMADE FUDGE

Maple Pecan Fudge

Maple Pecan Fudge

$4.99

Delicious Praline Fudge with Pecan Pieces.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

$4.99

Homemade Chocolate Fudge with Peanut Butter.

Cookies & Cream Fudge

Cookies & Cream Fudge

$4.99

Homemade Vanilla Fudge with lots of Oreo Crumbles.

Milk Chocolate Fudge

Milk Chocolate Fudge

$4.99

Homemade Rich Milk Chocolate Fudge.

Milk Chocolate M&M Fudge

Milk Chocolate M&M Fudge

$4.99

Homemade Milk Chocolate Fudge Topped with Lots of Mini M&M's.

Rocky Road Fudge

Rocky Road Fudge

$4.99

Milk Chocolate Fudge with Mini Marshmallow and Walnuts.

Vanilla Fruity Pebbles Fudge

Vanilla Fruity Pebbles Fudge

$4.99

Homemade Vanilla Fudge Topped with Lots of Chopped Fruity Pebbles.

REFRESHING DRINKS

Monster Energy Green

Monster Energy Green

$3.99

The Original Green Monster Energy.

Cheerwine Soda Bottle

Cheerwine Soda Bottle

$2.99

Enjoy the Unique, Cherry Taste of Cheerwine.

Boylan Orange Soda Bottle

Boylan Orange Soda Bottle

$2.99

Refreshing and Sweet with Italian Mandarin and Tangerine Flavors.

Coca-Cola Soda Bottle

Coca-Cola Soda Bottle

$2.99

Enjoy the Crisp and Refreshing Taste of Coca-Cola Original.

CONES

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$0.99

Made Fresh Daily.

Decorated Waffle Cone

Decorated Waffle Cone

$1.99

Freshly Made Waffle Cone Dipped in Milk Chocolate.

Decorated Waffle Cone with Rainbow Sprinkles

Decorated Waffle Cone with Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.99

Waffle Cones Dipped in Milk Chocolate with Lots of Rainbow Sprinkles.

Decorated Waffle Cone with Peanuts

Decorated Waffle Cone with Peanuts

$1.99

Waffle Cones Dipped in Milk Chocolate and Lots of Roasted Peanuts.

Cake Cone

Cake Cone

$0.59

Plain Cake Cone, Great for Those Who Love a Smaller Size Cone.

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate

$1.59

Cake Cone Dipped In Our Rich Milk Chocolate.

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate with Rainbow Sprinkles

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate with Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.59

Cake Cone Dipped in Rich Milk Chocolate Then Covered with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate with Peanuts

Cake Cone Dipped in Chocolate with Peanuts

$1.59

Cake Cone Dipped In Our Rich Milk Chocolate and Covered in Peanuts.

TOPPINGS

Rainbow Sprinkles

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.99

A Generous Covering of Rainbow Sprinkles.

Chocolate Sprinkles

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.99

A Generous Covering of Chocolate Sprinkles.

Mini Gummy Bears

Mini Gummy Bears

$0.99

Colorful, Gummy and Sweet.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$1.99

Cookie Dough Makes Everything Better, Even Ice Cream.

Mini M&Ms

Mini M&Ms

$0.99

Colorfully Coated Bits of Milk Chocolate. What's Not to Love?

Mini Marshmallows

Mini Marshmallows

$0.99

Bite Sized Bits of Fluffy Marshmallow Goodness.

Oreo Pieces

Oreo Pieces

$0.99

Crushed Oreo Cookies.

Snickers Chunks

Snickers Chunks

$0.99

Peanuts, Caramel and Nougat Covered in Chocolate and Crushed into a Delicious Topping.

Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Mini Peanut Butter Cups

$0.99

Tiny Bits of Peanut Butter Thickly Coated in Chocolate.

Heath Bar Pieces

Heath Bar Pieces

$0.99

Bits of the Famous Chocolate, Toffee and Almond Bar.

Sea Salt Chocolate Mini Turtles

Sea Salt Chocolate Mini Turtles

$0.99

Pecans and Caramel Dipped in Chocolate.

Chopped Peanuts

Chopped Peanuts

$0.99

Bits of Chopped Peanuts.

Almond Pieces

Almond Pieces

$0.99

Bits of Chopped Almonds.

Shredded Coconut

Shredded Coconut

$0.99

Shredded Pieces of Coconut Fruit.

Whipped Cream

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Cream and Sugar Whipped to Perfection.

Hot Chocolate Fudge

Hot Chocolate Fudge

$1.49

A Healthy Dose of Hot Chocolate Fudge Topping.

Hot Caramel Fudge

Hot Caramel Fudge

$1.49

A Healthy Dose of Hot Caramel Fudge Topping.

Marshmallow Topping

Marshmallow Topping

$1.49

Deliciously Creamy Marshmallow Topping.

Strawberry Sliced Dessert

Strawberry Sliced Dessert

$1.49

Slices of Sweet Strawberries Covered in Strawberry Syrup.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Top 10 Ice Cream parlor in the USA. Located on the ground floor of Rosemary Square next to Planta.

