Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sloppy Crab

review star

No reviews yet

519 East Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Salads & Starters

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Green salad of romaine lettuce & herb croutons dressed Caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh mix greens with, cucumber, shaved carrots, olives, cherry, red onion, tomato with house dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Batter fried or roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with house ranch dressing.

Veggie Spring Roll

$12.00

A blend of cabbage, carrots, and onions , wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap served with sweet chili sauce.

Cajun Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Lobster Bites

$35.00

Fresh 8oz Lobster seasoned & fried to perfection served with sweet chili sauce

Lobster Taco (2)

$30.00

Fresh lobster meat crispy fried with cabbage mix served with chipotle aioli + cilantro(lime) in flour tortilla.

Salmon Bites

$22.00

Cajun spiced & batter salmon served with choice of dipping sauce(chipotle, cilantro lime, Cajun, lemon garlic or buffalo)

Calamari

$16.00

Cajun spiced & battered fresh squid fried to perfection served with lemon aioli

Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$24.00

6 perfectly breaded or Grilled plump X-L shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Crab Cake (2)

$35.00

Jumbo lamb crab meat herbs & breadcrumbs pan fried till Golden brown and served with our special homemade lemon aioli

California Roll

sushi roll filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

sushi roll filled with crispy fried shrimp tempura, avocado, crab, and cucumber with spicy aioli and eel sauce

Catfish

Two Cajun seasoned & battered catfish filets fried to perfection

Grilled Oysters

Fresh lemon garlic grilled or fried succulent oysters served with French bread

Sloppy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

Cajun-seasoned fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and served on a toasted baguette that's slathered with choice of sauce.

Salmon Burger

Cajun infused grilled salmon burger with , spicy aioli, mixed greens, lettuce, red onion and tomato on toasted sesame brioche bun.

Entrees

1/2 Chicken

Blackened Salmon

$35.00

Blackened seasoning rub salmon fillet broiled to perfection.

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$46.00

Cajun seasoned lump crab, spinach, & herb cream sauce stuffed salmon

Twin Lobster

$60.00

Fresh twin lobster tails Fried, or grilled served with lemon & melted garlic butter.

King Crab

$90.00

1.5 lbs. Giant King legs, steaming' hot, served with lemon, and melted garlic butter.

Sloppy Chops

$45.00

Four juicy marinated fried or grilled lamb chops

Butterfly Filet

$55.00

6 oz Tender melt in your mouth grilled filet mignon

Ribeye

10 oz A highly marbled, tender and flavorful steak

Sloppy Crab Bag

$29.99

1 cluster Giant king crab, potatoes, corn, boiled egg, and turkey andouille sausage your choice of flavor: sloppy signature, lemon pepper, Cajun, spicy)

Catfish

2 Cajun seasoned & battered catfish filets

Fish & Chips

Cajun seasoned & batter Cod served with Cajun seasoned fries, lemon aioli

Sunfire Seafood Rice Skillet

Creole Mussels & Buttered scallops sundried tomatoes, over saffron rice

Sloppy Crawfish

Fresh Seasonal Cajun crawfish with your choice of flavor seasoning: sloppy signature, lemon pepper, Cajun, spicy

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Turkey Chops

$22.00

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Sides

Saffron Rice

$6.00

fragrant full of flavor saffron rice

Broccoli

$6.00

Seasonal fresh mixed vegetables

Cream Corn

$8.00

Creamy corn skillet topped with chipotle aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed with balsamic glaze

Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Crispy Cajun French fries with parmesan served with lemon aioli

Clam Chowder

Creamy broth loaded with delicious clams, potatoes, savory bacon served with French bread

Crab & Shrimp Fondue Dish

$12.00

Creamy cheesy dip with lump crab meat, and shrimp & served with toasted Cajun pita bread

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Creamy garlic infused buttery mash potatoes

Best Mac

$8.00

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Dessert

Lemon Cheesecake

Luscious and velvety lemon cream cheese custard, this cheesecake also has a buttery graham cracker crust 

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo soft & chewy chocolate chip cookie

Vanilla Ice Cream

Creamy, sweet, rich scoop of ice cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Creamy, sweet, rich scoop of ice cream

Birthday Experience

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$15.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Add ons

4 oz Lobster

$20.00

Shrimp per/lb

$20.00

Snow crab per/ lb

$45.00

King crab per/ lb

$90.00

Salmon

$18.00

Chicken

$7.00

Sausage

$4.00

extra sauce

bang bang

$2.50

sloppy sauce

$4.00

Brunch

Sunday Brunch

Pork links

$6.00

Turkey Links

$6.00

4 Wings

$12.00

Bacon

$6.00

brunch lamb chops

$20.00

pancakes(2)

$2.00

whole wings(6)

$12.00

Catfish

$24.00

honey hash browns

$6.00

lamb chops(3)

$24.00

NY Strip

$25.00

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.00

Salmon Croquettes Breakfast

$18.00

Scambled Cheese Eggs

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs w cheese

$6.50

Sloppy Chicken omelete

$16.00

Sloppy Chicken waffles

$22.00

Sloppy Grits

$6.00

Sloppy Lobster N Shrimp Grits

$30.00

Sloppy Potatoes

$6.00

Sloppy Seafood omelets

$20.00

Turkey Link Breakfast

$12.00

Sloppy Veggie omelette

$14.00

Waffle

$10.00

NA Beverages

soda

cola

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

pepsi

$3.00

Juice

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

energy drinks

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull tropical

$7.00

sugar-free

$7.00

Red Bull watermelon

water

bottle sparkling water

$5.00

positivity water

$3.00

Crafted Cocktails

Espresso martini

Whisky sour

$17.00

Gold Rush

$16.00

Old fashion

$18.00

Tiki drink

$17.00

Palamoa

$16.00

Seaside Hennessy

$15.00

Dj oasis

$24.00

Sloppy Martini

$15.00

Quite peachy martini

$14.00

Sloppy Margarita

$25.00

Sloppy Pineapple mule

$14.00

Son of James

$14.00

Long Island

$18.00

Liquor

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ciroc Berry

$15.00

Ciroc Summer watermelon

$15.00

Titos Margarita

$12.00

Titos Red Bull

$12.00

Peach Martini

$14.00

Gin

Gin

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

tangueray

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Tequila

Tequlia

$12.00

1800

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Avion Reserve 44

$40.00

Casamigo Anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Margarita

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Clear

$25.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

don Julio lemon drop

$25.00

Don Julio Margarita

$25.00

Don Julio Repasado

$20.00

Hornitos Repasado

$14.00

Hornitos Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Margarita18.00

$18.00

patron silver

$15.00

Siempre Anejo

$18.00

Siempre Blanco

$15.00

Siempre Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Whiskey

marker mark

$12.00

Jamerson

$10.00

Jamerson Black barrel

$17.00

NYAK

$15.00

Jim Bean

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$22.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Dusse

$14.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Hennessy Black

$16.00

Hennessy Margarita

$16.00

Hennessy Privilege

$16.00

Hennesy Red Bull

$15.00

Remy

$15.00

1738 Remy

$20.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Remy XO

$50.00

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE

Tito's

$300.00

Remy VSOP

$325.00

Remy 1738

$400.00

Remy XO

$750.00

Hennessy

$350.00

Dusse

$400.00

Ace of Spade Rose

$750.00

Ace of Spade Gold

$550.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Moet Rose

$250.00

Craft Mimosa

$40.00

Don Perignon

$500.00

Casamigo Blanco

$350.00

Casamigo Reposado

$400.00

Don Julio Anejo 1/2 Gallon

$850.00

Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

Don Julio Reposado

$375.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Grey Goose

$325.00

Moet Nector

$150.00

Patron Anejo

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot ROSE

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot

$200.00

Sloppy Cocktail's

Seaside Hennessy

$15.00

DJ Oasis

$24.00

Sloppy Martini

$15.00

Quite Peachy Martini

$14.00

Sloppy Margarita

$25.00

Sloppy Pineapple Mule

$14.00

Son Of James

$14.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

blue moon

$6.00

Coors light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Heineken

$8.00

Labatt blue

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Mike’s hard lemonade

$6.00

Miller highlife

$6.00

Modelo’s

$8.00

Raggedy ass IPA

$6.00

Red stripe

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

White claw

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud liite

$5.00

White claw

$8.00

Wine

Red GLS

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chateau Merlot Glass

$10.00

White GLS

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Roscato Glass

$9.00

Mia dolcea

$10.00

Château Riesling

$10.00

Good Harbor Pinot Grigio glass

$12.00

Hess Glass

$12.00

White BTL

Château Riesling BTL

$35.00

Good Harbor BTL

$40.00

Hess BTL

$38.00

Lamarca Bottle

$55.00

Lamarca split

$14.00

Mia Dolce BTL

$50.00

Sloppy Chop

Sloppy Chop

Chicken Bites

Steak Bites

Lobster with Yellow Rice

Lobster Mac Entree

Turkey Chops

Turkey Sliders

Sloppy Chops (Lamb Chops)

Cowboy Ribeye

Teriyaki Salmon

Build Your Own Alfredo

Sides

Garlic Mash Potato

Veggie Stir Fry

Sauteed Broccoli

Liquor (Copy)

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ciroc Berry

$15.00

Ciroc Summer watermelon

$15.00

Titos Margarita

$12.00

Titos Red Bull

$12.00

Gin

Gin

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

tangueray

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Tequila

Tequlia

$12.00

1800

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Avion Reserve 44

$40.00

Casamigo Anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Margarita

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Clear

$25.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

don Julio lemon drop

$25.00

Don Julio Margarita

$25.00

Don Julio Repasado

$20.00

Hornitos Repasado

$14.00

Hornitos Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Margarita18.00

$18.00

patron silver

$15.00

Siempre Anejo

$18.00

Siempre Blanco

$15.00

Siempre Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Whiskey

marker mark

$12.00

Jamerson

$10.00

Jamerson Black barrel

$17.00

NYAK

$15.00

Jim Bean

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$22.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Dusse

$14.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Hennessy Black

$16.00

Hennessy Margarita

$16.00

Hennessy Privilege

$16.00

Hennesy Red Bull

$15.00

Remy

$15.00

1738 Remy

$20.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Remy XO

$50.00

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE

Tito's

$300.00

Remy VSOP

$325.00

Remy 1738

$400.00

Remy XO

$750.00

Hennessy

$350.00

Dusse

$400.00

Ace of Spade Rose

$750.00

Ace of Spade Gold

$550.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Moet Rose

$250.00

Craft Mimosa

$40.00

Don Perignon

$500.00

Casamigo Blanco

$350.00

Casamigo Reposado

$400.00

Don Julio Anejo 1/2 Gallon

$850.00

Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

Don Julio Reposado

$375.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Grey Goose

$325.00

Moet Nector

$150.00

Patron Anejo

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot ROSE

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot

$200.00

Flight Tuesday

Food

First class

$60.00

comfort class

$45.00

Main

$30.00

Chicken taco

$10.00

Ground beef

$10.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Lobster

$14.00

Steak

$14.00

comfort chx

$45.00

comfort steak

$45.00

main beef

$30.00

main chx

$30.00

Mixed drinks

Sex on the beach

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Apple Tini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Premium Seafood Restaurant and Bar featuring handcrafted cocktails with Signature Entree selections

Location

519 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coneytown, Gyroland Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
200 Renaissance Center Detroit, MI 48243
View restaurantnext
MIX Bricktown (M!X)
orange starNo Reviews
641 Beaubien St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Pizza Cat Max - Greektown
orange starNo Reviews
407 East Fort Street Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Flood's Bar & Grille - 731 St Antoine
orange star4.8 • 1,421
731 St Antoine Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Incognidough - 607 Shelby St
orange starNo Reviews
607 Shelby St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Anita's Kitchen Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
150 W. Jefferson Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston