Sloppy Crab
519 East Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48226
Food
Salads & Starters
Caesar Salad
Green salad of romaine lettuce & herb croutons dressed Caesar dressing
House Salad
Fresh mix greens with, cucumber, shaved carrots, olives, cherry, red onion, tomato with house dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower
Batter fried or roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with house ranch dressing.
Veggie Spring Roll
A blend of cabbage, carrots, and onions , wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap served with sweet chili sauce.
Cajun Chicken Tenders
Lobster Bites
Fresh 8oz Lobster seasoned & fried to perfection served with sweet chili sauce
Lobster Taco (2)
Fresh lobster meat crispy fried with cabbage mix served with chipotle aioli + cilantro(lime) in flour tortilla.
Salmon Bites
Cajun spiced & batter salmon served with choice of dipping sauce(chipotle, cilantro lime, Cajun, lemon garlic or buffalo)
Calamari
Cajun spiced & battered fresh squid fried to perfection served with lemon aioli
Jumbo Shrimp (6)
6 perfectly breaded or Grilled plump X-L shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Crab Cake (2)
Jumbo lamb crab meat herbs & breadcrumbs pan fried till Golden brown and served with our special homemade lemon aioli
California Roll
sushi roll filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
sushi roll filled with crispy fried shrimp tempura, avocado, crab, and cucumber with spicy aioli and eel sauce
Catfish
Two Cajun seasoned & battered catfish filets fried to perfection
Grilled Oysters
Fresh lemon garlic grilled or fried succulent oysters served with French bread
Sloppy Sandwiches
Entrees
1/2 Chicken
Blackened Salmon
Blackened seasoning rub salmon fillet broiled to perfection.
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Cajun seasoned lump crab, spinach, & herb cream sauce stuffed salmon
Twin Lobster
Fresh twin lobster tails Fried, or grilled served with lemon & melted garlic butter.
King Crab
1.5 lbs. Giant King legs, steaming' hot, served with lemon, and melted garlic butter.
Sloppy Chops
Four juicy marinated fried or grilled lamb chops
Butterfly Filet
6 oz Tender melt in your mouth grilled filet mignon
Ribeye
10 oz A highly marbled, tender and flavorful steak
Sloppy Crab Bag
1 cluster Giant king crab, potatoes, corn, boiled egg, and turkey andouille sausage your choice of flavor: sloppy signature, lemon pepper, Cajun, spicy)
Catfish
2 Cajun seasoned & battered catfish filets
Fish & Chips
Cajun seasoned & batter Cod served with Cajun seasoned fries, lemon aioli
Sunfire Seafood Rice Skillet
Creole Mussels & Buttered scallops sundried tomatoes, over saffron rice
Sloppy Crawfish
Fresh Seasonal Cajun crawfish with your choice of flavor seasoning: sloppy signature, lemon pepper, Cajun, spicy
Shrimp Scampi
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Turkey Chops
Lobster Mac
Sides
Saffron Rice
fragrant full of flavor saffron rice
Broccoli
Seasonal fresh mixed vegetables
Cream Corn
Creamy corn skillet topped with chipotle aioli
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed with balsamic glaze
Parmesan Fries
Crispy Cajun French fries with parmesan served with lemon aioli
Clam Chowder
Creamy broth loaded with delicious clams, potatoes, savory bacon served with French bread
Crab & Shrimp Fondue Dish
Creamy cheesy dip with lump crab meat, and shrimp & served with toasted Cajun pita bread
Garlic Mash Potatoes
Creamy garlic infused buttery mash potatoes
Best Mac
Lobster Mac
Dessert
Lemon Cheesecake
Luscious and velvety lemon cream cheese custard, this cheesecake also has a buttery graham cracker crust
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Jumbo soft & chewy chocolate chip cookie
Vanilla Ice Cream
Creamy, sweet, rich scoop of ice cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Creamy, sweet, rich scoop of ice cream
Birthday Experience
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Chocolate Cake
Add ons
extra sauce
Brunch
Sunday Brunch
Pork links
Turkey Links
4 Wings
Bacon
brunch lamb chops
pancakes(2)
whole wings(6)
Catfish
honey hash browns
lamb chops(3)
NY Strip
Red Velvet Pancakes
Salmon Croquettes Breakfast
Scambled Cheese Eggs
Scrambled Eggs w cheese
Sloppy Chicken omelete
Sloppy Chicken waffles
Sloppy Grits
Sloppy Lobster N Shrimp Grits
Sloppy Potatoes
Sloppy Seafood omelets
Turkey Link Breakfast
Sloppy Veggie omelette
Waffle
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Tequlia
1800
1800 Anejo
Avion Reserve 44
Casamigo Anejo
Casamigo Margarita
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Clear
Deleon Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
don Julio lemon drop
Don Julio Margarita
Don Julio Repasado
Hornitos Repasado
Hornitos Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Margarita18.00
patron silver
Siempre Anejo
Siempre Blanco
Siempre Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Whiskey
Cognac
VIP BOTTLE SERVICE
Tito's
Remy VSOP
Remy 1738
Remy XO
Hennessy
Dusse
Ace of Spade Rose
Ace of Spade Gold
Clase Azul Reposado
Moet Rose
Craft Mimosa
Don Perignon
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Reposado
Don Julio Anejo 1/2 Gallon
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Grey Goose
Moet Nector
Patron Anejo
Veuve Clicquot ROSE
Veuve Clicquot
Sloppy Cocktail's
Wine
White GLS
White BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Premium Seafood Restaurant and Bar featuring handcrafted cocktails with Signature Entree selections
519 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226