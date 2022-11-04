Sloppy Mama's Arlington 5731 Langston Boulevard
No reviews yet
5731 Langston Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
BBQ SLOPPY JOE BRISKET Sandwich Kit
Makes 4 sandwiches Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of chopped Diablo Beef brisket. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders. Diablo Brisket is brisket marinated in spices,smoked brisket juice and sauce.
Wednesday BOGO CHICKEN Wings
Available Wednesdays ONLY. Welcome to wing Wednesdays at Sloppy Mama's BBQ. Ordering this will give you 12 wings for the price of 6. You can do half and half flavor if you'd like just mention in the comments when you add to cart. Available Wednesdays only. Please don't add to your cart if its not for Wednesday.
Wednesday BoGo PIG wings (Rib Tips)
Available Wednesdays ONLY. Welcome to wing Wednesdays at Sloppy Mama's BBQ. Ordering this will give you 2#s of Pig wings for the price of 1#. You can do half and half flavor if you'd like just mention in the comments when you add to cart. Available Wednesdays only. Please don't add to your cart if its not for Wednesday.
Thursday's special BOGO Dogs
Please don't add to your cart if its not for Thursday. Pork and beef hotdog
Frozen BBQ Meats Package.
Feeds 8 to 10 people 1 Lb. Frozen Pork 1 Lb. Frozen Brisket 1 Lb. Frozen Chicken 1 Lb. Frozen Sausages 1 Rack of Frozen Ribs. Per 1 LB of Frozen meat package reheat to boil 4 qts of water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to best setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
2#S FROZEN SMOKED MEATS
To reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot per pound of meat. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Friday special FRIED CHICKEN sandwich
*Friday's only Fried chicken Sandwich comes with only Pickles on the bun
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Platter
THE ALL AROUND PLATTER INCLUDES: MEATS: 1/4 LB. Chopped Brisket 1/4 LB. Chopped Pork 1/4 LB. Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB. Jackfruit 1 Link of Sausage SIDES: - Baked Beans - Coleslaw - Cornbread -Mac N Cheese -Collard Greens -Happy Tots COMPLEMENTARY ITEMS BBQ Sauces, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Bread.
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
6 pieces of chicken wings Rubbed With Happy Sprinkles, smoked and fried naked or tossed in your favorite sauce
Pig Wings
1# Smoked rib tips (about 10 pieces) Smoked and fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. They are mother trucking delicious
Loaded Tots
Tots, chili, mustard, onion, shredded cheddar cheese
Brussels and Brisket Jam
Fried brussels tossed in brisket jam
Hush Puppies and Heirloom Tomato Jam
6 per order with 4 oz ramekin of jam
Pimento Cheese w/ Crackers
8 oz. pimento cheese. Served with Ritz crackers
Pimento Cheese and Pork Rinds
Pimento Cheese and Pork Rinds
Pork Rinds
Fried Fresh daily and tossed in Happy Sprinkles
Pickles (PINT)
16 oz Pint container of house-made Pickles choice of Hot sweet or Hot garlic dill flavors
Sandwiches, Burgers, & Dogs
Combo Meal
Sandwich with choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich, Side and a drink
Sandwich
Choice of meat on a potato bun with slaw and house made pickles on the sandwich
Combeer Meal
Sandwich, Side and a PBR tall Boy
Single Cheese Burger
One house-ground prime beef patties, American cheese, grilled onion, special sauce, pickles on a toasted potato roll
Double Cheese Burger
Two 1/4# house-ground prime beef patties, American cheese, grilled onion, special sauce, pickles on a toasted potato roll
Coney Dog
beef and pork hot dog, chili, mustard, onion.
Cosmo Dog
beef and pork hot dog, mustard, chow chow
Kid Dog
beef and pork hot dog with ketchup
Plain Dog
beef and pork hot dog Plain
Hot Dog X
Pork and Beef Hot dog, Customize your own. Go Cray with it!
Family Meals & Meal Kits
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Kit
Makes 4 sandwiches Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of chopped Beef brisket. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders
Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit
Makes 4 sandwiches Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of Chopped pork. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders
Family Meal #1
Feeds 4ish-1# pork, 1# pulled chicken, 1 large side of slaw, 1 large side potato salad, (no substitutions please)
Family Meal #2
Feeds 6ish- 1# pork, 1# brisket, 1 large Mac n cheese, 1 large slaw, 1 large potato salad (no substituions please)
TEXAS TRINITY
1/2# Brisket 1 Half Smoke Sausage Link 1 Jalapeño cheddar Sausage Link. 1/2 Rack of Ribs
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Kit
Makes 4 sandwiches Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of Pulled Chicken. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders
BBQ SLOPPY JOE BRISKET Sandwich Kit
Makes 4 sandwiches Comes with 4 buns, slaw and pickle for the sandwiches and 1.25 lb. of chopped Diablo Beef brisket. Comes with a choice of 3 medium of side orders. Diablo Brisket is brisket marinated in spices,smoked brisket juice and sauce.
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Platter (Copy)
THE ALL AROUND PLATTER INCLUDES: MEATS: 1/4 LB. Chopped Brisket 1/4 LB. Chopped Pork 1/4 LB. Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB. Jackfruit 1 Link of Sausage SIDES: - Baked Beans - Coleslaw - Cornbread -Mac N Cheese -Collard Greens -Happy Tots COMPLEMENTARY ITEMS BBQ Sauces, Pickles, Pickled Onions, Bread.
Build Your Own Platter
Brisket
Central Texas Style. Brisket prices are higher due to the supply chain issues and price gouging by meat processors. Our normal recommendation to consider when ordering is a 1/2 pound of meat per person. For larger meals or leftover order more than that. For small meals order less.
Pulled Pork
Smoked and chopped Carolina style, dressed lightly with our Carolina Sauce and Happy Sprinkles. Our normal recommendation to consider when ordering is a 1/2 pound of meat per person. For larger meals or leftover order more than that. For small meals order less.
Turkey
Best turkey ever. Our normal recommendation to consider when ordering is a 1/2 pound of meat per person. For larger meals or leftovers order more than that. For small meals order less.
Pulled Chicken
Smoked Chicken dressed lightly with our Kansas City Sauce. Our normal recommendation to consider when ordering is a 1/2 pound of meat per person. For larger meals or leftover order more than that. For small meals order less.
Jackfruit
Vegan Smoked Jackfruit dressed lightly with a vegan chipotle BBQ sauce. Our normal recommendation to consider when ordering is a 1/2 pound of meat per person. For larger meals or leftover order more than that. For small meals order less.
Sausage
House made smoked sausages. Per link.
Ribs
Smoked and dry rub St Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Smoked Chicken
Smoked Chicken. PSA our smoked chickens are pink inside and may have red in the joints due to the smoking process not because it is undercooked. But its a damn tasty yardbird
BBQ SLOPPY JOE BRISKET
Pulled and Chopped Beef brisket marinated in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and smoked brisket juice
Home Made Sides
Potato Salad
Housemade Potato salad. Golden diced potatoes , parsley, green onions, diced pickles mix with a mustard vinaigrette dressing
Mac n Cheese
Classic Homemade Mac and Cheese made with bite-size pasta, mix with a creamy sharp cheddar and munster cheese sauce.
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage, diced pickles mix in a mayonnaise and mustard dressing.
Baked Beans
Housemade Pork Barbecue baked beans.
Collard Greens
Chopped collard greens stew and cook in a house-made smoked meats broth.
Happy Tots
Fried to golden brown perfection and tossed in Happy Sprinkles BBQ Rub
Cornbread
Individual piece of lightly sweet House-made cornbread.
Bun
Martin's Potato rolls
Hot Sweet Pickles
Housemade Pickles
GALLON OF SIDE ORDER
Desserts
Stock the Pantry
Kansas City BBQ Sauce Bottle
Traditional Tomato Based BBQ Sauce 16 oz glass bottle, shelf stable
Georgia Gold BBQ Sauce Bottle
Mustard based BBQ Sauce 16 oz glass bottle, shelf stable
Happy Sprinkles BBQ Rub
The seasoning that makes everything Happy! Paprika, coriander, cumin, and everything else nice all in one package for you to season your food with. "It's like glitter for food!" - Elise, age 6
Hog Smoker Package
The seasoning that makes everything Happy! Paprika, coriander, cumin, and everything else nice all in one package for you to season your food with. "It's like glitter for food!" - Elise, age 6
Frozen Chopped Brisket
Frozen 1# package to reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Frozen Pulled Chicken
Frozen 1# package to reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Frozen Pulled Pork
Frozen 1# package To reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Frozen Rack of Ribs
Frozen 1 Full Rack To reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Frozen Smoked Turkey
Frozen 1# package to reheat boil 4 qts water in an 8 qt stock pot. Gently lower the sealed package into the water and reduce heat to west setting. Simmer for 25 min. Cut the package open and stir to bring everything back together. Enjoy!
Tallow (Pint)
Rendered Beef Fat. Excellent for baking and any general use for instead of butter or oil. Super flavor enhancer
PINT OF BBQ SAUCE
16oz plastic container of house-made BBQ sauce
Frozen Ham
Merch
Trucker Hat
Sloppy Mama's BBQ signature hat -Red brim with white back. -Camouflage Brim with black back - Navy blue brim with US flag pattern back - Navy blue with white back
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Koozie
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Sticker
Happy Sprinkles T Shirt
Thought up by Elise, created by Good Letter Design "Its Like Glitter for your food". Rainbow on sky blue. Specify size in comments. Sizes S-XXL
"Pork for All" T shirt
The original Sloppy Mama's BBQ shirt. Navy Blue.
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Hoodie
The original Sloppy Mama's BBQ Hoodie. Red.
Sloppy Mama's BBQ insulated reusable bag
Go green and hit the grocery store with a 2 cubic foot insulated reusable zip top bag. Great for taking hot and cold foods short distances as well for picnics and parties
Sloppy Mama's BBQ Pom Pom Hat
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Fountain drinks. PUCK’S beverages are produced with the utmost attention to detail. From the flavor profile formulation, where we start from scratch and test countless variations before perfecting the final proportions, to the hand compounding of the natural extracts to the no-rush blending of the raw ingredients.
Bottle water
Kids Apple Juice box
Kids Fruit Punch box
Mineral Water
Alcohol
Juicy Julie IPA
16 oz can Brewed in collaboration with Sloppy Momma's, this 5.4% IPA is an easy drinker that pairs incredibly well with BBQ. Hopped with Cascade, Simcoe, and Centennial in the boil, on top of a soft malt bill featuring White Wheat, Oats, and a touch of Crystal 30L, and then dry hopped with more Simcoe and Centennial along with Citra. Notes of sweet orange peel, cantaloupe, lemon zest, and a hint of old school pine.
DC Brau Public Pale Ale
12 oz can The Public™ Pale Ale is brewed in the classic American Pale Ale style. Assertive bitterness backed by C-60 and Vienna malts which lend notes of rich, yet semi-dry caramel. Then followed up with a nice white grapefruit and citrus aroma that begs for a follow up sip.
Allegash White
12 oz can Our interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing.
Pabs Blue Ribbon
16 oz can Established in Milwaukee in 1844, this is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Nature’s choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used. Selected as America’s Best in 1893.
Miller Lite
16 oz can Quality, Uncompromising and Unchanging. Frederick Miller Over 150 years ago, Frederick Miller crossed the Atlantic with brewers yeast in his pocket, determined to brew a quality beer that everyone could enjoy. In 1975, Miller Lite established the light beer category and introduced the perfect balance of lightness and flavor nationally. It's a real Pilsner, brewed to have more color and taste with only 96 calories per 12oz. Since day one, our mission has been to deliver a great-tasting American-style Lager.
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay
750 ml bottle, Russian River Ranches Split Russian River Ranches is a beautiful, pale straw color with pale green tinges. As you smell this wine, you will notice fruit forward aromas with hints of light floral notes. Scents of Bosc pear and Honeycrisp apple are accentuated with notes of nougat, roasted nuts, oak spice and a touch of citrus blossom. The wine is beautifully focused on the palate with flavors of crisp, zesty lemon, green apple, lime and barrel spice. The wine rounds out with our signature citrus acidity and a nicely balanced long, flavorful finish.
Upshot Red Blend
750 ml bottle THIS RICH, SUPPLE WINE BURSTS WITH BLACKBERRY AND DARK CHERRIES WITH HINTS OF SPICE FOLLOWED BY LUSH, ROUNDED TANNINS AND A LINGERING FINISH.
Corona Extra
12 oz. can #1 selling imported beer and #1 selling Mexican beer in the world. With the finest barley, yeast and imported hops since 1925
Full Transparency Seltzer
DC Brau Full Transparency Passionfruit Orange and Guava hard seltzer 12oz can. Take a quick trip to the tropics with this harmonious blend of passionfruit, orange, and guava bursting with vibrant flavor in every sip. Full Transparency Passionfruit Orange and Guava HARD SELTZER
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
24oz Can. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tangy Lemon Lime Topo Chico Hard Seltzer delivers all the refreshment consumers love, paired with the real & authentic 125-year history of non-alc. brand. This drink is inspired by the latest non alc. seltzer phenomenon: Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water - a seltzer with just a hint of citrus flavor.
Jack Daniel's "Cola"
Add some classic flavor to your evening with Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey & Cola. This 12 oz. can lets you enjoy the timeless beverage outside of the bar. It's a deliciously spirited choice for entertaining or relaxing at home. Each bottle contains optimal proportions of Jack Daniels Old No. 7 brand whiskey and sweet, rich cola for an effect that might just leave you feeling transported back to the swinging Rat Pack days. This favorite American spirit is still prepared the traditional way, mellowed over sugar maple charcoal and left to mature in handcrafted barrels until expert tasters determine that it's ready. The sweet, oaky flavors marry exquisitely with cola. This beverage comes ready to drink for your convenience with no mixology or measuring required.
Bacardi Rum Punch
Bacardi Rum Punch is a premium, refreshing full-flavored prepared cocktail made with Bacardi Superior rum and real, high quality ingredients like natural juices or concentrate. It has natural flavors, cane sugar and no artificial sweeteners. A Caribbean sunset in a can offering a unique blend of naturally fresh pineapple, sweet orange, and ripe mango flavor with a hint of passionfruit.
Tequila Grapefruit Cocktail
SPARKLING PALOMA 12 oz. Can TEQUILA GRAPEFRUIT COCKTAIL •• Our blush sparkling cocktail has fresh pink grapefruit, complemented with the light tequila blanco, creating a crisp and refreshing drink. Quite simply, it's grapefruit meets tequila delight with this go-to.
VODKA ELDERFLOWER & PEAR COCKTAIL
SPARKLING VODKA FIZZ, 12 oz. Can VODKA ELDERFLOWER & PEAR COCKTAIL •• Fragrant with flavors of lush juicy pear, this refreshing elegant cocktail is paired with a silky smooth vodka. The final hint of the velvety elderflower blossoms leaves an aromatic kiss on your palate. This cocktail defines relaxation.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
100% hand crafted wood fired BBQ
5731 Langston Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207