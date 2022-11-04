Sloppy Mama's Arlington 5731 Langston Boulevard

Jack Daniel's "Cola"

$7.00

Add some classic flavor to your evening with Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey & Cola. This 12 oz. can lets you enjoy the timeless beverage outside of the bar. It's a deliciously spirited choice for entertaining or relaxing at home. Each bottle contains optimal proportions of Jack Daniels Old No. 7 brand whiskey and sweet, rich cola for an effect that might just leave you feeling transported back to the swinging Rat Pack days. This favorite American spirit is still prepared the traditional way, mellowed over sugar maple charcoal and left to mature in handcrafted barrels until expert tasters determine that it's ready. The sweet, oaky flavors marry exquisitely with cola. This beverage comes ready to drink for your convenience with no mixology or measuring required.