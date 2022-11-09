- Home
- /
- Hendersonville
- /
- Chicken
- /
- Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
No reviews yet
387 East Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BONE-IN CHICKEN COMBO MEALS
2 pc White Combo (Breast & Wing)
Entree, Side, & a Drink
2 pc Dark Combo (Thigh & Leg)
Entree, Side, & a Drink
2 pc Mixed Chicken Combo (Breast/Leg or Thigh/Wing)
1/2 Fried Chicken Combo (Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg)
Breast, Thigh, Wing, Leg, Side, & a Drink
6pc Party Wing Combo
8pc Party Wing Combo
Whole Wings Combo (5)
BONELESS COMBO MEALS
2 pc Snack Box Combo
4 pc Tenders Combo
3 Tenders , side, & drink
6 pc Tenders Combo
8 pc Tender Combo
Chicken and Waffle Combo
Tenders(3), Belgian Waffle, Side, & a Drink
8 ct Chicken Bites Combo
Chicken Bites, Side, Drink
12 ct Chicken Bites Combo
Chicken Bites, Side, Drink
30 ct Chicken Bites Combo
Chicken Bites, Side, Drink
SANDWICH COMBO MEALS
SB Original Sandwich Combo
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
SB Original Deluxe Sandwich Combo
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
Chicken Sliders (2) COMBO NEW!!!
Two Fried Chicken slider sandwiches on soft dinner rolls topped With our Signature Awesome sauce, Bread and Butter pickles, and your one choice of spice level.
SB Chicken Club Sandwich Combo
Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink
FISH/SEAFOOD COMBO MEALS
FAMILY MEALS
Tender Burn Family Meal - (16)
16 Jumbo Tenders, 2 heat Level options, 3 Large Sides, 6 Biscuits or Texas bread slices, and 6 Dipping Sauces.
Big Burn Bone-In Family Meal- 16 pc
12 pc Mixed Bone- In Chicken (3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 wings, 3 Legs), 2 heat levels, 3 large sides, dipping sauces, 4 Biscuits or 4 slices Texas bread.
Lil Burn Bone-In Family Meal- 12 pc
Burn on a Budget (8pc)
Budget-friendly hot chicken family meal includes 8 pc mixed chicken (2 breasts,2 wings, 2 thighs, 2 legs), choice of 2 heat levels budget options, a bucket of fries, 4 Biscuits or 4 slices Texas bread, and 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions.
Grab and Go Pack
Southern-Style Family Meal (No Heat)
I Want It All Family Pack
BBQ CHICKEN
KIDS MEALS
Kids Meal - Tenders (2)
Southern Tenders(2), Fries or Mac and Cheese, a chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink Choice.
Kids Meal - Chicken Bites
Southern Chicken Bites (5), Fries or Mac and Cheese, a Chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink choice.
Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Fries or Mac and cheese, a chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink option
Kids Meal - 1 Chicken Leg
Kids Meal - Mac & Cheese Meal
Salads
The Harvest Salad
Green Leaf lettuce, fried or grilled Chicken, shredded cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion, and pickle
The Cobb Salad
The King Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Apple Cranberry Pecan
SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD - LARGE
SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL
Fish & Seafood
Plant-Based
Boneless Chicken Entrees
2 pc Tenders
4 pc Tenders
Fried marinated chicken tenders tossed in your heat level choice
6 pc Tenders
8 pc Tenders
Fried marinated tenders with heat level
Chicken and Belgian Waffle (4 Tenders)
Tenders (3) and Belgian Waffle
5 ct Chicken Bites
8 ct Chicken Bites
Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice
12 ct Chicken Bites
Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice
30 ct Chicken Bites
Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice
50 ct Chicken Bites
Sandwich Entree
SB ORIGINAL Sandwich
Made simply with chicken, heat level choice, pickle, and toasted Texas Toast
SB ORIGINAL DELUXE Sandwich
Toaster sandwich served with Fried Or grilled chicken, heat level, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Grilled chicken, heat level, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a multigrain bun
SB CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Fried or Grilled Chicken, heat level, bacon, fried egg, slice cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with Awesome Sauce on Toasted Texas toast.
The Catfish Sandwich
A Fried Catfish filet (average 6oz) topped with mustard, tartar sauce, cheddar cheese slice, onion, and pickles on Texas toast.
Chicken Sliders (2)
Bone- In Chicken Entrees
2 pc White (Breast & Wing)
Breast and Wing
2 pc Dark (Thigh & Leg)
Thigh and Leg
2 pc Mixed Chicken (Breast/Leg or Thigh/Wing)
1/2 Mixed Chicken (Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg)
Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg
8 pc Mixed Hot Chicken Bucket
16 pc Mixed Hot Chicken Bucket (on sale)
Whole Wings - (5)
6pc Party Wings - Mixed only
8pc Party Wings - Mixed only
Bowls & Burritos
Hot Chicken Gourmet Burrito
Chicken, home fried potatoes, black beans, jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, shredded cheese, Awesome sauce, in a jalapeño cheddar wrap
Hot Chicken Breakfast Burrito
SB Mac Chick Bowl
Fried Chicken, Gouda Mac, heat level, topped with a three blend cheese, drizzled with our Signature Awesome and SB Honey BBQ sauce finished with an extra sprinkle of seasoning or heat.
Hot Chicken Breakfast Bowl
Chicken, Home Fried potatoes, shredded cheese, fried egg, Spicy Ranch
Snacks
Ultimate Waffle Fries
Fries Drizzled with Honey BBQ Drizzle, Buffalo Drizzle, and Awesome Sauce Drizzle
Ultimate Tots
2 pc Tender Snack Box
No Substitutions
SB Hot Chicken Eggroll (FRIED IN PEANUT OIL)
Hot Chicken goodness in a egg roll with a Sweet chili Sauce(1)
Belgian Waffle
Veggie Plate
3 Sides and Sliced Bread
Sides - Reg.
Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Fried Okra
Home Fried Potatoes O'Brien
Potatoes With Peppers and Onions
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Mac and Cheese
Baked Beans
Candied Yams
Collard Greens
Grapes
Bucket of Waffle Fries
Bucket of Okra
Bucket of Tots
Desserts
Extras
Side
Dipping Sauce - Extra (1)
Belgian Waffle
Chicken Filet - Fried (1)
Chicken Filet - Grilled (1)
Chicken Tender (2)
Chicken Slider (1)
Bone- In Chicken (1pc)
Extra Fillet of Fish - (1)
Fried Egg (2)
Cheese Slice - 1
Bacon - 2 slices
Syrup (1)
Extra Pickles - 1
Extra Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, or Pickle
Extra Bread - White Texas Toast (1 slice)
Extra Wheat Texas Bread - 1 Slice
Extra Seasoning on Food
Packet Of THE END (X-Rated)
Gallon - Sweet Tea
Gallon - Unsweetened Tea
Gallon - Lemonade
Gallon - Fruit Tea
Extra Take-out Box
Biscuit -1
Biscuit - 6 Ct
Biscuits - 12 Ct
Soft Drinks/Tea/Punch
Milkshakes/Frozen Drinks/Floats
Sunshine Frozen Lemonade NEW!!!
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Oreo Milkshake
Caramel Milkshake
Butter Pecan Milkshake
Java Chip Milkshake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Root Beer Float
Fruity Pebbles Milkshake
Peach Cobbler Milkshake
THANKSGIVING PACKAGE #1 (FEEDS 8-10) HEAT & SERVE
WHOLE TURKEYS & CHICKENS ONLY (HEAT AND SERVE)
WHOLE TURKEY BREAST ONLY (7-9LB AVG)
WHOLE TURKEY (12-15LB AVG)
TURKEY BREAST (BY THE LB) - SLICED
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN (NASHVILLE-STYLE HOT)
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN (CAJUN STYLE)
HONEY SPIRAL HAM (PRICE PER LB)
WHOLE CHICKEN - SMOKED (NASHVILLE- STYLE HOT)
WHOLE CHICKEN - SMOKED (CAJUN STYLE)
HOLIDAY SIDES - 1/2 PAN
HOLIDAY SIDES - SMALL
SMOKED BONE-IN HAM WITH OUR SIGNATURE HONEY HOT GLAZE
THANKSGIVING DAY TURKEY PICKUPS (SERVED HOT)
HOLIDAY DESSERTS (11/14 - 11/26)
A LA CARTE ITEMS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
387 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075