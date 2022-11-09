Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville

review star

No reviews yet

387 East Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Order Again

Popular Items

4 pc Tenders Combo
4 pc Tenders
6 pc Tenders Combo

BONE-IN CHICKEN COMBO MEALS

2 pc White Combo (Breast & Wing)

$9.99

Entree, Side, & a Drink

2 pc Dark Combo (Thigh & Leg)

$9.79

Entree, Side, & a Drink

2 pc Mixed Chicken Combo (Breast/Leg or Thigh/Wing)

$9.99

1/2 Fried Chicken Combo (Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg)

$13.99

Breast, Thigh, Wing, Leg, Side, & a Drink

6pc Party Wing Combo

$11.99

8pc Party Wing Combo

$13.99

Whole Wings Combo (5)

$11.99

BONELESS COMBO MEALS

2 pc Snack Box Combo

$7.99

4 pc Tenders Combo

$10.99

3 Tenders , side, & drink

6 pc Tenders Combo

$14.99

8 pc Tender Combo

$17.99

Chicken and Waffle Combo

$11.49

Tenders(3), Belgian Waffle, Side, & a Drink

8 ct Chicken Bites Combo

$8.99

Chicken Bites, Side, Drink

12 ct Chicken Bites Combo

$11.49

Chicken Bites, Side, Drink

30 ct Chicken Bites Combo

$19.99

Chicken Bites, Side, Drink

SANDWICH COMBO MEALS

SB Original Sandwich Combo

$8.79

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

SB Original Deluxe Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

Chicken Sliders (2) COMBO NEW!!!

$10.99

Two Fried Chicken slider sandwiches on soft dinner rolls topped With our Signature Awesome sauce, Bread and Butter pickles, and your one choice of spice level.

SB Chicken Club Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich, Side, Drink

FISH/SEAFOOD COMBO MEALS

The Catfish Sandwich Combo NEW!!!

$11.99Out of stock

WHITING FILLET COMBO

$11.99

SHRIMP PLATE COMBO

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp 1/2 lb, Side, a Drink

FAMILY MEALS

Tender Burn Family Meal - (16)

$39.99

16 Jumbo Tenders, 2 heat Level options, 3 Large Sides, 6 Biscuits or Texas bread slices, and 6 Dipping Sauces.

Big Burn Bone-In Family Meal- 16 pc

$39.99

12 pc Mixed Bone- In Chicken (3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 wings, 3 Legs), 2 heat levels, 3 large sides, dipping sauces, 4 Biscuits or 4 slices Texas bread.

Lil Burn Bone-In Family Meal- 12 pc

$34.99

Burn on a Budget (8pc)

$20.99

Budget-friendly hot chicken family meal includes 8 pc mixed chicken (2 breasts,2 wings, 2 thighs, 2 legs), choice of 2 heat levels budget options, a bucket of fries, 4 Biscuits or 4 slices Texas bread, and 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions.

Grab and Go Pack

$29.99

Southern-Style Family Meal (No Heat)

$27.99

I Want It All Family Pack

$75.00Out of stock

KIDS MEALS

Kids Meal - Tenders (2)

$5.99

Southern Tenders(2), Fries or Mac and Cheese, a chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink Choice.

Kids Meal - Chicken Bites

$5.99

Southern Chicken Bites (5), Fries or Mac and Cheese, a Chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink choice.

Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Fries or Mac and cheese, a chocolate chip cookie, and a Drink option

Kids Meal - 1 Chicken Leg

$5.99

Kids Meal - Mac & Cheese Meal

$4.99

Salads

The Harvest Salad

$8.99

Green Leaf lettuce, fried or grilled Chicken, shredded cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion, and pickle

The Cobb Salad

$9.99

The King Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Apple Cranberry Pecan

$9.99

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD - LARGE

$8.99Out of stock

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD - SMALL

$5.99Out of stock

Fish & Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp 1/2lb

$9.99Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp based on weight

WHITING FILLETS - ENTREE

$8.99

Plant-Based

Not Yo Chick'un Sandwich Only

$8.99

Not Yo Chick'Un sandwich

Not Yo Chick'Un & Waffle (*contains dairy)

$12.99

Belgian Waffle contains dairy

Not Yo Chick'un Sandwhich Combo

$11.99

Not Yo Chick’un Burrito

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Entrees

2 pc Tenders

$4.99

4 pc Tenders

$7.99

Fried marinated chicken tenders tossed in your heat level choice

6 pc Tenders

$11.99

8 pc Tenders

$14.99

Fried marinated tenders with heat level

Chicken and Belgian Waffle (4 Tenders)

$8.99

Tenders (3) and Belgian Waffle

5 ct Chicken Bites

$3.99

8 ct Chicken Bites

$5.99

Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice

12 ct Chicken Bites

$7.99

Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice

30 ct Chicken Bites

$15.99

Hand-breaded bites of chicken tossed in your heat level of choice

50 ct Chicken Bites

$25.00

Sandwich Entree

SB ORIGINAL Sandwich

$5.99

Made simply with chicken, heat level choice, pickle, and toasted Texas Toast

SB ORIGINAL DELUXE Sandwich

$6.99

Toaster sandwich served with Fried Or grilled chicken, heat level, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Marinated Grilled chicken, heat level, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a multigrain bun

SB CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

$8.49

Fried or Grilled Chicken, heat level, bacon, fried egg, slice cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with Awesome Sauce on Toasted Texas toast.

The Catfish Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

A Fried Catfish filet (average 6oz) topped with mustard, tartar sauce, cheddar cheese slice, onion, and pickles on Texas toast.

Chicken Sliders (2)

$7.99

Bone- In Chicken Entrees

2 pc White (Breast & Wing)

$6.99

Breast and Wing

2 pc Dark (Thigh & Leg)

$6.79

Thigh and Leg

2 pc Mixed Chicken (Breast/Leg or Thigh/Wing)

$6.99

1/2 Mixed Chicken (Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg)

$10.99

Breast, Wing, Thigh, Leg

8 pc Mixed Hot Chicken Bucket

$15.99

16 pc Mixed Hot Chicken Bucket (on sale)

$25.00

Whole Wings - (5)

$8.99

6pc Party Wings - Mixed only

$8.99

8pc Party Wings - Mixed only

$10.99

Bowls & Burritos

Hot Chicken Gourmet Burrito

$9.99

Chicken, home fried potatoes, black beans, jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, shredded cheese, Awesome sauce, in a jalapeño cheddar wrap

Hot Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$8.99Out of stock

SB Mac Chick Bowl

$9.99

Fried Chicken, Gouda Mac, heat level, topped with a three blend cheese, drizzled with our Signature Awesome and SB Honey BBQ sauce finished with an extra sprinkle of seasoning or heat.

Hot Chicken Breakfast Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken, Home Fried potatoes, shredded cheese, fried egg, Spicy Ranch

Snacks

Ultimate Waffle Fries

$4.99

Fries Drizzled with Honey BBQ Drizzle, Buffalo Drizzle, and Awesome Sauce Drizzle

Ultimate Tots

$4.99

2 pc Tender Snack Box

$5.99

No Substitutions

SB Hot Chicken Eggroll (FRIED IN PEANUT OIL)

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chicken goodness in a egg roll with a Sweet chili Sauce(1)

Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Veggie Plate

$6.99

3 Sides and Sliced Bread

Sides - Reg.

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99Out of stock

Home Fried Potatoes O'Brien

$3.00

Potatoes With Peppers and Onions

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.00

Candied Yams

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.99

Grapes

$3.00

Bucket of Waffle Fries

$8.00

Bucket of Okra

$8.00Out of stock

Bucket of Tots

$8.00

Desserts

Biscuit Fritters - 7 Ct.

$5.99

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$0.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Extras

Side

$3.00

Dipping Sauce - Extra (1)

$0.50

Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Chicken Filet - Fried (1)

$5.00

Chicken Filet - Grilled (1)

$5.29

Chicken Tender (2)

$4.99

Chicken Slider (1)

$4.99

Bone- In Chicken (1pc)

$5.00

Extra Fillet of Fish - (1)

$5.00

Fried Egg (2)

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese Slice - 1

$0.50

Bacon - 2 slices

$1.99

Syrup (1)

$0.75

Extra Pickles - 1

$0.50

Extra Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, or Pickle

$0.50

Extra Bread - White Texas Toast (1 slice)

$0.50

Extra Wheat Texas Bread - 1 Slice

$1.00

Extra Seasoning on Food

$1.00

Packet Of THE END (X-Rated)

$5.00

Extra Take-out Box

$1.25

Biscuit -1

$1.45

Biscuit - 6 Ct

$7.49

Biscuits - 12 Ct

$13.99

Soft Drinks/Tea/Punch

Drink - Small

$1.99

Drink - Regular

$2.59

Drink - Large

$3.29

Milkshakes/Frozen Drinks/Floats

Sunshine Frozen Lemonade NEW!!!

$3.49Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.99

Oreo Milkshake

$3.99

Caramel Milkshake

$3.99

Butter Pecan Milkshake

$3.99Out of stock

Java Chip Milkshake

$3.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$3.99

Peach Cobbler Milkshake

$4.50

Retail Food

Gluten Free Breading

$6.99Out of stock

THANKSGIVING PACKAGE #1 (FEEDS 8-10) HEAT & SERVE

PACKAGE #1 OPTIONS

$175.00

THIS PACKAGE INCLUDES TWO TURKEY BREASTS, DRESSING, SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE, CRANBERRY RELISH, GRAVY, TWO SIDES, BREAD CHOICE, AND PIE.

WHOLE TURKEYS & CHICKENS ONLY (HEAT AND SERVE)

WE WILL CALL YOU TO CONFIRM DATE AND TIME FOR NOVEMBER 14-26TH.

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST ONLY (7-9LB AVG)

$50.00

WHOLE TURKEY (12-15LB AVG)

$65.00

TURKEY BREAST (BY THE LB) - SLICED

$10.00

WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN (NASHVILLE-STYLE HOT)

$30.00

WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN (CAJUN STYLE)

$30.00

HONEY SPIRAL HAM (PRICE PER LB)

$10.00

WHOLE CHICKEN - SMOKED (NASHVILLE- STYLE HOT)

$30.00

WHOLE CHICKEN - SMOKED (CAJUN STYLE)

$30.00

HOLIDAY SIDES - 1/2 PAN

PLEASE ALLOW 48 HOURS. NOVEMBER 14-26TH

DRESSING

$40.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$40.00

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$40.00

CANDIED YAMS

$40.00

MASHED POTATOES WITH GRAVY

$40.00

COLLARD GREENS

$40.00

MASHED POTATOES

$40.00

CORN PUDDING

$40.00

GREEN BEANS

$40.00

BAKED BEANS

$40.00

CHEESY POTATOES AU GRATIN

$40.00

SQUASH CASSEROLE

$40.00

CARROT SOUFFLÉ

$40.00

HOLIDAY SIDES - SMALL

HOLIDAY SMALL SIDE OPTIONS

$22.99

SMOKED BONE-IN HAM WITH OUR SIGNATURE HONEY HOT GLAZE

BONE IN SPIRAL HAMS ARE SMOKED FOR UP TO 20 HOURS AND ARE GREAT FOR THANKSGIVING AND SANDWICHES. YOU WILL ENJOY OR SWEET AND CRUNCHY GLAZE..

8LB

$68.99

9LB

$75.99

10LB

$84.99

THANKSGIVING DAY TURKEY PICKUPS (SERVED HOT)

WHOLE CAJUN FRIED TURKEY BREAST

$60.00

WHOLE NASHVILLE STYLE HOT TURKEY BREAST

$60.00

WHOLE TURKEY - CAJUN FRIED

$80.00

WHOLE TURKEY - NASHVILLE STYLE HOT TURKEY

$80.00

HOLIDAY DESSERTS (11/14 - 11/26)

CAKES - 9 INCH

$25.00

THESE ARE FROM SCRATCH SOUTHERN CLASSIC HOMEMADE CREATIONS. MADE WITH OODLES OF LOVE FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS.

COBBLERS - 1/2 PAN

$30.00

OTHER DESSERT CREATIONS (SERVES 12 - 15)

$30.00

A LA CARTE ITEMS

BREAD OPTIONS

$12.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

387 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

