Slow Hand Craft BBQ 4450 N Prospect Rd Suite S1

4450 N Prospect Rd Suite S1

PEORIA Heights, IL 61616

A La Carte Meats

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$8.00+Out of stock

Slow Smoked Brisket rubbed with our Coffee Rub and Slowly Smoked over Oak

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$6.00+Out of stock

Juicy Pork Shoulder, Slow Smoked over Oak.

Carved Turkey Breast

Carved Turkey Breast

$6.00+
Slow Hand Sausage

Slow Hand Sausage

$6.00+Out of stock

Half Pork. Half Brisket. Our OG sausage with a little bit of Spice.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$8.00+

A perfect blend of fatty and crispy. Glazed with our sweet/spicy BBQ sauce.

Chicken Leg Quarters

Chicken Leg Quarters

$7.00

Chicken Leg & Thigh. Smokey and Juicy.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.00

Cut from Spare Ribs, these Rib Tips are Smokey, Tender and Saucy. (Be Aware: Rib Tips always have cartilage)

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$14.00+Out of stock

St.Louis Cut Ribs, Smoked over Oak.

Sides

Mac & Cheese - Single

Mac & Cheese - Single

$4.00+Out of stock

Creamy Mac with White Cheddar and Parm.

Collard Greens - Single

Collard Greens - Single

$4.00+

Old Fashioned. Traditional. Hint of Vinegar. Hint of Hot Sauce. Smokey Brisket Chunks.

Baked Beans - Single

Baked Beans - Single

$3.00+

Sweet & Tangy. Classic Baked Beans made with Love.

Potato Salad - Single

Potato Salad - Single

$3.00+

Mustard Heavy but Creamy. A Chunky Potato Salad Just like Grandma used to make.

Slaw - Single

Slaw - Single

$3.00+

Simply Cabbage dressed with a Celery Side Dressing. All you need when it comes to Slaw.

BBQ Chips - Single

BBQ Chips - Single

$2.00+

Made in House. Crispy & Seasoned with our BBQ Rub.

Broccoli Salad - Single

Broccoli Salad - Single

$4.00+

A Familiar Favorite in the Midwest. Dried Fruit (Apples, Cranberries). Just Sweet Enough.

Sweet Potato Casserole - Single

$3.00+Out of stock
Cauliflower - Single

Cauliflower - Single

$4.00+
Cornbread - Single

Cornbread - Single

$3.00+Out of stock

Made with Floriani Corn Meal from Spence Farms and Served with Maple Butter. Not to be missed!

Slow Hand Fries - Classic Rub

Slow Hand Fries - Classic Rub

$4.00+

Hand Cut. Made with Love. Seasoned with our BBQ rub.

Martin's Potato Roll

$1.50

Sandwiches

The Austin

The Austin

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket, Onion Jam, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon & Black Pepper Mayo and Coffee BBQ Sauce all on a Potato Bun. Served with side of chips. Upgrade your chips for a small charge.

The Kona

The Kona

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, White Onions, Pineapple Relish and Sweet Chili Pineapple Sauce on a Potato Bun. Served with side of chips. Upgrade your chips for a small charge.

Belly & Slaw

Belly & Slaw

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Burnt Ends and Slaw on a Potato Bun. Served with side of chips. Upgrade your chips for a small charge.

The 3 Meat

The 3 Meat

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Slow Hand Sausage on a Potato Bun. Served with side of chips. Upgrade your chips for a small charge.

The Heights

The Heights

$12.00Out of stock

Burrito filled with Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese, Pickles Jalapenos, White Onion, Pickles, Sweet BBQ Sauce and Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with side of chips. Upgrade your chips for a small charge.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

1/3# Tender and Juicy Brisket on a Potato Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

1/3# of Perfectly Pulled and Tender Pork on a Potato Bun

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

1/3# of Smokey Turkey on a Potato Bun

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

1/3# of our Original Spicy Sausage on a Potato Bun

Full Spread Deals

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$16.00

Build your own BBQ Platter! Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Served with Pickles & Onions. Add $2 for Brisket, Spare Ribs, Rib Tips, or Burnt Ends.

Pulled Pork Family Meal

Pulled Pork Family Meal

$48.00Out of stock

1.25 lbs of Pulled Pork, 4 Potato Buns, 4 pieces of Cornbread with Maple Butter, Pickles & Onions, your choice of 2 pints of Sides and your choice of 3 sauces.

Carved Turkey Breast Family Meal

Carved Turkey Breast Family Meal

$48.00Out of stock

1.25 lbs of Carved Turkey Breast, 4 Potato Buns, 4 pieces of Cornbread with Maple Butter, Pickles & Onions, your choice of 2 pints of Sides and your choice of 3 sauces.

Beef Brisket Family Meal

Beef Brisket Family Meal

$54.00Out of stock

1.25 lbs of Beef Brisket, 4 Potato Buns, 4 pieces of Cornbread with Maple Butter, Pickles & Onions, your choice of 2 pints of Sides and your choice of 3 sauces.

3 Meat Family Meal

3 Meat Family Meal

$54.00Out of stock

1/2 lb each of Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Carved Turkey Breast, 4 Potato Buns, 4 pieces of Cornbread with Maple Butter, Pickles & Onions, your choice of 2 pints of Sides and your choice of 3 sauces.

Shareables

BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Slow Hand Fries smothered with Pulled Pork, Cheese Sauce, Sweet BBQ Sauce and Green Onions

Garlic Parm Pork Belly Loaded Fries

Garlic Parm Pork Belly Loaded Fries

$13.00

Slow Hand Garlic Parm fries loaded with Crispy Pork Belly and Carolina Gold Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.00

Slow Hand Fries loaded with BBQ Chicken, Slow Hand Buffalo Sauce, White BBQ Sauce, and Green Onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Loaded Fries

Buffalo Cauliflower Loaded Fries

$13.00

Slow Hand Fries loaded with Roasted Cauliflower, Slow Hand Buffalo Sauce, White BBQ Sauce, and Green Onions.

Fries with Cheese Sauce

Fries with Cheese Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Slow Hand Fries with a side of Cheese Sauce

Pork Wingtips

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Fried Pork Wing Tips tossed in your choice of BBQ Sauces, Slow Hand Classic Rub or Slow Hand Garlic Parm Rub.

Triple Onion Dip with Homemade BBQ Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Slow Hand Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Slow Hand Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$5.00

Rich and Creamy. This Bread Pudding is Smothered in Butterscotch and seasoned with Cinnamon. Guaranteed to make you Smile.

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Slow Hand proudly serves up slow-smoked Midwestern BBQ and Delicious Smash Burgers, paired with housemate sides and desserts.

4450 N Prospect Rd Suite S1, PEORIA Heights, IL 61616

