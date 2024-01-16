Slow Fire BBQ 10 Tiller Way
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Slow Fire draws on relationships from local farmers, sourcing our food responsibly, honestly, and transparently so our customers can follow the food journey. By smoking on an all-wood fire and using techniques infused with tradition, this carefully crafted experience will leave you not only filled, but completely fulfilled.
Location
205 Executive Circle, Savannah, GA 31406