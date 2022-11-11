Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slowpokes - Garden Oaks

245 Reviews

$

1203 W 34th St. Suite D.

Houston, TX 77018

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Taco
Specialty Latte

WHOLE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

SLOWPOKES COFFEE BEANS

$18.50+

Whole beans roasted in house.

Coffee

Blackout

Blackout

$5.00
Vanilla + Oat

Vanilla + Oat

$5.50Out of stock

Tea

To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

To Kill a Sunrise (bottled)

$5.00

La Mariposa (bottled)

$5.00

LATTES

Latte

Latte

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

Matcha

Matcha

Chai

Chai

Seasonal

Seasonal

*flavors subject to change as the seasons do!

NON- LATTES

Americano

Americano

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Flat White

Flat White

$3.75+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25
Drip

Drip

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Sweet Sap Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50+Out of stock
Pourover

Pourover

$4.25

To Go Water

$0.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

TEA

Tea

Tea

$4.75

REFRESHERS

Cascara Lemonade

Cascara Lemonade

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Mocktails

Mocktails

$4.00+

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

La Mariposa

$5.50

COCOA & MILK

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+
Milk

Milk

$3.00+

*Candied Apple Cider (Seasonall)*

$5.00+

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.50
Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$11.00
Ham & Brie Croissant

Ham & Brie Croissant

$9.75
Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$8.50
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$9.00
Parfait

Parfait

$6.50
Kolaches

Kolaches

$4.50+
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25
Biscuit With Jam

Biscuit With Jam

$3.75

Flatbreads

Avocado FLATBREAD

Avocado FLATBREAD

$10.00
Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$10.00
Let it Brie Flatbread

Let it Brie Flatbread

$10.00
Oh One Eight Flatbread

Oh One Eight Flatbread

$10.00
Sooo Meaty Flatbread

Sooo Meaty Flatbread

$10.00
Special Flatbread

Special Flatbread

$10.00
Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Slowpokes Flatbread

$10.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Mash Toast

Avocado Mash Toast

$8.75
Chicken Pesto Panino

Chicken Pesto Panino

$11.00
Prosciutto & Fig Panino

Prosciutto & Fig Panino

$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50+
B.S.T. Sandwich

B.S.T. Sandwich

$9.00
The Cali Sandwich

The Cali Sandwich

$11.00
When In Roma Sandwich

When In Roma Sandwich

$9.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
PB + J Sandwich

PB + J Sandwich

$6.50

Snacks, Apps & Sides

Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board

$15.00
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$13.00
Meat Board

Meat Board

$10.00
Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$6.00
Pretzel With Dips

Pretzel With Dips

$3.00

Bagel Dog

$4.00
Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.00
Chips

Chips

Side Salad

$2.50

Salads

Chicken Mozzarella Salad

Chicken Mozzarella Salad

$14.00
Slowpokes Salad

Slowpokes Salad

$14.00
Bowl Chicken Salad Salad

Bowl Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Affogato

The OG

$7.50

Purple Yam Jam

$7.50

Green Bean

$7.50

The Mash

$7.50

GRAB & GO

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.75
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.50
Honest Kids

Honest Kids

$2.75
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.75

Perrier Large

$4.50

Perrier Small

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Slowpokes Bottled Water

Slowpokes Bottled Water

$2.50
Small Diet Coke

Small Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock
Topochico

Topochico

$3.50Out of stock

Richards Rain Water

$3.50Out of stock

Rambler Water

$3.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.

Website

Location

1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston, TX 77018

Directions

