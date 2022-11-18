Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Slows Bar BQ

review star

No reviews yet

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104

GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese
Waffle Fries
Cornbread

Share... Or Don't

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$13.50

A stack of famous Slows wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.

Single Brisket Taco

$4.75

Burnt Ends

$14.00

Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Waffle fries topped with super sharp cheddar sauce and Slows beef chili.

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Soft corn tortilla with chopped brisket, smoky gouda, onion and pickled jalapeños.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$12.50

Soft corn tortilla with Slows pulled pork, queso Chihuahua, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños.

Single Pork Taco

$4.75
Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$13.50

Homemade tortilla chips, black beans, our signature taco brisket meat, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, cilantro sour cream and salsa verde.

Loaded Brisket Mac-N-Cheese

$13.50

Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with hickory smoked beef brisket.

Loaded Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese

$13.50

Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with our famous pulled pork.

Loaded Pulled Chicken Mac-N-Cheese

$13.50

Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with apple bbq pulled chicken.

The Barbecue

QP Pork

$6.50

The Big Three

$16.00

Quarter pound tastes of the heavy hitters: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork and Apple BBQ Glazed Chicken.

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Sustainably, family farm-raised pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend, then slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy, dressed in our sweet and tangy NC Sauce.

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$13.50

Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.

Chicken Strut

$12.00Out of stock

Local Amish ½ chicken, heavily seasoned and smoked slow and low, a tender and juicy Slows standby.

Apple BBQ Glazed Chicken

$13.00

Seasoned local Amish chicken pulled thighs and breasts. Smoked and glazed in our staff favorite Apple BBQ Sauce.

QP Apple Chicken

$6.50

QP Brisket

$6.50

Family Package Apple

$52.00

Two pounds of boneless skinless seasoned, smoked, pulled and glazed in Apple BBQ sauce chicken. Served with mac n cheese, sweet mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. Feeds four.

Family Package Brisket

$57.00Out of stock

Two pounds of our tender smoked brisket, served with mac n cheese, sweet mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. Feeds four.

Family Package Wings

$53.00

2.5 lbs hickory smoked chicken wings, served with mac n cheese, sweet mashed potatoes, and coleslaw. Feeds four.

The Ribs

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

$35.00

Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty, dry-rubbed with our secret blend of spices.

Baby Ribs Half Slab

$18.00

Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty, dry-rubbed with our secret blend of spices.

Sauced Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

Sauced Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

$35.00Out of stock

Smothered in sweet, tangy, smoky BBQ sauce until tender.

Sauced Baby Back Ribs Half Slab

$18.00

Smothered in sweet, tangy, smoky BBQ sauce until tender.

The Sandwiches

Carved to order brisket, Applewood smoked bacon, super sharp cheddar and house-made Texas Style BBQ Sauce.
The Ono Haole

The Ono Haole

$13.00Out of stock

King Hawaiian bun, Pulled Pork, Hawaiian Sauce, Jalapeno Cole Slaw.

The Reason

The Reason

$13.00

This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles

The Yardbird

The Yardbird

$13.50

Smoked Amish chicken, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard sauce.

Triple Threat Pork

Triple Threat Pork

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork, Applewood smoked bacon and ham stacked high and mighty.

The Special Purpose

The Special Purpose

$13.00

Featured in the Wall Street Journal as one of the best burgers in America ~ 1/2 pound patty cooked to order with spicy onions, smoked gouda, Applewood bacon, topped with Slows Sweet BBQ Sauce.

The Genius

The Genius

$13.50

The vegetarian favorite is back! Vegetable protein tossed in sweet KC BBQ, topped with coleslaw and pickles.

Haas Boss

Haas Boss

$14.00

Selected by the man himself, former GVSU President Thomas Hass. Brisket, bacon-aioli, house-made coleslaw, pickled onions.

The American Dream

The American Dream

$13.50

Carved to order brisket, Applewood smoked bacon, super sharp cheddar and house-made Texas Style BBQ Sauce.

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Kaiser

$1.50

Sides

Zucchini, Summer squash and broccoli
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries w/ Cheddar

$6.50
Pit Smoked Beans

Pit Smoked Beans

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00
Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Side Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Summer Vegetables

$2.00Out of stock

Baked & Loaded

Giant baked potatoes loaded with Slows toppings.

Tater Jacked

$13.00Out of stock

Massive baked potato loaded with crispy waffle fries, sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Big Mother Loader

$13.00Out of stock

Adult sized. Jammed with chopped brisket, Slows beef chili, sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Heavyweight Champion

$13.00Out of stock

Crush it with smoked pork, chopped brisket, sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño, Alabama white BBQ sauce, green onions, and a smoked chicken wing on top.

BBQ SAUCE

APPLE BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

APPLE BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

By far our most popular sauce. It’s sweet. It’s tangy. It’s a little spicy… you’ll want to put it on everything!

SWEET BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SWEET BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

The Slows original sweet BBQ sauce thick, with hints of lemon, onion and ginger.

SPICY BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SPICY BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

Full of spices but not too hot; just thick and rich, and really good on brisket!

NORTH CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

NORTH CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

Our version of the famous North Carolina style vinegar sauce. It has just the right amount of tangy and sweet with a little heat. Goes great with Pulled Pork!

SOUTH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SOUTH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

This golden delight is inspired by the traditional South Carolina style mustard sauces. Try it on our brisket. Try it on everything!

MISC

Retail Shirt

$15.00

Retail Steel Growler

$30.00

BURRITOS MENU

LOW RIDER

$13.00

Slows pulled pork, wrapped up with refried black beans, chipotle rice, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeno, and sour cream

UP IN SMOKE

$13.50

Chef Mikes smoked brisket enchilada with crushed chips, chipotle rice, pickled jalapeno, and super sharp cheddar sauce.

MOSTLY MAUI WOWIE

$13.00

Slows smoked chicken, salsa verde, chipotle rice, cheese sauce, pickled onions, shaved jalapeno, and sour cream.

BIRRIA BEEF BURRITO

$13.50

Brisket, chihuahua cheese, smoked gouda, cilantro, onion, bIrria sauce

RICE AND BEAN BURRITO

$12.00

Refried beans, chipotle rice, chihuahua cheese, smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream

Pork Taco (3)

Pork Taco (3)

$13.00

Soft corn tortilla with Slows pulled pork, queso Chihuahua, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños.

Brisket Taco (3)

Brisket Taco (3)

$14.00

Soft corn tortilla with chopped brisket, smoky gouda, onion and pickled jalapeños.

Refried Black Beans

$5.00

Chipotle Rice

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickled Onion

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

