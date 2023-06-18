- Home
Slows To Go 4107 CASS AVENUE
4107 CASS AVENUE
DETROIT, MI 48201
Soups & Specials
The Barbecue
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
Baby Back Ribs Half Slab
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
Pound Pulled Pork
A full pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.
1/2lb Pulled Pork
A 1/2 pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.
Pound Beef Brisket
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
1/2lb Beef Brisket
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
The Big Three
A serving each of Pulled Pork, sliced Beef Brisket, and sauced Apple Pulled Chicken.
BBQ Wings
Slows famous wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.
Smoked Chicken
2 Local Amish Chicken Quarters, heavily seasoned and smoked slow and low, a tender and juicy Slows standby.
Rib Tips
Rib tips cooked slow and low for maximum succulence then finished in our KC style sauce.
1/2lb Vegetarian BBQ
Tender soy based nuggets tossed in Slows Sweet BBQ Sauce. Ordering Options: Can be picked up hot or cold – sauced or naked.
Pound Vegetarian BBQ
Tender soy based nuggets tossed in Slows Sweet BBQ Sauce. Ordering Options: Can be picked up hot or cold – sauced or naked.
The Sandwiches
The Hot Rod
An all beef Hot Link from our friends at Corridor Sausage, topped with our SC Mustard barbecue sauce and Dill Pickle Cabbage, served on a pillowy bun from Michigan Bread Co.
The Reason
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
The Yardbird
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
The Mary Ann
Brisket chopped & served wet in a tangy smokehouse sauce with pickles and onions.
The Texan
Smoked beef brisket, Texas BBQ Sauce, onions and pickles.
Triple Threat Pork
Applewood Bacon, Smoked Pulled Pork and Ham stacked high.
The Genius
The vegetarian favorite. Vegetable protein tossed in sweet KC BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles.
Sides
Family Packs (Hot & Ready to serve)
Brisket Package
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
Veggie Package
Two pounds of Veggie BBQ, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
Heat and Eat at Home
1/2lb Pulled Pork - COLD
A 1/2 pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.
1/2lb Beef Brisket - COLD
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
Smoked Chicken - COLD
2 Local Amish Chicken Quarters, heavily seasoned and smoked slow and low, a tender and juicy Slows standby.
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab - COLD
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
Mac & Cheese 32oz - COLD
Pit Smoked Beans 32oz - COLD
Sweet Potato Mash 32oz - COLD
Sliced Beef Brisket Package - COLD
Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
Pulled Pork Package - COLD
Two pounds of Pulled Pork, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.
BBQ Wings - COLD
Slows famous wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.
Adult Beverages
Beers
Bells Brewery No, Yeah 12oz can
Golden Ale 4.5% ABV No, Yeah™ is an easy drinking beer that’s bright and fun, both inside and out. The label and design plays into the meme culture that pokes fun at Midwestern Politeness. Attention grabbing and fresh, this Golden Ale stands out on the shelf and, just like many of the Midwestern phrases we use, demands repeating. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.
Bells Brewery Two Hearted 16oz can
IPA - American 7% ABV Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.
Eastern Market Elephant Juice
IPA / New England / Hazy 7.2% ABV Our flagship NEIPA. Elephant-sized additions of Citra and Mosaic hops give this easy-sipping hop nectar notes of candied passion fruit and citrus rind to pair with a soft biscuity mouthfeel. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.
Eastern Market Umbrella Weather
Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat 5.5% ABV A wheat beer brewed with fresh tangerine, this slightly sweet, citrus-forward beer is one refreshing glass of springtime. Grab your umbrella, ella, eh, eh, cuz after one sip you’ll be singing in the rain! 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.
Eastern Market Wunderboi
Kölsch 5% ABV Stein-worthy ale / lager hybrid featuring a tenacious balance of fruity yeast esters, bready pilsner malt, and German noble hops. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.
Wine
N/A Beverages
CANNED SODA / WATER
Retail
RETAIL SAUCE
APPLE BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)
By far our most popular sauce. It’s sweet. It’s tangy. It’s a little spicy… you’ll want to put it on everything!
SWEET BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)
The Slows original sweet BBQ sauce thick, with hints of lemon, onion and ginger.
SPICY BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)
Full of spices but not too hot; just thick and rich, and really good on brisket!
NORTH CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)
Our version of the famous North Carolina style vinegar sauce. It has just the right amount of tangy and sweet with a little heat. Goes great with Pulled Pork!
SOUTH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)
This golden delight is inspired by the traditional South Carolina style mustard sauces. Try it on our brisket. Try it on everything!
GIFT PACK
Our Apple, Sweet and Spicy jars in a charming gift box.
CLOTHING
Gray Train Tee SM
Gray Train Tee MD
Gray Train Tee LG
Gray Train Tee XL
B&W Train Tee SM
B&W Train Tee MD
B&W Train Tee LG
B&W Train Tee XL
SLOWS Logo Winter Beanie
Keep you melon warm this winter with our wool beanie
Gold Embroidered Retro Trucker
SLOWS Logo Dad Cap
The Train Hat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Award-winning BarBQ carryout and catering in the heart of Cass Corridor.
4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT, MI 48201