Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers
Food Trucks

Slows To Go 4107 CASS AVENUE

review star

No reviews yet

4107 CASS AVENUE

DETROIT, MI 48201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese 16oz

Mac N Cheese 16oz

$8.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.50
The Yardbird

The Yardbird

$13.50

Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.

Carryout

Soups & Specials

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$8.00Out of stock

A pint of Chef’s red version of this New Orleans classic rice dish filled with smoked chicken, ham and andouille sausage.

The Barbecue

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

$37.00

Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.

Baby Back Ribs Half Slab

$19.00

Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.

Pound Pulled Pork

$20.00

A full pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$10.50

A 1/2 pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.

Pound Beef Brisket

$30.00

Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.

1/2lb Beef Brisket

1/2lb Beef Brisket

$15.00

Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.

The Big Three

The Big Three

$17.00

A serving each of Pulled Pork, sliced Beef Brisket, and sauced Apple Pulled Chicken.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Slows famous wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$13.00

2 Local Amish Chicken Quarters, heavily seasoned and smoked slow and low, a tender and juicy Slows standby.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$14.00

Rib tips cooked slow and low for maximum succulence then finished in our KC style sauce.

1/2lb Vegetarian BBQ

$13.00

Tender soy based nuggets tossed in Slows Sweet BBQ Sauce. Ordering Options: Can be picked up hot or cold – sauced or naked.

Pound Vegetarian BBQ

$24.00

Tender soy based nuggets tossed in Slows Sweet BBQ Sauce. Ordering Options: Can be picked up hot or cold – sauced or naked.

The Sandwiches

The Hot Rod

The Hot Rod

$11.00

An all beef Hot Link from our friends at Corridor Sausage, topped with our SC Mustard barbecue sauce and Dill Pickle Cabbage, served on a pillowy bun from Michigan Bread Co.

The Reason

The Reason

$13.00

This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles

The Yardbird

The Yardbird

$13.50

Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.

The Mary Ann

The Mary Ann

$14.00

Brisket chopped & served wet in a tangy smokehouse sauce with pickles and onions.

The Texan

The Texan

$15.00

Smoked beef brisket, Texas BBQ Sauce, onions and pickles.

Triple Threat Pork

Triple Threat Pork

$13.50

Applewood Bacon, Smoked Pulled Pork and Ham stacked high.

The Genius

The Genius

$13.50

The vegetarian favorite. Vegetable protein tossed in sweet KC BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles.

Sides

Mac N Cheese 16oz

Mac N Cheese 16oz

$8.00
Mac & Cheese 32oz

Mac & Cheese 32oz

$16.00

Cole Slaw 16oz

$8.00

Cole Slaw 32oz

$13.00
Sweet Potato Mash 16oz

Sweet Potato Mash 16oz

$8.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Mash 32oz

Sweet Potato Mash 32oz

$15.00Out of stock
Pit Smoked Beans 16oz

Pit Smoked Beans 16oz

$8.00
Pit Smoked Beans 32oz

Pit Smoked Beans 32oz

$15.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.50
Great Lakes Kettle Cooked Chips

Great Lakes Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate chip Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Family Packs (Hot & Ready to serve)

Brisket Package

$85.00

Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.

Veggie Package

$65.00

Two pounds of Veggie BBQ, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.

Heat and Eat at Home

Cold items ready for pick-up with detailed, easy-to-follow reheating instructions.

1/2lb Pulled Pork - COLD

$10.50

A 1/2 pound of naturally-raised bone-in pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend and slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy. Gluten free.

1/2lb Beef Brisket - COLD

1/2lb Beef Brisket - COLD

$15.00

Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.

Smoked Chicken - COLD

Smoked Chicken - COLD

$13.00

2 Local Amish Chicken Quarters, heavily seasoned and smoked slow and low, a tender and juicy Slows standby.

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab - COLD

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab - COLD

$37.00

Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.

Mac & Cheese 32oz - COLD

Mac & Cheese 32oz - COLD

$16.00
Pit Smoked Beans 32oz - COLD

Pit Smoked Beans 32oz - COLD

$15.00
Sweet Potato Mash 32oz - COLD

Sweet Potato Mash 32oz - COLD

$15.00

Sliced Beef Brisket Package - COLD

$85.00

Two pounds of Beef Brisket, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.

Pulled Pork Package - COLD

$65.00

Two pounds of Pulled Pork, a 32 ounce each of Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Mash, and Coleslaw. Comes with Apple BBQ Sauce. Serves 4-6.

BBQ Wings - COLD

BBQ Wings - COLD

$15.00

Slows famous wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.

Adult Beverages

Beers

Bells Brewery No, Yeah 12oz can

Bells Brewery No, Yeah 12oz can

$5.00

Golden Ale 4.5% ABV No, Yeah™ is an easy drinking beer that’s bright and fun, both inside and out. The label and design plays into the meme culture that pokes fun at Midwestern Politeness. Attention grabbing and fresh, this Golden Ale stands out on the shelf and, just like many of the Midwestern phrases we use, demands repeating. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

Bells Brewery Two Hearted 16oz can

Bells Brewery Two Hearted 16oz can

$6.00

IPA - American 7% ABV Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

Eastern Market Elephant Juice

Eastern Market Elephant Juice

$7.00

IPA / New England / Hazy 7.2% ABV Our flagship NEIPA. Elephant-sized additions of Citra and Mosaic hops give this easy-sipping hop nectar notes of candied passion fruit and citrus rind to pair with a soft biscuity mouthfeel. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

Eastern Market Umbrella Weather

Eastern Market Umbrella Weather

$6.00

Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat 5.5% ABV A wheat beer brewed with fresh tangerine, this slightly sweet, citrus-forward beer is one refreshing glass of springtime. Grab your umbrella, ella, eh, eh, cuz after one sip you’ll be singing in the rain! 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

Eastern Market Wunderboi

Eastern Market Wunderboi

$6.00

Kölsch 5% ABV Stein-worthy ale / lager hybrid featuring a tenacious balance of fruity yeast esters, bready pilsner malt, and German noble hops. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

Wine

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 12oz can

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 12oz can

$7.00

A wine filled with vibrancy, luminosity and clean minerality. Flavors of ripe summer melon, pear, white peach, and lemon peel on the palate. 21 and over only. Purchaser must present valid ID at time of pick-up.

N/A Beverages

CANNED SODA / WATER

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Retail

RETAIL SAUCE

APPLE BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

APPLE BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00Out of stock

By far our most popular sauce. It’s sweet. It’s tangy. It’s a little spicy… you’ll want to put it on everything!

SWEET BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SWEET BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00Out of stock

The Slows original sweet BBQ sauce thick, with hints of lemon, onion and ginger.

SPICY BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SPICY BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

Full of spices but not too hot; just thick and rich, and really good on brisket!

NORTH CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

NORTH CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

Our version of the famous North Carolina style vinegar sauce. It has just the right amount of tangy and sweet with a little heat. Goes great with Pulled Pork!

SOUTH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

SOUTH CAROLINA MUSTARD BBQ SAUCE JAR (18oz)

$9.00

This golden delight is inspired by the traditional South Carolina style mustard sauces. Try it on our brisket. Try it on everything!

GIFT PACK

GIFT PACK

$26.00

Our Apple, Sweet and Spicy jars in a charming gift box.

CLOTHING

Gray Train Tee SM

Gray Train Tee SM

$30.00Out of stock
Gray Train Tee MD

Gray Train Tee MD

$30.00
Gray Train Tee LG

Gray Train Tee LG

$30.00
Gray Train Tee XL

Gray Train Tee XL

$30.00
B&W Train Tee SM

B&W Train Tee SM

$30.00
B&W Train Tee MD

B&W Train Tee MD

$30.00
B&W Train Tee LG

B&W Train Tee LG

$30.00
B&W Train Tee XL

B&W Train Tee XL

$30.00Out of stock
SLOWS Logo Winter Beanie

SLOWS Logo Winter Beanie

$25.00

Keep you melon warm this winter with our wool beanie

Gold Embroidered Retro Trucker

Gold Embroidered Retro Trucker

$26.00
SLOWS Logo Dad Cap

SLOWS Logo Dad Cap

$26.00
The Train Hat

The Train Hat

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning BarBQ carryout and catering in the heart of Cass Corridor.

Website

Location

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT, MI 48201

Directions

Gallery
Slows To Go image
Slows To Go image
Slows To Go image
Slows To Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Frenchies in Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
8100 Kercheval Street Detroit, MI 48214
View restaurantnext
Howe's Bayou
orange star4.3 • 939
22848 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood - 20515 Mack Ave
orange starNo Reviews
20515 Mack Avenue Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Golden Feather BBQ
orange star4.1 • 787
29633 Ford Rd Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Sully's BBQ - Grosse Ile, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
8537 Macomb Grosse Ile, MI 48138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in DETROIT

Detroit Shipping Co.
orange star4.1 • 358
474 Peterboro detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Midtown Detroit, MI
orange star4.0 • 109
634 Selden St Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DETROIT
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Eastern Market
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Wayne State
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston