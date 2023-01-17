Restaurant info

Slugger’s Pizzeria is truly a pizza-lover’s pizza shop! Since Chris and Tracey Ditzler opened Slugger’s in the Fall of 2004, our reputation for unsurpassed, authentic “New York Style” hand-tossed pizza has spread like wildfire throughout central Pennsylvania. Located just one block from Clipper Magazine Stadium and three blocks from the Lancaster train station, we’re the perfect place to stop for a slice before a Barnstormers game or to pick up dinner on the way home from work. And let’s not forget about our incredible daily lunch special or our amazing-value pizza specials! We could tell you how we only use the finest, freshest ingredients to produce our remarkable pies, which we do. We could also tell you how we make our fresh dough and secret family recipe sauce in-house daily, which we also do. Or we could tell you about how we make each pizza fresh from scratch for you when you order, but why don’t you just come in and see for yourself? Just one taste and you’ll be hooked.

Website