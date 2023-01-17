Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slugger's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

701 N Queen St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
Large Cheese Steak

Pizza

By the Slice

By the Slice

$2.50
Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.99
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99
The Slugger

The Slugger

$24.99

If you love toppings, then this is for you! A colossal load of tasty toppings fit for royalty!

Veggie Extreme

Veggie Extreme

$17.99

Diced green peppers, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms and black olives topped with extra mozzarella cheese

Meat Extreme

Meat Extreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, ham and sausage topped with extra mozzarella cheese

100 Pound Pizza

100 Pound Pizza

$18.99

More Pepperoni than you can imagine, in fact 100 of those sensational babies! Topped with a full pound of mozzarella cheese

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$17.99

Pineapple, ham and extra mozzarella cheese

Cheese Steak Pizza

Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.99

Steak and onions, topped with extra mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

A mild sauce base with mozzarella cheese, topped with diced breaded chicken tossed in mild sauce

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Signature Stromboli

Small Signature Stromboli

$8.79

Ham, capicolla, pepperoni, provolone & mozzarella

Large Signature Stromboli

Large Signature Stromboli

$13.99

Ham, capicolla, pepperoni, provolone & mozzarella

Small Steak Boli

Small Steak Boli

$10.29

Steak, onion, provolone & mozzarella

Large Steak Boli

Large Steak Boli

$15.49

Steak, onion, provolone & mozzarella

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$8.79

Ham, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$13.99

Ham, pepperoni, ricotta & mozzarella

Cold Subs

Small American

Small American

$5.99

American cheese, bologna, salami, and a dash of salt, pepper and oil

Large American

Large American

$7.49

American cheese, bologna, salami, and a dash of salt, pepper and oil

Small Italian

Small Italian

$5.99

Provolone cheese, capicolla, hard salami, pepperoni, salt, pepper, oregano and oil.

Large Italian

Large Italian

$7.49

Provolone cheese, capicolla, hard salami, pepperoni, salt, pepper, oregano and oil.

Small Ham

Small Ham

$5.99

American cheese, ham, mayo and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Ham

Large Ham

$7.49

American cheese, ham, mayo and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Turkey

Small Turkey

$5.99

American cheese, turkey, mayo and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Turkey

Large Turkey

$7.49

American cheese, turkey, mayo and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Tuna

Small Tuna

$5.99

American cheese, tuna salad {includes onions), lettuce, tomato and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Tuna

Large Tuna

$7.49

American cheese, tuna salad {includes onions), lettuce, tomato and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Cheese & Veggie

Small Cheese & Veggie

$5.99

American cheese, provolone cheese, pickles, and a dash of salt, pepper and oil.

Large Cheese & Veggie

Large Cheese & Veggie

$7.49

American cheese, provolone cheese, pickles, and a dash of salt, pepper and oil.

Hot Subs

Small Cheese Steak

Small Cheese Steak

$7.49

Steak, american or provolone cheese, offered with or without Onions, and our marinara sauce.

Large Cheese Steak

Large Cheese Steak

$8.99

Steak, american or provolone cheese, offered with or without Onions, and our marinara sauce.

Small Chicken Cheese Steak

Small Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.49

Diced chicken breast, american or provolone cheese, offered with or without onions, and our marinara sauce.

Large Chicken Cheese Steak

Large Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.99

Diced chicken breast, american or provolone cheese, offered with or without onions, and our marinara sauce.

Small Cali Cheese Steak

Small Cali Cheese Steak

$7.49

Cheese steak left coast style. Steak, american cheese, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Cali Cheese Steak

Large Cali Cheese Steak

$8.99

Cheese steak left coast style. Steak, american cheese, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.49

Strips of chicken breast, american cheese, mayo, lettuce , tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Strips of chicken breast, american cheese, mayo, lettuce , tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Crispy Chicken Sub

Small Crispy Chicken Sub

$7.49

Breaded chicken strips, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Large Crispy Chicken Sub

Large Crispy Chicken Sub

$8.99

Breaded chicken strips, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and a dash of salt & pepper.

Small Cheeseburger Sub

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$7.49

All Beef Hamburgers, american cheese, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Large Cheeseburger Sub

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

All Beef Hamburgers, american cheese, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Small Cheese Meatball

Small Cheese Meatball

$7.49

Provolone & meatballs topped with marinara sauce and a dash of parmesan cheese on a toasted roll.

Large Cheese Meatball

Large Cheese Meatball

$8.99

Provolone & meatballs topped with marinara sauce and a dash of parmesan cheese on a toasted roll.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

4 to an order

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

6 to an order

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Oven baked with mozzarella cheese

Wings

Traditional Jumbo Wings

Traditional Jumbo Wings

$14.99

by the dozen

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

by the dozen

Kaiser Roll Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Served on a fresh Kaiser roll with a quarter pound hamburger, mayo, american cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon with a quarter pound hamburger, mayo, american cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$4.79

Tuna salad with american cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

BLT

BLT

$3.99

The name says it all. Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$6.39

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Chef Salad

Small Chef Salad

$6.99

Rolls of sliced ham and turkey, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$8.49

Rolls of sliced ham and turkey, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Strips of chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Breaded chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Tuna salad on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese

Sauces & Dressings

Dressings

Sauces

Catering

Subtray

$40.00

Beverages

20oz Bottle

20oz Bottle

$1.99
2lt Bottle

2lt Bottle

$2.49
16.5oz Water

16.5oz Water

$0.94
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Slugger’s Pizzeria is truly a pizza-lover’s pizza shop! Since Chris and Tracey Ditzler opened Slugger’s in the Fall of 2004, our reputation for unsurpassed, authentic “New York Style” hand-tossed pizza has spread like wildfire throughout central Pennsylvania. Located just one block from Clipper Magazine Stadium and three blocks from the Lancaster train station, we’re the perfect place to stop for a slice before a Barnstormers game or to pick up dinner on the way home from work. And let’s not forget about our incredible daily lunch special or our amazing-value pizza specials! We could tell you how we only use the finest, freshest ingredients to produce our remarkable pies, which we do. We could also tell you how we make our fresh dough and secret family recipe sauce in-house daily, which we also do. Or we could tell you about how we make each pizza fresh from scratch for you when you order, but why don’t you just come in and see for yourself? Just one taste and you’ll be hooked.

Website

Location

701 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

