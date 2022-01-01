A map showing the location of Sluggo's North Vegetarian CafeView gallery

Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe

296 Reviews

$$

505 Cherokee Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

NACHOS

$10.99

Topped with homemade vegan cheesy sauce, Harry’s chili, lettuce, salsa, black olives, lime soy cream and avocado

SPICY CHEEKY WINGS

$7.99

Grilled seitan covered in spicy sauce with creamy dill dressing and raw veggies

ROASTED RED PEPPER AND SPINACH HUMMUS

$7.99

Served with warm tortilla points, kalamata olives and raw veggie

ZUCHINNI GRIDDLE CAKES

$8.99

Fluffy veggie pancakes served with a spicy vegan mayo and creamy dill sauce

PESTO BRUSHETTA

$7.99

Fresh tomatoes on toasted baguettes with pesto aioli, cashew uncheese and almond parmesan

Potsickers

$7.99

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

SOUP/SALAD

HARRY'S HOMEMADE CHILI CUP

$3.99

HARRY'S HOMEMADE CHILI BOWL w/ CORNBREAD

$6.99

CITRUS KALE SALAD MEDIUM

$6.99

Fresh kale topped with carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, pickled ginger and miso dressing

CITRUS KALE SALAD LARGE

$10.99

Fresh kale topped with carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, pickled ginger and miso dressing

SID CAESAR SALAD MEDIUM

$6.99

Fresh romaine tossed in goddess dressing with almond vegan parmesan, croutons, kalamata olives and grated cashew uncheese.

SID CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$10.99

Fresh romaine tossed in goddess dressing with almond vegan parmesan, croutons, kalamata olives and grated cashew uncheese.

GARDEN SALAD MEDIUM

$5.99

Loads of fresh raw veggies over spring mix topped with almonds

GARDEN SALAD LARGE

$10.99

Loads of fresh raw veggies over spring mix topped with almonds

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Spring mix with lots of fresh vegetables, housemade seitan, smoky tofurkey, maple tofu and cashew uncheese

SOUP AND SALAD

$11.99

Harry's chili with a fresh garden salad and sourdough toast

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

SIDES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOS WITH MUSHROOM GRAVY

$3.99

HARRY'S HOMEMADE CHILI CUP

$3.99

SAVORY SMOKY COLLARDS

$3.99

BLACK BEANS

$3.99

PASTA SALAD OF THE DAY

$3.99

SWEET POTATO MASH w/ cumin

$3.99

STEAMED KALE

$3.99

Dressing extra

$0.50

Dressing bulk

ADD POTATO CHIP

$1.00

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

LENTIL PATTY MELT

$9.99

Grilled onions and mushrooms atop a grilled lentil patty with our signature vegan cheezy sauce, vegan mayo and mustard- served on your choice of sourdough or rye toast

MUSHROOM WALNUT BURGER

$9.99

Homemade patty with toasted walnuts and mushrooms, and served on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Russian dressing

PESTO PORTOBELLO QUESADILLA

$9.99

Marinated and sauteed portabello strips in a grilled tortilla with almond pesto and vegan cashew uncheese, topped with lime parsley soy cream and salsa

BBQ SANDWICH

$9.99

Choice of Tofu or Seitan covered in our homemade BBQ sauce and vegan mayo with sliced pickles. Served on a large whole wheat hoagie rol

EAST BERLIN SANDWICH

$9.99

Grilled seitan slices on pumpernickel with kraut, grilled onions, Russian dressing and homemade vegan cheezy sauce

PHILLY

$9.99

Minced and grilled seitan on a whole wheat hoagie roll with grilled peppers and onions covered in homemade vegan cheezy sauce

CULTURE CLUB

$10.99

Triple decker on sourdough with marinated seitan, maple tofu and tofurkey slices with vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato. Solo served with chips and a pickle

DELUXE CULTURE CLUB

$12.99

The culture club plus pesto and avocado!

SPICY CHEEKY WING WRAP

$9.99

Spicy grilled seitan with spinach, carrots, salsa and creamy dill

HUMMUS WRAP

$9.99

Grilled and filled with spinach, hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion and goddess dressing

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

RICE BOWLS

SWEET THAI CHILI BOWL

$12.99

Breaded and grilled tofu over brown rice covered with sweet Thai chili sauce, raw cabbage, peanuts and scallions.

PEANUT KALE BOWL

$12.99

Steamed kale tossed in peanut ginger sauce topped with shaved red onion, pickled ginger, fresh peanuts and served over brown rice

POPEYE BOWL

$12.99

Breaded and grilled tofu in a Thai peanut sauce with raw spinach, cabbage and raw peanuts over brown rice

GINGER CURRY BOWL

$12.99

Breaded and grilled tofu with sauteed cauliflower, onions, peppers, mushrooms and carrots in a yellow ginger curry sauce served with purple and green cabbage over brown rice

GOLDEN BOWL

$12.99

Portabello mushroom marinated and grilled, with sauteed carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, peppers and onions served over brown rice, spinach, raw cabbage and covered with our delicious mushroom gravy

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

8oz Bowl Sauce

$3.99

PLATTERS

PECAN DUSTED SEITAN

$15.99

Seitan cutlets dusted with our pecan breading, grilled and served with our housemade golden mushroom gravy atop garlic mashed potatoes. Comes with savory collards, garden salad and a cornbread muffin

SWEET POTATO ENCHILADAS

$15.99

Two sweet potato and spinach filled corn tortillas, grilled and dressed with lime-soy cream and homemade salsa. Served with brown rice, pinto beans and a garden salad

PANHANDLE TOFU

$15.99

Tofu wrapped in nori seaweed, breaded and grilled then drizzled with creamy dill sauce and topped with capers. Served with cheezy grits, cole slaw, garden salad and a cornbread muffin

TACO PLATTER

$15.99

Soft corn tortillas filled with marinated TVP, onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, salsa, raw cabbage, soy cream and fresh lime and served with brown rice and cumin black beans

TOFU SCRAMBLE

$15.99

Hearty tofu scramble with lots of sauteed veggies and herbs – served with grilled potatoes, a mushroom walnut soysage patty and sourdough toast

DELUXE VEGGIE PLATE

$15.99

Choice of any three sides, plus a fresh garden salad and a cornbread muffin

SLUGGO'S BURRITO

$11.99

Grilled and filled BURRITO with black beans, brown rice and salsa. Topped with lettuce, housemade vegan cheezy sauce and lime-soy cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa

$2 Sub Charge

$2.00

NATURAL SODAS

BOYLAN CANE COLA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

BOYLAN DIET COLA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY COLA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

BLUE SKY GINGER ALE

$2.50

12 oz can

VIRGIL'S VANILLA CREME SODA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

VIRGIL'S ROOT BEER

$2.50

12 oz bottle

JARRITOS MANDARIN SODA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

JARRITOS MANGO SODA

$2.50

12 oz bottle

Jarritos strawberry

$2.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.99

KOMBUCHA

MUSE AND METTA NUDE KOMBUCHA

$4.99

16 Oz Kombucha

$9.99

Walker Bros Ginger 120z

$5.99

YERBA MATE

GUAYAKI ORGANIC REVEL BERRY

$3.99

16 oz can

GUAYAKI ORGANIC LEMON ELATION

$3.99

16 oz can

GUAYAKI ORGANIC TROPICAL UPRISING

$3.99

16 oz can

GUAYAKI ORGANIC CLASSIC GOLD SPARKLING

$2.99

12 oz can

WATER

MINERAGUA SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

12 oz bottle

CRYSTAL GEYSER SPRING WATER

$1.00

16 oz plastic bottle

Can Seltzer

$1.99

RAIN SPRING WATER

$1.50

SPORTS DRINK (NEAR BEER)

BUSCH N/A

$2.00

12 oz can

PREMIUM NON ALCOHOLIC

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids Hummus

$3.99

Kids Nachos

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids veggie plate

$5.99

PB&J

$3.99

Tiny’s Tofu

$4.99

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.99

REFILL COFFEE

$1.00

Specials

Appetizer Special

$7.99

Sandwich Special

$9.99

Side Special

$3.99

Special burrito

$11.99

Burger and beer

$12.99

Cajun Plate

$14.99

SUNDAY GREENS

PEANUT KALE BOWL

$12.99

fresh kale lightly sauteed and tossed in spicy peanut sauce over steamed brown rice, topped with red onion, carrot, and pickled ginger and peanuts

SID CAESAR w/ BLACKENED TOFU

$13.99

SUNDAY ENTREES

SQUASH NADA OMELETTE

$15.99

CLASSIC SCRAMBLE

$15.99

MIGAS

$15.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.99

BREAKFAST TACOS

$15.99

THE DAILY GRIND

$12.99

CAST IRON TOFU

$15.99

TOFU BLT

$15.99

SUNDAY SPECIALS

SHORT STACK PANCAKES PLAIN

$8.99

PEANUT FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

KIDS STACK

$5.99

SUNDAY SIDES

SOUTHERN STYLE GRITS

$4.25

"CHEEZY" GRITS

$3.99

SKILLLET HASHED POTATOES

$3.99

FRESH FRUIT CUP (when available)

$4.25

TOFU BLT SANDWICH SMALL

$7.99

TOAST (! sourdough)

$1.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.99

BEVS

MIMOSA

$7.00

COFFEE

$2.99

REFILL COFFEE

$1.00

8oz OJ

$2.99

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

SHIRTS

$20.00 SHIRT

$20.00

$25.00 SHIRT

$25.00

$30.00 SHIRT

$30.00

SANDWICHES

Weekend At Burgies

$10.00

DONER PARTY

$10.00

PO KID

$10.00

ULTRA BANH MI

$10.00

CHIPS

POPCORN

$2.00

TAKIS

$2.00

ZAPPS

$2.00

DRAFT BEER

American Daydream

$6.00

Chattahooligan

$6.00

Tiny Bomb

$6.00

Gotta Get Up

$6.00

Igneous

$6.00

Terrapin WM Gose

$6.00Out of stock

Abita Root Beer

$5.99

CBC

$6.00

BEER

Canned beer

$4.00

Premium Beer

$6.00

Draft

$4.75

Pbr

$3.00

Berry Noir 12oz

$4.00

Tiny Bomb

$4.00

Founders All Day Ipa 12oz

$4.00

Founders All Day Ipa

$4.00

Guiness 16oz Draft

$6.00

Hutton Basecamp Blonde

$4.00

Hutton Igneous Ipa

$4.00

Hutton Good Schist

$4.00

Hutton Promenade

$4.00

Rhinegeist Glow

$4.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$4.00

Rolling Rock 16oz

$3.00

Sierra Big Little Thing

$4.00

Sierra Wild

$4.00

Sierra Pale Ale

$4.00

Sweetwater Imperial Ipa

$5.00

Unibroue C'est Ne Pas

$7.00

Chestnut St Brown Ale

$6.00

Sea Quench

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Natty Light

$3.00

Back forty mosa

$7.00

Harpoon Dublin pumpkin

$5.00

UFO pumpkin

$4.00

CIDER/SELTZER

Gypsy Circus

$6.00

Bold Rock IPA

$6.00

Nashville Peach Seltzer

$5.00

WB Ranch

$6.00

WB Margarita

$6.00

WB Citrus

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Kick Start

$6.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Busch N/A

$2.00

Hop Refresher

$4.00

IPNA

$4.00

Brooklyn Amber

$4.00

Claus Dry Hop

$4.00

Claus Grapefruit

$4.00

Athletic

$4.00

St. Pauli

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

WINE

Chardonnay

$7.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Reisling

$6.00

LIQUOR

360

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Ketel 1

$7.00

Ketel 1 Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Ketel 1 Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Monkey

$7.50

Torado

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Espolon

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Ten High

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Sweetens Cove

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Bombay

$8.00

Gate 11

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Chatt Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Ole Smokey Moonshine

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Jack

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Inver House

$6.00

Cruzan Light

$6.00

Cap't Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Apperol Orange

$7.00

Baileys Almonde

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Courvoisier V S

$8.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Tropical Kenny

$8.00

Cortez

$7.00

Capote

$7.00

Grand-Dude

$8.00

Yerbe Gagarin

$8.00

Cosmo's Moon

$8.00

Sub Punch

$7.00

$6 drink

$6.00

$7 drink

$7.00

$8 drink

$8.00

Mercyful Mule Special

$5.00

Mercyful Regular

$7.00

Mule Regular

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mojito

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Comedy Deal

$7.00

Tardy Tom

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

505 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Bros
orange star4.6 • 305
501 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Mojo Burrito - Red Bank - Red Bank
orange star4.5 • 297
1800 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St
orange starNo Reviews
135 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
orange star4.6 • 508
205 Manufacturers Rd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Cashew
orange star4.7 • 795
149 River Street Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston