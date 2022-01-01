- Home
Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe
$$
505 Cherokee Blvd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
APPETIZERS
NACHOS
Topped with homemade vegan cheesy sauce, Harry’s chili, lettuce, salsa, black olives, lime soy cream and avocado
SPICY CHEEKY WINGS
Grilled seitan covered in spicy sauce with creamy dill dressing and raw veggies
ROASTED RED PEPPER AND SPINACH HUMMUS
Served with warm tortilla points, kalamata olives and raw veggie
ZUCHINNI GRIDDLE CAKES
Fluffy veggie pancakes served with a spicy vegan mayo and creamy dill sauce
PESTO BRUSHETTA
Fresh tomatoes on toasted baguettes with pesto aioli, cashew uncheese and almond parmesan
Potsickers
$2 Sub Charge
SOUP/SALAD
HARRY'S HOMEMADE CHILI CUP
HARRY'S HOMEMADE CHILI BOWL w/ CORNBREAD
CITRUS KALE SALAD MEDIUM
Fresh kale topped with carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, pickled ginger and miso dressing
CITRUS KALE SALAD LARGE
Fresh kale topped with carrot, sesame seeds, red onion, pickled ginger and miso dressing
SID CAESAR SALAD MEDIUM
Fresh romaine tossed in goddess dressing with almond vegan parmesan, croutons, kalamata olives and grated cashew uncheese.
SID CAESAR SALAD LARGE
Fresh romaine tossed in goddess dressing with almond vegan parmesan, croutons, kalamata olives and grated cashew uncheese.
GARDEN SALAD MEDIUM
Loads of fresh raw veggies over spring mix topped with almonds
GARDEN SALAD LARGE
Loads of fresh raw veggies over spring mix topped with almonds
CHEF SALAD
Spring mix with lots of fresh vegetables, housemade seitan, smoky tofurkey, maple tofu and cashew uncheese
SOUP AND SALAD
Harry's chili with a fresh garden salad and sourdough toast
$2 Sub Charge
SIDES
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
LENTIL PATTY MELT
Grilled onions and mushrooms atop a grilled lentil patty with our signature vegan cheezy sauce, vegan mayo and mustard- served on your choice of sourdough or rye toast
MUSHROOM WALNUT BURGER
Homemade patty with toasted walnuts and mushrooms, and served on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Russian dressing
PESTO PORTOBELLO QUESADILLA
Marinated and sauteed portabello strips in a grilled tortilla with almond pesto and vegan cashew uncheese, topped with lime parsley soy cream and salsa
BBQ SANDWICH
Choice of Tofu or Seitan covered in our homemade BBQ sauce and vegan mayo with sliced pickles. Served on a large whole wheat hoagie rol
EAST BERLIN SANDWICH
Grilled seitan slices on pumpernickel with kraut, grilled onions, Russian dressing and homemade vegan cheezy sauce
PHILLY
Minced and grilled seitan on a whole wheat hoagie roll with grilled peppers and onions covered in homemade vegan cheezy sauce
CULTURE CLUB
Triple decker on sourdough with marinated seitan, maple tofu and tofurkey slices with vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato. Solo served with chips and a pickle
DELUXE CULTURE CLUB
The culture club plus pesto and avocado!
SPICY CHEEKY WING WRAP
Spicy grilled seitan with spinach, carrots, salsa and creamy dill
HUMMUS WRAP
Grilled and filled with spinach, hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion and goddess dressing
$2 Sub Charge
RICE BOWLS
SWEET THAI CHILI BOWL
Breaded and grilled tofu over brown rice covered with sweet Thai chili sauce, raw cabbage, peanuts and scallions.
PEANUT KALE BOWL
Steamed kale tossed in peanut ginger sauce topped with shaved red onion, pickled ginger, fresh peanuts and served over brown rice
POPEYE BOWL
Breaded and grilled tofu in a Thai peanut sauce with raw spinach, cabbage and raw peanuts over brown rice
GINGER CURRY BOWL
Breaded and grilled tofu with sauteed cauliflower, onions, peppers, mushrooms and carrots in a yellow ginger curry sauce served with purple and green cabbage over brown rice
GOLDEN BOWL
Portabello mushroom marinated and grilled, with sauteed carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, peppers and onions served over brown rice, spinach, raw cabbage and covered with our delicious mushroom gravy
$2 Sub Charge
8oz Bowl Sauce
PLATTERS
PECAN DUSTED SEITAN
Seitan cutlets dusted with our pecan breading, grilled and served with our housemade golden mushroom gravy atop garlic mashed potatoes. Comes with savory collards, garden salad and a cornbread muffin
SWEET POTATO ENCHILADAS
Two sweet potato and spinach filled corn tortillas, grilled and dressed with lime-soy cream and homemade salsa. Served with brown rice, pinto beans and a garden salad
PANHANDLE TOFU
Tofu wrapped in nori seaweed, breaded and grilled then drizzled with creamy dill sauce and topped with capers. Served with cheezy grits, cole slaw, garden salad and a cornbread muffin
TACO PLATTER
Soft corn tortillas filled with marinated TVP, onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, salsa, raw cabbage, soy cream and fresh lime and served with brown rice and cumin black beans
TOFU SCRAMBLE
Hearty tofu scramble with lots of sauteed veggies and herbs – served with grilled potatoes, a mushroom walnut soysage patty and sourdough toast
DELUXE VEGGIE PLATE
Choice of any three sides, plus a fresh garden salad and a cornbread muffin
SLUGGO'S BURRITO
Grilled and filled BURRITO with black beans, brown rice and salsa. Topped with lettuce, housemade vegan cheezy sauce and lime-soy cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
$2 Sub Charge
NATURAL SODAS
BOYLAN CANE COLA
12 oz bottle
BOYLAN DIET COLA
12 oz bottle
BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY COLA
12 oz bottle
BLUE SKY GINGER ALE
12 oz can
VIRGIL'S VANILLA CREME SODA
12 oz bottle
VIRGIL'S ROOT BEER
12 oz bottle
JARRITOS MANDARIN SODA
12 oz bottle
JARRITOS MANGO SODA
12 oz bottle
Jarritos strawberry
Abita Root Beer
YERBA MATE
WATER
SPORTS DRINK (NEAR BEER)
Kids menu
SUNDAY GREENS
SUNDAY ENTREES
SUNDAY SIDES
DRAFT BEER
BEER
Canned beer
Premium Beer
Draft
Pbr
Berry Noir 12oz
Tiny Bomb
Founders All Day Ipa 12oz
Founders All Day Ipa
Guiness 16oz Draft
Hutton Basecamp Blonde
Hutton Igneous Ipa
Hutton Good Schist
Hutton Promenade
Rhinegeist Glow
Rogue Dead Guy
Rolling Rock 16oz
Sierra Big Little Thing
Sierra Wild
Sierra Pale Ale
Sweetwater Imperial Ipa
Unibroue C'est Ne Pas
Chestnut St Brown Ale
Sea Quench
Coors Light
Natty Light
Back forty mosa
Harpoon Dublin pumpkin
UFO pumpkin
CIDER/SELTZER
NON ALCOHOLIC
LIQUOR
360
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Ketel 1
Ketel 1 Cucumber Mint
Ketel 1 Grapefruit Rose
Titos
Monkey
Torado
Cuervo Gold
Espolon
Patron
Ten High
Bulleit
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Sweetens Cove
New Amsterdam
Bombay
Gate 11
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Chatt Whiskey
Crown Royal
Dickel Rye
Jameson
Ole Smokey Moonshine
Seagram's 7
Jack
Dewars
Inver House
Cruzan Light
Cap't Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Sailor Jerry
Apperol Orange
Baileys Almonde
Campari
Fernet
Jager
Kahlua
Courvoisier V S
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Tropical Kenny
Cortez
Capote
Grand-Dude
Yerbe Gagarin
Cosmo's Moon
Sub Punch
$6 drink
$7 drink
$8 drink
Mercyful Mule Special
Mercyful Regular
Mule Regular
Margarita
Old Fashioned
Lemon Drop
Mojito
Tequila Sunrise
Comedy Deal
Tardy Tom
Car Bomb
Negroni
Gimlet
Mocktail
Green Tea
Martini
Hot Toddy
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
505 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405
