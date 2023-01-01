Slurp 2416 Jefferson Ave C1

Main picView gallery

Slurp

review star

No reviews yet

2416 Jefferson Ave C1

Richmond, VA 23223

Food🍜

Tonkotsu Bowl

$14.00

Miso Bowl

$14.00

Shoyu Bowl

$14.00

Kid's Ramen

$8.00

Dan Dan Bowl

$14.00

Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Gyoza

$6.00Out of stock

Edamame

$4.00

Smashed Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Tofu Skins

$7.00

Drinks🍻

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Toki Highball

$10.00
Bushido

Bushido

$6.00

Hakutsuru Draft

$8.00

Mizubasho

$10.00

Eikun Water Lords

$16.00

Yoshida Mountain Moon

$18.00

Shirataki Nigori

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2416 Jefferson Ave C1, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

