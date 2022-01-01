Ramen
Salad
Slurp Ramen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese ramen right here in downtown Port Jefferson. Fun and casual, come and try some Japanese comfort food favorites!
Location
109 West Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Port Jefferson