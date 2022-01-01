Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Salad

Slurp Ramen

No reviews yet

109 West Broadway

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

ラーメン RAMEN

ラーメン Ra·men (rä-mən) noun. A soup with ramen noodles served with toppings of meat or vegetables.
$14.28

The Slurp Classic comes with a Full Bodied Tonkotsu Pork Soup • Ramen Noodles • Slow-Cooked Chashu Pork-Belly • Slurp Egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger

$14.28Out of stock

The Slurp Smooth is a Soy Sauce Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Slurp egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger • Nori Seaweed

$14.28

The Slurp Spicy is a spicy sesame TanTan Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Soboro lightly sweet marinated ground pork • Scallions. Make it vegetarian by removing the pork!

$14.28

The Slurp Curry Ramen is a full bodied Pork Soup and comes with Japanese style curry, chopped chashu pork Belly • ramen noodles • Fried Onion Chips • Slurp Egg • Scallions

$14.28

The Slurp Vegan is a full bodied white miso vegan soup and comes with ramen noodles • Tofu • Corn • Cabbage • Scallions • Red Ginger

$14.28Out of stock

The Slurp Yuzu is a Light bonito soup with a hint of Yuzu Citrus and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Scallions • Nori Seaweed.

$14.28Out of stock

The Slurp Paitan is a robust paitan CHICKEN RAMEN SOUP, with garlic and ginger notes, topped with kara-age fried chicken, crunchy onions, scallions and nori seaweed.

Slurp Sweet

$14.28

The Slurp Sweet is a sweet teriyaki soup with ramen noodles topped with a Slurp Egg and Tofu slices. You get to choose your choice of meat, Kara-age Fried Chicken, Soboro Marinated Ground Pork or Chashu Pork Belly.

VEGAN Spicy Ramen

$14.28

Our Spicy Sesame TanTan Soup with vegan ramen noodles and your choice of 4 veggie toppings. We recommend starting with scallions.

VEGAN Curry Ramen

$14.28

The VEGAN Curry Ramen is a vegan version of our regular Curry Ramen. This is a full bodied vegan soup that comes with vegan ramen noodles, Japanese style curry, Tofu, Scallions and Fried Onion Chips

丼 RICE BOWLS

$11.98

The Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet Soboro marinated ground pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions

$11.98Out of stock

Japanese Kara-Agé Fried Chicken starts with white rice topped with Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions

$11.98

Our Chashu Pork Belly Bowl starts with white rice topped with Slow-Roasted chopped Chashu pork belly, Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions

TOFU Hawaiian BBQ Bowl

$11.98

Our Tofu Hawaiian BBQ Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet marinated TOFU, Corn, Red Ginger, Scallions, Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha and Japanese mayo

Chashu Pork Belly CURRY Rice Bowl

$11.98

Our Chashu Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry mixed with carrots and onions, topped with slow-cooked Chashu pork belly and Scallions, served with white rice. Our Vegetarian Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry with carrots and onions mixed in, topped with a Slurp Egg*, Corn and Scallions served with white rice.

$11.98

Our Vegetarian Curry Rice Bowl is Japanese Style Curry with carrots and onions mixed in, topped with a Slurp Egg*, Corn and Scallions served with white rice.

バオ BUNS

$3.98

Steamed bao bun stuffed with Chashu pork belly, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo

$3.98Out of stock

Steamed bao bun stuffed with Kara-agé Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo

$3.98

Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo

Plain Steamed Bun (1)

$1.58

サイド SIDES

$5.50Out of stock

Calamari Japanese style, served with spicy mayo dipping sauce

Egg Salad

$3.95

Japanese style egg salad with cucumbers and crunchy onions mixed together with creamy sesame dressing.

$3.50

Edamame soy beans with yuzu citrus flavored dipping salt.

$2.00

An extra helping of ramen noodles on the side.

$2.00

An extra helping of VEGAN ramen noodles on the side

$4.15

Ultra silky tofu topped with a sweet BBQ sauce and crunchy garlic chips

$2.98

A side helping of Japanese short grain white rice.

サラダ SALADS

$9.45

Thick cooled vegan ramen noodles topped with Chilled Steamed Chicken • Corn • Tomatoes • Cucumbers

$9.15

Slurp Egg • Corn • Silky Tofu • Thick Vegan Ramen Noodles • Tomatoes • Cucumbers • Over a bed of mixed greens

$3.50

Tomatoes • Cucumbers • mixed greens

キッズ KIDS RAMEN

Kids Ramen are a half size portion of soup and noodles. Kids Ramen does not come with toppings so that your child can make it just they way they like it! Add toppings or leave it plain, just the way your child loves to Slurp Ramen!

KIDS Classic Ramen

$6.25

KIDS Smooth Ramen

$6.25

KIDS Spicy Ramen

$6.25

KIDS Vegan Ramen

$6.25

KIDS Sweet Ramen

$6.25

Seasonal: KIDS Paitan Ramen

$6.25

The Slurp Paitan is a robust paitan CHICKEN RAMEN SOUP, with garlic and ginger notes

KIDS Yuzu Ramen

$6.25

KIDS Kaedama Ramen Noodles

$1.00

キッズ KIDS RICE BOWLS

KIDS Hawaiian BBQ Bowl

$6.25

KIDS Kara-age Bowl

$6.25Out of stock

KIDS Chashu Bowl

$6.25

KIDS Tofu Bowl

$6.25

KIDS Curry Rice Bowl

$6.25

飲み物 DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.65

JUICE: Fuji Apple Juice

$2.75

Mango Creamy Soda

$2.75

CAN SODA: Melon Creamy Soda

$2.75

White Cream Soda

$2.75

COFFEE: UCC Black Coffee

$2.75

BOSS: Cold Cafe Au Lait (FRIDGE)

$2.75

COFFEE: Boss Coffee BLACK

$2.75

COFFEE: Kona Coffee

$2.75

COFFEE: UCC Coffee

$2.75

MILK TEA: Jasmine Green MILK Tea (FRIDGE)

$2.75Out of stock

Green Tea (FRIDGE)

$2.75

Oolong Tea

$2.75

Black Milk Tea (FRIDGE)

$2.75Out of stock

Mango Yuzu Tea

$2.75

MILK TEA: Matcha MILK Tea (FRIDGE)

$2.75

RAMUNE: Grape

$2.75

RAMUNE: Lychee Ramune

$2.75

RAMUNE: Original Ramune

$2.75

RAMUNE: Melon Ramune

$2.75

RAMUNE: Peach

$2.75Out of stock

Yogo Vera: Melon

$2.75

Yogo Vera: Peach

$2.75

Yogo Vera: Pineapple

$2.75

Yogo Vera: Mango

$2.75

Yogo Vera: Strawberry

$2.75

CALPICO: SODA

$2.75

CALPICO: Mango

$2.75

CALPICO: Lychee

$2.75

CALPICO: Strawberry

$2.75

CALPICO: White Peach

$2.75

CALPICO: Original

$2.75
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Japanese ramen right here in downtown Port Jefferson. Fun and casual, come and try some Japanese comfort food favorites!

109 West Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

