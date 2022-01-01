Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slurping Dragon

105 Reviews

$

5611 Six Mile Commercial Court

Unit 9

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Poke
Spicy Chicken Ramen
Egg Rolls 2 for $5

Bai Water 18oz

Blueberry

$3.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Costa Rica Clementine

$3.95

Narino Peach Supertea

$3.95

Panama Peach

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry Supertea

$3.95Out of stock

Socorro Sweet Supertea

$3.95

Tangerine Citrus

$3.95

Tanzania Lemon Supertea

$3.95

Watermelon

$3.95

Zambia Bing Cherry

$3.95

Strawberry lemonade

$3.95

Dominica Dragon Passion Fruit

$3.95

Puna Coconut Pineapple

$3.95

Molokai Coconut

$3.95

Cartago Pineapple Passion Fruit

$3.95

Bottle Soda

7 Up

$3.25Out of stock

7 Up Zero Sugar

$3.25Out of stock

A&W Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock

A&W Root Beer Zero Sugar

$3.25Out of stock

Barqs root beer

$3.25Out of stock

Canada Dry Zero Sugar

$3.25Out of stock

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Stewarts Glass Bottle Root Beer

$3.25

Sunkist

$3.25Out of stock

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea Brown Sugar

$4.95

Bubble Tea Taro

$4.95

Bubble Tea Honeydew

$4.95

Bubble Tea Matcha

$4.95

bubble tea /case /24 bottles

bubble tea /case /24 bottles

$100.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

18.5 oz Sweet

$4.50

18.5 oz Unsweetened

$4.50

Kombucha

Strawberry & Lemon Grass

$5.99

Lemon & Lavendar

$5.99

Monster

16 oz Green

$4.25Out of stock

16 oz Ultra

$4.25

Mystic Bottles

Bahama Blueberry

$3.25

Grape Strawberry

$3.25

Mango Carrot

$3.25

Trppical Fruit Punch

$3.25

Powerade

20 oz Orange

$2.50

Snapple

Black cherry lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Diet Half n Half Lemonade Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Diet Peach Tea

$3.95

Fruit Punch

$3.95

Kiwi Strawberry

$3.95

Mango Tea

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Apple

$3.95

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Lemon Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Elements Fire Dragon Fruit

$3.95

Elements Rain Agave Cactus

$3.95

Venom Energy

Venom Energy & Mango

$2.99

Venom Black Mamba

$2.99

Vita Water

Vita Coco Water

$4.95

Vita Coco Pineapple Water

$4.95Out of stock

Water

Core 20 oz

$3.95

Dasani 20oz

$2.95

Evian 16.9 oz

$3.25

Smart Water 1L

$4.25

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.95

RefillCup

Refill Cup

$5.00

Beers

Asahi

Asahi

$5.99
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.25
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.25
Coors lite

Coors lite

$4.25
Corona extra

Corona extra

$4.99
Dragon Milk

Dragon Milk

$8.99Out of stock
Fort Myers Brewery High 5

Fort Myers Brewery High 5

$6.25
Funky Buddha

Funky Buddha

$5.99
Funky Buddha Seltzer

Funky Buddha Seltzer

$5.99
Heineken

Heineken

$5.99

Kirin Ichiban

$4.99
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.75
Sapporo

Sapporo

$5.99
Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.25

corona seltzer

$4.99

Funky Buddha IPA

$5.45

Wine

Angelina chardonnay 750ml

$19.95Out of stock
Caposaldo pino grigio 750ml

Caposaldo pino grigio 750ml

$17.95
Coastal White Zinfandel 750ml

Coastal White Zinfandel 750ml

$15.99
Crane Lake cabernet 187ml

Crane Lake cabernet 187ml

$5.99

Crane Lake Cellar-Pinot Grigio (Pino)187ml

$5.99Out of stock
Crane Lake chardonnay

Crane Lake chardonnay

$5.99

Crane Lake White zinfandel 187ml

$5.99
Santa Rita Cabernet 750ml

Santa Rita Cabernet 750ml

$25.99
Silver Gate pino noir 750ml

Silver Gate pino noir 750ml

$19.99

Coastal Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

$29.95

Coastal Merlot 750ml

$29.95

Coastal Pino Grigio 750ml

$29.95

Coastal Pinot Noir 750ml

$29.95

Sake

Hana Fuji apple 375ml

Hana Fuji apple 375ml

$16.99
Hana White Peach 375ml

Hana White Peach 375ml

$16.99
Joto Janmai Green 300ml

Joto Janmai Green 300ml

$24.99
Sho Chiku Bai, Creme de Sake 300ml

Sho Chiku Bai, Creme de Sake 300ml

$16.99

Hana lychee 750ml

$29.95

Sho Chiku Bai 750ml

$19.95

Appetizers

Chicken Gyoza (5)

Chicken Gyoza (5)

$7.95

5 pieces gyoza with homemade dipping sauce.

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$6.95

2 pieces spring rolls with homemade dipping sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

soybean, house seasoning

Crab Rangoon (4)

Crab Rangoon (4)

$7.95
Egg Rolls 2 for $5

Egg Rolls 2 for $5

$5.00

Kid's Menus

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Kid Ramen

Kid Ramen

$7.95
Kid Rice

Kid Rice

$6.95

Rice with Teriyaki Chicken

Wok Ramen

Bulgogi Ramen

Bulgogi Ramen

$16.95
Fire Dragon Shrimp Ramen

Fire Dragon Shrimp Ramen

$17.95

Ramen Veggie Broth only

$12.95Out of stock

Spicy Bulgogi Ramen

$16.95
Spicy Chicken Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$15.95
Spicy Pork Ramen

Spicy Pork Ramen

$14.95
Teriyaki Chicken Ramen

Teriyaki Chicken Ramen

$15.95
Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$13.95Out of stock

Poke

Large Poke

Large Poke

$17.95
Regular Poke

Regular Poke

$14.95

Signature Bowls

Fire Bowl

Fire Bowl

$14.95

white rice, spicy chicken, spicy pork, jalapeno, sweet onion, green onion, fire dragon sauce, sesame oil.

Meaty Bowl

Meaty Bowl

$16.95

white rice, bulgogi, spicy pork, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, green onion, carrot, corn, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo.

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$15.95

white rice, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cucumber, seaweed salad, green onion, sweet onion, poke sauce, sesame oil, wasabi aioli.

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$14.95

spring mix, fried tofu, cherry tomato, ,carrots, cucumber, avocado, , sweet onion, ponzu cauce

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$17.95

crispy chicken breast tossed in orange glaze served over rice ,mandarin slices sesame seeds ,green onion

Teriyaki&Avocado Chicken noodles

Teriyaki&Avocado Chicken noodles

$15.95

teriyaki chicken wok fried with vegetables and tossed with ramen noodles topped with avocado mash (veggie mix,carrots,Napa cabbage,onions,bean sprouts)

Sweet&Spicy Chicken noodles

Sweet&Spicy Chicken noodles

$15.95

teriyaki chicken styr fried with vegetable medley tossed with ramen noodles and finished with our homemade sweet and spicy sauce (veggie mix,carrots,Napa cabbage,onions,bean sprouts)

KOREAN PORK &crispy Onion Noodles

KOREAN PORK &crispy Onion Noodles

$14.95

home style spicy marinaded pork stir fried with our vegetable mix and tossed with ramen noodles and topped with crispy onions (veggie mix,carrots,Napa cabbage,onions,bean sprouts)

KOREAN BEEF &crispy Onion Noodles

KOREAN BEEF &crispy Onion Noodles

$17.95
Orange Chicken over Noodles

Orange Chicken over Noodles

$17.95

fried Chicken chunks tossed in our orange glaze topped with Mandarin Oranges ,green onions ,sesame seeds and served over Ramen noodles

CHICKEN and broccoli Noodles

CHICKEN and broccoli Noodles

$15.95
BEEF and broccoli Noodles

BEEF and broccoli Noodles

$17.95

Wok Bowls

Bulgogi Bowl

$17.95
Spicy Bulgogi Bowl

Spicy Bulgogi Bowl

$17.95
Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Spicy chicken, sweet onion, green onion, egg based on white rice or brown rice (add $2).

Spicy Pork Bowl

Spicy Pork Bowl

$15.95

Spicy pork, sweet onion, green onion, egg based on white rice or brown rice (add $2).

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, green onion, egg based on white rice or brown rice (add $2).

Wok Fried Rice

House fried Rice

House fried Rice

$12.95
Chicken fried Rice

Chicken fried Rice

$14.95
Spicy Pork fried Rice

Spicy Pork fried Rice

$14.95
Shrimp fried Rice

Shrimp fried Rice

$16.95
Bulgogi fried Rice

Bulgogi fried Rice

$16.95

Orange Chicken fried Rice

$18.95
Spicy Chicken fried Rice

Spicy Chicken fried Rice

$14.95

Side Items

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Brown Rice

$4.00

Side of Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Side of Crispy Rice (3)

$4.50

Side of Ramen broth

$4.00

Catering Meals

SD POKE #10

$180.00

SD POKE #20

$360.00

SD POKE #30

$540.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

UNLEASH YOUR DRAGON!! Poke Noodles fresh Asian Grill

Website

Location

5611 Six Mile Commercial Court, Unit 9, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Directions

Gallery
Slurping Dragon image
Slurping Dragon image
Slurping Dragon image

