Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slurp Society 69 Saint Michael St

review star

No reviews yet

69 Saint Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bao Down
BATTLESHIP CURRY
SLURP O.G.


MUNCHIES

SPICY CUKES

$7.00

cucumber, green apple, pickled onions, chilis, spicy peanut sauce, sriracha lime peanuts, herbs

BEET KAARAGE

$8.00

crispy fried beets, togarashi, spicy aoili, crunchy stuff, scallion

OKONOMIYAKI STYLE BRUSSELS

$9.00

crispy brussel sprouts, Benton's bacon, sweet chili honey, xo aioli, furikake, bonito

J.F.C.

$10.00

Japanese fried chicken nugs, orange pepper wet sauce, scallions

Crawfish Rangoons

$9.50Out of stock

BAO DOWN

Bao Down

NOODS

SLURP O.G.

$14.95

society broth, pulled pork, pickled onions, 62c egg, scallion, black garlic oil

SPICY RED MISO

$14.95

society broth, spicy red miso tare, pulled pork, pickled onions, 62c egg, scallion, black garlic oil

BATTLESHIP CURRY

$14.95

society broth, Japanese naval curry, chicken kaarage, pickled onions, 62c egg, scallion, chili oil

DIRTY DAN DAN

$14.95

brothless ramen, ground pork + tasso ham, 62c egg, pickled sweet chilis, crunchy stuff, sriracha lime peanuts, scallions, chili oil

MUSHROOM RAMEN

$15.95

Brothless ramen, mushrooms for days, chili sesame oil, crunchy stuff, sriracha roasted peanuts, alot of herbs

SUGAR BABY

Baonana Moonpie

$6.95

crispy fried bao bun, ube banana pudding, pandan fluff, fried banana, moon pie crumble

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your friendly neighborhood ramen shop. Slingin all manor of noods, bao buns, and other dope AF muchies.

Location

69 Saint Michael Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
The Haberdasher
orange starNo Reviews
113 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Alabama Music Box
orange star4.8 • 70
12S Conception St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown - Dtown
orange starNo Reviews
274 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam - 72 S Royal St
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mobile
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston