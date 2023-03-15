Slurp Society 69 Saint Michael St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your friendly neighborhood ramen shop. Slingin all manor of noods, bao buns, and other dope AF muchies.
Location
69 Saint Michael Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mobile
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurant