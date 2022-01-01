Slush imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Slush 327 Edgewood Ave

129 Reviews

327 Edgewood Ave

Atlanta, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

HOOKAH

Edgewood

$40.00

BLUE MIST

$40.00

GEORGIA SWEETS

$40.00

GET SLUSHED

$40.00

MANGO

$40.00

MIMOSA DREAMS

$40.00

MINT

$40.00

ORANGE

$40.00

PARADISE ISLAND

$40.00

PEACH

$40.00

PEACH BELLINI

$40.00

SECRET GARDEN

$40.00

ADDITIONAL TIP (1)

$3.00

Coal Refill

$5.00

HOOKAH SPECIAL (wed-thurs)

Special Refill

$20.00

Mi Punch

$40.00

Half Off Hookah

$20.00

Mighty Freeze

$55.00

Vanilla

$40.00

Craft Cocktails

Garden To Glass

$16.00

handson citron vodka, raspberries, dry curacao , lemon juice , organic simple

Southern Belle

$16.00

Peach tea infused Cîroc, lemon juice

Hot And Bothered

$16.00

Strawberry jalepeno infused, probitas rum , lime , organic simple

Queen Bey

$16.00

revanche , lemon juice , pineapple snub , cherry

Tightly Fastened Old Fashioned

$16.00

four roses bourbon, organic simple , orange bitters , cherry bitters

The ATL Mule

$16.00

Slush Dark Stormy

$14.00

empress gin , organic simple syrup , lemon juice , soda water , basil 4 leaves

Mimosas

$35.00

The Mistress

$16.00

Liquor

$5 Grey Goose

$5.00

$5 Grey Goose Shot

$5.00

$5 Dusse Shot

$5.00

Craft Specials

Bacardi EDM

$7.00

Titos EDM

$7.00

1800 EDM

$7.00

Fireball EDM

$7.00

Slush Drinks

ATL Hoe

$18.00

Sex In The City

$18.00

Democratic Party

$18.00

Classic Man

$18.00

Grady Baby

$18.00

The Secret Garden

$12.00

Summer Dreams

$18.00

Rum Therapy

$18.00

Fiesta Fiesta

$18.00

Social Butterfly

$18.00

The Zoo

$22.00

Black Magic

$16.00

Pucker Up

$16.00

The Magarita

$16.00

Slush Carafe

$50.00

Mix Two

$20.00

The Zoo

$23.00

Slushie Suicide

$21.00

Slush Shots

Ciroc Peach Floater

$5.00

Bacardi Rum Floater

$5.00

Patron Tequila Floater

$5.00

BombaycGin Floater

$5.00

Titos Floater

$5.00

Deep Eddy Floater

$5.00

N/A

Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon Floater

$5.00

Hennessy Floater

$5.00

Slush Specials (wed-thurs)

Atl Hoe 9oz

$9.00

Classic Man 9oz

$9.00

Democratic Party 9oz

$9.00

Fiesta Fiesta 9oz

$9.00

Grady Baby 9oz

$9.00

Rum Therapy 9oz

$9.00

Sex In The City 9oz

$9.00

Social Butterfly 9oz

$10.00

Summer Dreams 9oz

$9.00

Mix Two 9oz

$11.00

Slush Samples

Atl Hoe Sample

Sex In The City Sample

Democratic Party Sample

Grady Baby Sample

Summer Dreams Sample

Secret Garden Sample

Fiesta Fiesta Sample

Classic Man Sample

Rum Therapy Sample

Social Butterfly Sample

PARTIES

Cake Fee

$25.00

Sparkler

$5.00

Hookah Damage

$100.00

Open Liquor

$132.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

327 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Slush image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Manny's Grant Park Pub
orange starNo Reviews
580 Woodward Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
a mano
orange star4.7 • 929
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
orange star4.5 • 563
904 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
LadyBird
orange star4.4 • 2
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston