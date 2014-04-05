Slutty Vegan - Edgewood imageView gallery
Sandwiches

One Night Stand

One Night Stand

$16.00

Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Sloppy Toppy

$15.00
Fussy Hussy

Fussy Hussy

$15.00

Plant-based patty loaded with pickle, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Super Slut

Super Slut

$15.00Out of stock

Plant-based patty loaded with guacamole, jalapeños, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Heaux Boy

Heaux Boy

$15.00

Vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle, vegan cheese, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

$19.00

Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Side Heaux

Side Heaux

$14.00

New Orleans style crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of fries and sweet and spicy coleslaw with our house made ranch dipping sauce.

Dancehall Queen

Dancehall Queen

$15.00Out of stock

Plant-based patty loaded with sweet jerk plantains, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

PLT

PLT

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet jerk plantains with lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Sides

Skinny Dippers

Skinny Dippers

$6.00Out of stock

NOLA style fried pickles with blackberry mayo sauce.

Slutty Fries

$3.00
Slutty Sauce

Slutty Sauce

$0.75

Black Berry Mayo

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Coleslaw

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00Out of stock

Agave Mustard

$0.75

Barbecue Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Drinks (non-alcoholic)

Stubborn Cola

$2.79

Stubborn ZERO Cola

$2.79

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.79

Stubborn Agave

$2.79

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.79

Stubborn Lemon Berry

$2.79

Stubborn Citrus Orange

$2.79

Stubborn Pineapple Cream

$2.79

Slutty Lemonade

$4.99

Designated Driver

$7.99

Mixy Heaux Lemonade/Tea

$4.99

Slutty Cran Lavendar Lemonade

$4.99

Drinks (alcoholic)

Freak A Leak

$11.99

The Wood

$11.99Out of stock

Jacki

$11.99

Treats

Hookies

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Mixy Heaux KOP

$5.00

Sweet N' Lemonade. Ingredients are Black Tea Brewed w/ Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice and Sea Salt.

Tongue Tingler KOP

$5.00

Mango Chili Lime Ingredients are Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Mangos, Lime Juice, Sea Salt, Japones Chiles, and Red Pepper.

Round Up - PCF Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$2 Donation

$2.00

$3 Donation

$3.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$15 Donation

$15.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chik'n Tenders (4)

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

French fries with our signature slut dust.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

476 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

