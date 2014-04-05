Vegan
American
Slutty Vegan - Edgewood
1,174 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
476 Edgewood Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
No Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown
No Reviews
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150 Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant