Vegan
Slutty Vegan Jonesboro
218 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
855-HEY-SLUT Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
Location
164 N McDonough St, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill
No Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant