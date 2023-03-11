Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro imageView gallery
Vegan

Slutty Vegan Jonesboro

218 Reviews

$

164 N McDonough St

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Online Menu

Sandwiches

One Night Stand

One Night Stand

$19.00

Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

$23.00

Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Dancehall Queen

Dancehall Queen

$18.00

Plant-based patty loaded with sweet jerk plantains, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Chik'N Head

Chik'N Head

$18.00

Plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with pickles, vegan ranch and coleslaw on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Sloppy Toppy

Sloppy Toppy

$18.00

Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan jalapeños', vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included

Side Heaux

Side Heaux

$17.00

New Orleans style crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of fries and sweet and spicy coleslaw with our house made ranch dipping sauce.

Fussy Hussy

Fussy Hussy

$18.00

Plant-based patty loaded with pickle, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Hollywood Hooker

Hollywood Hooker

$22.00

Vegan chopped Philly with peppers and caramelized onions, topped with vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo, served on a hoagie roll.

Heaux Boy

Heaux Boy

$18.00

Vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle, vegan cheese, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

PLT

PLT

$13.00

Sweet jerk plantains with lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Sneaky Link

Sneaky Link

$15.00

Plant-based bratwurst, topped with our vegan Hawt Toddy chili on a vegan pretzel bun.

Sides

Slutty Fries

Slutty Fries

$4.00

Crinkle cut fries tossed in Slutty dust seasoning.

Slut Sauce

Slut Sauce

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

Treats

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Drinks (non-alcoholic) - Jonesboro

Slutty Lemonade

$5.99

Designated Driver

$7.99

Kids Meal

Chik'n Tenders (4)

Chik'n Tenders (4)

$13.00

4 Beyond Chik’N Tenders, with a side of fries or Fruit Cup, and an Apple Juice.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beyond Cheeseburger, with a side of fries or Fruit Cup, and an Apple Juice.

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
855-HEY-SLUT Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!

164 N McDonough St, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Directions

Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro image

