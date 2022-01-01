Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery Phoenixville

Restaurant info

The only Sly Fox pub offering full table service, Phoenixville’s Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery is Pennsylvania’s original brewpub approaching a quarter century of providing the community with delicious food and award-winning Sly Fox beer. The location on Rt. 113 also offers Penn’s Woods select and premier red and white wines and unlimited free parking. Voted America’s third best brewpub by Beer Advocate, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery in Phoenixville looks forward to your visit!

