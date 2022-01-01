Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery Phoenixville

review star

No reviews yet

520 Kimberton Road

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Popular Items

10 Wings
Burger
Smoked Prime Rib Cheesesteak

Specials/Desserts

Smokey French Onion Soup

$6.50

Beef Taco

$4.00

With Cheddar, Red Onion, and Tomato. Served on a Corn Tortilla.

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

With pepper jack and Alt Access IPA pineapple serrano glaze on a pretzel roll

Mike's Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

With lamb, leeks, carrots, onions, and peas slow simmered for over six hours in a rich O’Reilly’s Stout infused gravy and topped with mashed potatoes

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00Out of stock

With Portobello and button mushrooms in a rich marsala sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Fresh Baked in House

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Starters & Sides

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$13.25

With pico de gallo

Crisp Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders

$12.25

With spicy Memphis sauce and buttermilk herb sauces

Pub Pretzels

$8.75

Served with hot and sweet beer mustard

Bucket House Fries

$6.75

Hand cut skin-on russet potato fries simply salted

Side Fries

$3.00

Hand cut skin-on russet potato fries simply salted

Bucket Sweet Potato Tots

$9.75

Served with our house made horseradish sauce

Side Sweet Pot Tots

$5.00

Served with our house made horseradish sauce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.75

Served with our house made horseradish sauce

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Served with our house made horseradish sauce

House Slaw

$3.75

Side Slaw

$2.50

Jumbo Wings

5 Wings

$10.75

Available Sauces: Buffalo, 113 BBQ, Hot Sweet Beer Mustard, Mt. St. Helens, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, San Antonio, or Jamaican Jerk. With celery and bleu cheese *See Our Specials For Wing Sauce Laboratory Sauces!

7 Wings

$13.75

Available Sauces: Buffalo, 113 BBQ, Hot Sweet Beer Mustard, Mt. St. Helens, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, San Antonio, or Jamaican Jerk. With celery and bleu cheese *See Our Specials For Wing Sauce Laboratory Sauces!

10 Wings

$18.25

Available Sauces: Buffalo, 113 BBQ, Hot Sweet Beer Mustard, Mt. St. Helens, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, San Antonio, or Jamaican Jerk. With celery and bleu cheese *See Our Specials For Wing Sauce Laboratory Sauces!

Salads

Doc's Greek Salad

$10.25

With romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta, and low fat Greek vinaigrette on the side

Memphis Chicken Salad

$15.25

With spinach, mood blue cheese, spiced nuts, apple, raspberry balsamic dressing on the side. Topped with fried chicken thigh tenders tossed spicy-sweet Memphis glaze

Caesar Salad

$11.25

With romaine, parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. (Grilled chicken can be added for $6)

House Salad

$9.25

With romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and croutons. (Grilled chicken can be added for $6)

Side Greek Salad

$6.75

With romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta, and low fat Greek vinaigrette on the side. (Grilled chicken can be added for $6)

Side Memphis Salad

$9.25

With spinach, mood blue cheese, spiced nuts, apple, raspberry balsamic dressing on the side. Topped with fried chicken thigh tenders tossed spicy-sweet Memphis glaze

Side Caesar Salad

$7.75

With romaine, parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. (Grilled chicken can be added for $6)

Side House Salad

$6.75

With romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and croutons. (Grilled chicken can be added for $6)

Burgers/Grilled Chicken

Burger

$14.25

Always fresh never frozen half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conchy bun. Choose your own toppings!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Antibiotic and hormone free fresh chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conchy bun. Choose your own toppings!

Sandwiches

SRT Ale Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.25

With malt vinegar mayo, fries, and "cool slaw" on an artisan bun

Fish & Chips Platter

$17.75

Two cod fillets, fries, house slaw, and malt vinegar mayo

Sly Fox Melt

$13.25

With ham, roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, hot-sweet beer mustard on a pretzel salted Conchy bun

Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders Sandwich

$13.75

With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and buttermilk herb sauce on an artisan bun

Boardwalk Gyro

$14.25

With beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita

Greek Chicken Gyro

$14.25

With grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita

Foxy BLT

$13.75

A half-pound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on country white toast

Grilled Beer Braised Bratwurst Sandwich

$12.75

With Swiss, kraut, and German mustard sauce on a short roll

Smoked Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$14.75

With stout onions, cheddar, and honey-chipotle BBQ. Served on country white bread.

Hoagies and Steaks

Norristown Ham and Cheese Zep

$15.75

With Italian capicola ham, provolone, onion, tomato, and oregano. Drizzled with EVOO and vinegar on a HUGE 14" Zep Roll.

Smoked Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$17.25

House smoked prime rib with choice of cheese on a Cochy steak roll

Next Level Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.75

Roasted chicken with choice of cheese on a Conchy steak roll

Fox Pups

Kids Hot Dog

$8.75

Kids Burger

$8.75

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kids Quesadilla

$8.75

With cheddar and American cheese

Kids Thigh Tenders

$8.75

Kids Desserts

Growler Beer

Grwl Helles

$9.50

Grwl Pikeland Pils

$9.50

Grwl Royal

$9.50

Grwl SRT Ale

$9.50

Grwl Reading

$9.50

Grwl Saison Vos

$10.00

Grwl Route 113 IPA

$10.00

Grwl Vulpulin IPA

$11.00

Grwl Haze Fix IPA

$11.00

Grwl O-Fest

$10.00

Grwl Blitz

$10.00

Grwl Sabro IPA

$11.00

Grwl Dunkel Lager

$10.00

Grwl Belgian Dubbel

$10.00

Grwl Hazy Alpha Foxtrot

$11.00

Cans 4/6 Pack

6 Pack Helles Golden Lager

$10.50

6 Pack Pikeland Pils

$10.50

6 Pack Rt. 113 IPA

$11.00

6 Pack SRT Ale

$10.50

4 Pack Vulpulin

$10.00

6 Pack Reading

$10.50

6 Pack Haze Fix IPA

$12.00

6 Pack Oktoberfest

$11.00Out of stock

4 Pack Blitz

$10.00

4 Pack Alt IPA

$16.00

6 Pack Dunkel Lager

$11.00

4 Pack Foxtrot

$16.00

Cans Case

Mixed Case

$39.00

Build your own case! Select any mix of four of our available six and four packs!

Case Helles Golden Lager

$38.00

Case Pikeland Pils

$38.00

Case Rt. 113 IPA

$40.00

Case SRT Ale

$38.00

Case 16oz Vulpulin

$54.00

Case Haze Fix IPA

$44.00

Case Reading

$38.00

Case Oktoberfest

$40.00Out of stock

Case Blitz

$54.00

Case Alt Access Pineapple

$90.00

Case Dunkel Lager

$40.00

Case Hazy Alpha Foxtrot

$90.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The only Sly Fox pub offering full table service, Phoenixville’s Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery is Pennsylvania’s original brewpub approaching a quarter century of providing the community with delicious food and award-winning Sly Fox beer. The location on Rt. 113 also offers Penn’s Woods select and premier red and white wines and unlimited free parking. Voted America’s third best brewpub by Beer Advocate, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery in Phoenixville looks forward to your visit!

Website

Location

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

Gallery
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image

