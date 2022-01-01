Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room

review star

No reviews yet

331 Circle of Progress Drive

Pottstown, PA 19464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Beer and Fresh Food at the Brewery!

Website

Location

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464

Directions

Gallery
Sly Fox Brewing Company image
Sly Fox Brewing Company image
Sly Fox Brewing Company image
Sly Fox Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Elephant
orange star4.5 • 1,277
152 E. High Street Suite 110 Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1 KING STREET Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
B - SAN PIZZERIA - 300 East High Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 East High Street Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Uptown Flavors LLC - 300 E High St
orange starNo Reviews
300 E High St Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
351 West Schulykill Road Pottstown, PA 19465
View restaurantnext
Greek Brothers Taverna
orange starNo Reviews
50 Glocker Way North Coventry, PA 19465
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pottstown

The Blue Elephant
orange star4.5 • 1,277
152 E. High Street Suite 110 Pottstown, PA 19464
View restaurantnext
Oori
orange star4.9 • 818
2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE Pottstown, PA 19465
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pottstown
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston