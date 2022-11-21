Main picView gallery

Sly Fox Brewhouse Highline

review star

No reviews yet

46 South Fourth Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CBR Wrap
Chicken Bites
Fry Basket

Cans 6 Pack

Helles Golden Lager 6-Pack

$12.00
Rt. 113 IPA 6-Pack

Rt. 113 IPA 6-Pack

$13.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Reading Premium 6-Pack

$10.00

Pikeland Pils 6-Pack

$12.00
Vulpulin IPA 4-Pack

Vulpulin IPA 4-Pack

$12.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Cans Case

Haze Fix IPA Case

$44.00

Helles Golden Lager Case

$44.00

Pikeland Pils Case

$40.00

Reading Premium Case

$36.00

Rt. 113 IPA Case

$44.00

Vulpulin IPA Case

$66.00

Mixed Case

$48.00

Alt Access Pineapple IPA Case

$66.00

Hazy Alpha Foxtrot Case

$66.00

Xmas Case

$44.00

Shareables & Dips

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

House-Made Pretzel Bites with Pub Mustard

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.00

Pizza Dough rolled with Pepperoni & Pizza Cheese. Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Pizza dough with 4 cheese blend served with Marinara

Pierogie

$8.00

Traditional Pierogis served with caramelized onions and sour cream

Chili

$6.00

House-made Chili Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Green Onion

Hummus Platter

$10.00

House-made Garlic Herb Hummus with Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, & Warm Pita

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with Warm Pita & Celery

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with warm Pita

Fry Basket

$4.00

Basket of Fries with your choice of seasoning

Flatbread Special

$10.00Out of stock

Soup

$7.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Traditional Pierogis served with caramelized onions and sour cream

Dessert Special

$10.00

Salads

Pittsburgh House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, Fries, with Ranch Dressing

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Salsa, Crushed Tortilla Chip, Red Onion, Cheddar & Chipotle Ranch

Doc's Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Banana Peppers & White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine tossed with Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine topped with Tomato, Croutons, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing

MYO Salad

$8.00

Salad Special

$13.00Out of stock

Wingz and Thingz

Sm Wing

$9.00

6 Chicken Wings served tossed in sauce of choice: Buffalo, Siracha Honey, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ

Large Wing

$17.00

12 Chicken Wings served tossed in sauce of choice: Buffalo, Siracha Honey, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Chicken Bites served with choice of sauce. Buffalo, Siracha Honey , Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ

Tofu Bites

$10.00

Crispy Tofu bites served with choice of sauce. Buffalo, Siracha Honey , Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork with Pickled Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese on a Mancini's Bun

Buff Chx Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Marinated in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce Topped with Lettuce & Tomato on a Mancini's Bun

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta & Balsamic Garlic Aioli Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved Steak Sautéed with American Cheese Served on a Amoroso Roll

SmashBurger

$12.00

Smash Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Sly Fox Burger Sauce or.... Make it a Double Decker for $3 more.

CBR Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot spicy Nashville Chicken served with Pickles on a Mancini's Bun

The Feast Bowl

$14.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

A classic cheese pizza with red sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

A classic Pepperoni Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, and Basil

White Pizza

$12.00

Garlic Butter, Pizza Cheese, Ricotta, Parmesan, Oregano, Crushed Red Pepper & Spinach

Garden Pizza

$13.00

Oil, tomato, spinach, mushroom

Pierogie Pizza

$14.00

Garlic oil, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Pierogie, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Green Onion

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, Grilled Chicken, 3 Cheese blend, Jalapenos & Pickled Red Onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Sauce, Pulled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomato, Spinach & Ranch Drizzle

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Oil, Ground Beef, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & Burger Sauce

Build your Own Pizza

$11.00

Pizza Special

$14.00

Meatball Pizza

$13.00

Marinara, Sliced Meatballs, Ricotta, Pizza Cheese, Parmesan, Oregano & Crushed Red Pepper

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Beer

Example Beer 1

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46 South Fourth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Doce Taqueria Southside - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
1302 E Carson st Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
1222 East Carson St. Pittsburg, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
orange star4.1 • 712
201 Shiloh St Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Coughlins Law Kitchen and Ale House - 10 Virginia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10 Virginia Ave Mount Washington, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 392
220 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston