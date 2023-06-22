Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Sly Fox Taphouse Downtown Pittsburgh

No reviews yet

300 Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Olive Oil & Fresh Basil

To Go Beer

Cans 6 Pack

Helles Golden Lager 6 Pack

$12.50

Pikeland Pils 6 Pack

$12.50
Rt. 113 IPA 6 Pack

$13.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. Every sip will remind you of just why you fell in love with craft beer in the first place.

Reading Premium 6 Pack

$12.50
Vulpulin IPA 4 Pack

$12.00

(vul’·pew·lin) : of, relating to, or resembling a fox-like creature grown entirely out of hop bines. Hop farmers of the Pacific Northwest have reported sightings of an ethereal creature romping around their hop yards under the full moon. The Vulpes Lupulus has been described as a creature made from the bines themselves, causing the plants to wave and dance in the moonlight even when no breeze is present. Nonbelievers say it’s nothing more than a common fox out on her nightly hunt. While no hard evidence has been documented, we happen to believe in these wild tales. Our fabled brew embodies the spirit of this crafty hop farm dweller. Bursting with Citra, Mosaic, Cascade, and Centennial, Vulpulin IPA grabs your senses and takes you on a midnight frolic through the hops yards.

Maibock 6-Pack

$13.00
Slugger 4-Pack

$12.00

Gold 6 Pack

$12.50

Gnarley Harley

$17.00

Grisette 6 Pack

$13.00

Cans Case

Mix Case

$48.00

Helles Golden Lager Case

$44.00

Pikeland Pils Case

$44.00

Rt. 113 IPA Case

$48.00

Haze Fix Case

$48.00

Vulpulin IPA Case

$66.00

Reading Premium Case

$36.00

Baby Sparkles Case

$90.00

Glove Dropper Case

$90.00

Hop Project No.019 Case

$90.00

Slugger Case

$66.00

Taphouse Food

Shareables

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

House-Made Pretzel Bites with Pub Mustard

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Pizza dough with 4 cheese blend served with Marinara

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served W/ Warm Pita

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

served with tortilla chips

Nachos

$10.00

Chips smothered in cheese sauce, chili, sour cream, green onions

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Pizza dough rolled with Pepperoni & Pizza Cheese. Served With Marinara.

Soups & Salads

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Creamy Tomato Basil Bisque

Bowl Chili

$5.00

House-made Chili Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Green Onion

MYO Salad

$8.00

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, & Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Chipotle Ranch

Doc's Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, & Banana Peppers With Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine tossed with Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, with Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing

Handhelds

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Grilled Cheese Panini

$11.00

Roasted Vegetable Wrap

$13.00

Zucchini, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta & Balsamic Garlic Aioli Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Cheddar and Pickled Red Onion

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickle

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Salad w/ Dill, Spring Mix, Tomato

Ham and Swiss Melt

$13.00

Fresh Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$12.00

2 Hotdogs & Slaw

$11.00

Turkey Caprese Press

$13.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Customize with your favorite toppings!

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Olive Oil & Fresh Basil

White Pizza

$12.00

Garlic Butter, Pizza Cheese, Ricotta, Parmesan, Oregano, Crushed Red Pepper & Spinach

Garden Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Oil, Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom & 3 Cheese Blend

BBQ Pork Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, Shredded Chicken, 3 Cheese blend, Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onion

Meat Trio Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

House Buffalo Chicken Dip, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomato, Spinach & Ranch Drizzle

Build your Own Pizza

$9.00

Pizza Special

$14.00

Sides

Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sly Fox Brewing Company traveled across the state to open its first Taphouse in Pittsburgh, PA. Join us downtown overlooking Point State Park for award-winning Sly Fox beer, Pennsylvania crafted wines & spirits and delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

