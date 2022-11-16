SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood 254 Green Bay Rd
254 Green Bay Rd
Highwood, IL 60040
Popular Items
Small Plates
Baked Cipollini and Whipped Cheese
cipollini onions | hand shaved parmesan | fresh basil | fresh baked bread
Charcuterie Board
rotating selection of italian meats, cheeses and accoutrements
Coal Fired Artichoke Dip
grilled imported long stem artichokes | fresh herbs | house blended italian cheeses | roasted red pepper | served piping hot with fresh baked bread
Coal Fired Goat Cheese
goat cheese | roasted red pepper | plum tomato sauce | fresh basil | hand shaved parmesan | fresh baked bread
Hand-Rolled Cooked to Order Nonna's Meatballs
*Served with fresh baked bread and due a Sunday Salad* hand-rolled veal and beef meatballs | three day veal gravy
Italian Stuffed Mushrooms
house cheese blend | homeade whole fennel sausage | arugula | garlic | italian peppers | balsamic glaze
Lemon Basil Chicken Wings
one pound of hromone free chicken wings | caramelized onion | fresh lemon juice | fresh basil
Salads
Caesar
hearts of romaine | hand shaved parmesan | romano cheese | house made croutons | traditional caesar dressing
Classic
mixed field greens | red onion | imported extra virgin olive oil | white balsamic vinegar | sea salt | cracked pepper
Fields of Bleu
hearts of romaine | tomato | walnut | bleu cheese dressing | imported gorgonzola
Grecian
hearts of romaine | imported kalamata olive | feta cheese | pepperoncini | cucumber | red onion | tomato | red wine vinaigrette
Italian Table
hearts of romaine | tomato | cucumber | roasted red pepper | black olive | pepperoncini | imported prosciutto | pepperoni | red onion | mozzarella | italian vinaigrette
Sicilian
mixed field greens | toasted pine nuts | hand shaved parmesan | imported prosciutto | sweet mustard basil vinaigrette | cracked pepper
Sunday Salad
hearts of romaine | roasted red pepper | cucumber | red onion | tomato | garbonzo beans | pepperoncini | hand shaved parmesan | red wine vinaigrette
Apple Walnut Salad
Pizza
#1
12 inches | 6 slices | tomato sauce | mozzarella | romano | basil | oregano
#2
meatball | ricotta | garlic
#3
homemade fennel sausage | pepperoni
#4
fresh mozzarella | sliced tomato | fresh basil
#5
meatball | pepperoni | homemade fennel sausage | imported prosciutto
#6
roasted red pepper | grilled eggplant | goat cheese
#7
sliced tomato | arugula | imported prosciutto
#8
diced pancetta | garlic | spinach | calabrian chili | mascarpone
#9
pepperoni | artichoke
#10
goat cheese | ricotta | romano
#11
cream | imported prosciutto | egg over-easy | arugula
#12
evoo | feta | artichoke | sun-dried tomato | roasted red pepper | kalamata olive | garlic
#13
cream | imported prosciutto | gorgonzola | italian figs | balsamic glaze
#14
evoo | arugula | imported proscuitto | garlic | goat cheese
#15
cream | homemade fennel sausage | caramelized onion | garlic
#16
cream | pesto | burrata | sliced pancetta | pistachio
#17
cream | garlic | n'duja | goat cheese | arugula
Build Your Own Pizza
12 inch | choice of sauce | romano | fresh basil | oregano
Half/Half Pizza
Choose between two pizza choices. Pizzas must have the same sauce base. (Please select which base you would like when choosing).
Brussel Sprout Pizza
Sandwiches
Turkey
two day house brined turkey | swiss | sundried tomato aioli
Roast Beef
herb marinated sirloin | aged white cheddar | horseradish aioli
Panino
prosciutto | pepperoni | salami | mozzarella | parmesan | calabrian chili | dijon aioli
Veggie Sandwich
eggplant | roasted red pepper | sun dried tomato aioli
Desserts
Cannolis
made fresh daily | 3 per order | served with chocolate chips & pistachios
Double Chocolate Gelato
locally made gelato | 1 scoop
Pistachio Gelato
locally made gelato | 1 scoop
Tiramisu
enough to share!
Vanilla Gelato
locally made gelato | 1 scoop
Carmel Apple Cannoli (Seasonal)
Lunch Specials
Beer
Peroni
Krombacher Pils
Blue Moon
Tight Head Comfortably Blonde Ale
Victory Sour Monkey
Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA
Maplewood Fest Bier Lager
Schafly Pumpkin Ale
Great Lakes Oktoberfest
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager
Left Hand Milk Stout
Allagash White
Anti Hero
Corona
Daisy Cutter
Krombacher N/A
Lil Sumpin
Miller Lite
Ace Cider
Space Station
Tangerine Wheat
Vizzy Seltzer
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
Cocktails
28 Mile High Martini
Aperol Spritz
Gin Cucumber Basil Gimlet
Gin Fizz Cloud
Hugo Spritz
Italian 65
Italian Daisy
Life on the Riviera
Limoncello
Negroni
Nightfall Manhattan
Raspberry Rose All Day
Sangria
Vodka Cucumber Basil Gimlet
White Sangria
Pisco Sour
Southern Mint Tea
Apple Cider Bourbon
Liquor
28 Mile Gin - Mix
28 Mile Vodka - Mix
Amara - Mix
Bombay Gin - Mix
Bulleit Rye - Mix
Bulleit- Mix
Casamigos - Mix
Dewars - Mix
Foro Amaro - Mix
Glenlivet 12yr - Mix
Hendricks - Mix
Makers Mark - Mix
Tito's - Mix
Wild Turkey - Mix
Wine
6 oz Cantina Montepulciano
6 oz Chianti Classico
6 oz Decero Malbec
6 oz Eruption Blend
6 oz Fire Road SB
6 oz Hirschbach Riesling
6 oz Matchbook Chard
6 oz Maverick PN
6 oz Raymond Chard
6 oz Rosa De Frati Rose
6 oz Seven Falls Cab
6 oz Substance Cab
6 oz Terra Alpina PG
6 oz Vietti Barbera
6 oz Vovetti Prosecco
6oz Rexhill PN
6oz Vietti Moscato
CORK FEE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
