Pizza

SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood 254 Green Bay Rd

review star

No reviews yet

254 Green Bay Rd

Highwood, IL 60040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
#1
#3

Small Plates

Baked Cipollini and Whipped Cheese

$10.99

cipollini onions | hand shaved parmesan | fresh basil | fresh baked bread

Charcuterie Board

$16.99

rotating selection of italian meats, cheeses and accoutrements

Coal Fired Artichoke Dip

$13.49

grilled imported long stem artichokes | fresh herbs | house blended italian cheeses | roasted red pepper | served piping hot with fresh baked bread

Coal Fired Goat Cheese

$11.99

goat cheese | roasted red pepper | plum tomato sauce | fresh basil | hand shaved parmesan | fresh baked bread

Hand-Rolled Cooked to Order Nonna's Meatballs

$15.99

*Served with fresh baked bread and due a Sunday Salad* hand-rolled veal and beef meatballs | three day veal gravy

Italian Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

house cheese blend | homeade whole fennel sausage | arugula | garlic | italian peppers | balsamic glaze

Lemon Basil Chicken Wings

$15.49

one pound of hromone free chicken wings | caramelized onion | fresh lemon juice | fresh basil

Salads

Salads serve 4-6. Due serves 1-2.

Caesar

$12.99

hearts of romaine | hand shaved parmesan | romano cheese | house made croutons | traditional caesar dressing

Due Caesar

$8.99

hearts of romaine | hand shaved parmesan | romano cheese | house made croutons | traditional caesar dressing

Classic

$10.49

mixed field greens | red onion | imported extra virgin olive oil | white balsamic vinegar | sea salt | cracked pepper

Due Classic

$7.99

mixed field greens | red onion | imported extra virgin olive oil | white balsamic vinegar | sea salt | cracked pepper

Fields of Bleu

$13.99

hearts of romaine | tomato | walnut | bleu cheese dressing | imported gorgonzola

Due Fields of Bleu

$9.99

hearts of romaine | tomato | walnut | bleu cheese dressing | imported gorgonzola

Grecian

$13.49

hearts of romaine | imported kalamata olive | feta cheese | pepperoncini | cucumber | red onion | tomato | red wine vinaigrette

Due Grecian

$9.99

hearts of romaine | imported kalamata olive | feta cheese | pepperoncini | cucumber | red onion | tomato | red wine vinaigrette

Italian Table

$15.49

hearts of romaine | tomato | cucumber | roasted red pepper | black olive | pepperoncini | imported prosciutto | pepperoni | red onion | mozzarella | italian vinaigrette

Due Italian Table

$11.49

hearts of romaine | tomato | cucumber | roasted red pepper | black olive | pepperoncini | imported prosciutto | pepperoni | red onion | mozzarella | italian vinaigrette

Sicilian

$17.49

mixed field greens | toasted pine nuts | hand shaved parmesan | imported prosciutto | sweet mustard basil vinaigrette | cracked pepper

Due Sicilian

$10.99

mixed field greens | toasted pine nuts | hand shaved parmesan | imported prosciutto | sweet mustard basil vinaigrette | cracked pepper

Sunday Salad

$14.49

hearts of romaine | roasted red pepper | cucumber | red onion | tomato | garbonzo beans | pepperoncini | hand shaved parmesan | red wine vinaigrette

Due Sunday Salad

$9.99

hearts of romaine | roasted red pepper | cucumber | red onion | tomato | garbonzo beans | pepperoncini | hand shaved parmesan | red wine vinaigrette

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.99

Due Apple Walnut Salad

$12.99

Pizza

All pizzas are 12", 6 slices and come with dry mozzarella, romano, oregano, and basil.

#1

$13.49

12 inches | 6 slices | tomato sauce | mozzarella | romano | basil | oregano

#2

$16.99

meatball | ricotta | garlic

#3

$16.99

homemade fennel sausage | pepperoni

#4

$16.99

fresh mozzarella | sliced tomato | fresh basil

#5

$19.49

meatball | pepperoni | homemade fennel sausage | imported prosciutto

#6

$18.49

roasted red pepper | grilled eggplant | goat cheese

#7

$18.49

sliced tomato | arugula | imported prosciutto

#8

$17.49

diced pancetta | garlic | spinach | calabrian chili | mascarpone

#9

$17.49

pepperoni | artichoke

#10

$17.99

goat cheese | ricotta | romano

#11

$17.49

cream | imported prosciutto | egg over-easy | arugula

#12

$19.49

evoo | feta | artichoke | sun-dried tomato | roasted red pepper | kalamata olive | garlic

#13

$19.49

cream | imported prosciutto | gorgonzola | italian figs | balsamic glaze

#14

$19.49

evoo | arugula | imported proscuitto | garlic | goat cheese

#15

$16.99

cream | homemade fennel sausage | caramelized onion | garlic

#16

$19.49

cream | pesto | burrata | sliced pancetta | pistachio

#17

$18.49

cream | garlic | n'duja | goat cheese | arugula

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.49

12 inch | choice of sauce | romano | fresh basil | oregano

Half/Half Pizza

Choose between two pizza choices. Pizzas must have the same sauce base. (Please select which base you would like when choosing).

Brussel Sprout Pizza

$16.99

Sandwiches

Turkey

$14.99Out of stock

two day house brined turkey | swiss | sundried tomato aioli

Roast Beef

$14.99

herb marinated sirloin | aged white cheddar | horseradish aioli

Panino

$15.49

prosciutto | pepperoni | salami | mozzarella | parmesan | calabrian chili | dijon aioli

Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

eggplant | roasted red pepper | sun dried tomato aioli

Desserts

Cannolis

$8.99Out of stock

made fresh daily | 3 per order | served with chocolate chips & pistachios

Double Chocolate Gelato

$4.49

locally made gelato | 1 scoop

Pistachio Gelato

$4.49

locally made gelato | 1 scoop

Tiramisu

$9.99

enough to share!

Vanilla Gelato

$4.49

locally made gelato | 1 scoop

Carmel Apple Cannoli (Seasonal)

$9.49Out of stock

Soups

Cream Soup of the Day

$5.99

Lunch Specials

Soup + Salad

$12.49

served daily from 11:30am - 3pm

Sandwich + Soup

$13.49

served daily from 11:30am - 3pm

Sandwich + Salad

$13.49

served daily from 11:30am - 3pm

Bottle

Pellegrino

$3.99

Pellegrino Limonata

$2.99

Btl Water

$2.00Out of stock

Btl Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Btl Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Btl Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Btl Ginger Ale

$2.75

Btl Ginger Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Krombacher Pils

$6.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Tight Head Comfortably Blonde Ale

$7.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.00

Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA

$10.00

Maplewood Fest Bier Lager

$7.00

Schafly Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Allagash White

$6.50

Anti Hero

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Daisy Cutter

$7.50

Krombacher N/A

$5.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Lil Sumpin

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Ace Cider

$5.50

Space Station

$7.00

Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Vizzy Seltzer

$5.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$7.50

Cocktails

28 Mile High Martini

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Gin Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz Cloud

$11.00

Hugo Spritz

$11.00

Italian 65

$10.00

Italian Daisy

$11.00

Life on the Riviera

$11.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Nightfall Manhattan

$11.00

Raspberry Rose All Day

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Vodka Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$12.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Southern Mint Tea

$13.00

Apple Cider Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Liquor

28 Mile Gin - Mix

$10.00

28 Mile Vodka - Mix

$11.00

Amara - Mix

$9.00

Bombay Gin - Mix

$11.00

Bulleit Rye - Mix

$10.00

Bulleit- Mix

$10.00

Casamigos - Mix

$11.00

Dewars - Mix

$10.00

Foro Amaro - Mix

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr - Mix

$13.00

Hendricks - Mix

$11.00

Makers Mark - Mix

$11.00

Tito's - Mix

$11.00

Wild Turkey - Mix

$11.00

28 Mile Gin - Rocks

$12.00

28 Mile Vodka - Rocks

$12.00

Bombay Gin - Rocks

$12.00

Bulleit - Rocks

$12.00

Bulleit Rye - Rocks

$12.00

Casamigos - Rocks

$13.00

Dewars - Rocks

$13.00

Foro Amaro - Rocks

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr - Rocks

$16.00

Hendricks - Rocks

$14.00

Makers Mark - Rocks

$14.00

Plantation - Rocks

$12.00

Tito's - Rocks

$12.00

Wild Turkey - Rocks

$13.00

28 Mile Gin - Double

$14.00

28 Mile Vodka - Double

$14.00

Amara - Double

$13.00

Blade & Bow - Double

$17.00

Bombay Gin - Double

$14.00

Bulleit - Double

$14.00

Bulleit Rye - Double

$15.00

Casamigos - Double

$15.00

Cointreau - Double

$14.00

Foro Amaro - Double

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr - Double

$18.00

Hendricks - Double

$14.00

Makers Mark - Double

$15.00

Plantation - Double

$14.00

Tito's - Double

$14.00

Wild Turkey - Double

$15.00

28 Mile Gin - Up

$14.00

28 Mile Vodka - Up

$12.00

Amara - Up

$12.00

Blade & Bow - Up

$14.00

Bombay Gin - Up

$12.00

Bulleit - Up

$12.00

Bulleit Rye - Up

$14.00

Casamigos - Up

$13.00

Cointreau - Up

$12.00

Dewars - Up

$8.00

Foro Amaro - Up

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr - Up

$16.00

Hendricks - Up

$14.00

Markers Mark - Up

$13.00

Plantation - Up

$12.00

Tito's - Up

$12.00

Wild Turkey - Up

$12.00

28 Mile Gin - Neat

$14.00

28 Mile Vodka - Neat

$12.00

Amara - Neat

$12.00

Blade & Bow - Neat

$14.00

Bombay Gin - Neat

$12.00

Bulleit - Neat

$12.00

Bulleit Rye - Neat

$14.00

Casamigos - Neat

$14.00

Cointreau - Neat

$12.00

Dewars - Neat

$12.00

Foro Amaro - Neat

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr - Neat

$16.00

Hendricks - Neat

$14.00

Makers Mark - Neat

$14.00

McCallen

$16.00Out of stock

Plantation - Neat

$12.00

Tito's - Neat

$12.00

Wild Turkey - Neat

$13.00

Wine

6 oz Cantina Montepulciano

$10.00

6 oz Chianti Classico

$12.00

6 oz Decero Malbec

$9.00

6 oz Eruption Blend

$12.00

6 oz Fire Road SB

$10.00

6 oz Hirschbach Riesling

$8.00

6 oz Matchbook Chard

$10.00

6 oz Maverick PN

$10.00

6 oz Raymond Chard

$13.00

6 oz Rosa De Frati Rose

$10.00

6 oz Seven Falls Cab

$11.00

6 oz Substance Cab

$14.00

6 oz Terra Alpina PG

$10.00

6 oz Vietti Barbera

$11.00

6 oz Vovetti Prosecco

$11.00

6oz Rexhill PN

$16.00

6oz Vietti Moscato

$11.00

9 oz Cantina Montepulciano

$15.00

9 oz Chianti Classico

$18.00

9 oz Decero Malbec

$13.50

9 oz Eruption Blend

$18.00

9 oz Fire Road SB

$15.00

9 oz Hirschbach Riesling

$12.00

9 oz Matchbook Chard

$15.00

9 oz Maverick PN

$15.00

9 oz Raymond Chard

$19.50

9 oz Rosa De Frati

$15.00

9 oz Seven Falls Cab

$16.50

9 oz Substance Cab

$21.00

9 oz Terra Alpina PG

$15.00

9 oz Vietti Barbera

$16.50

9 oz Vovetti Prosecco

$16.50

9oz Rexhill PN

$24.00

9oz Vietti Moscato

$16.50

BTL Cantina Montepulciano

$39.00

BTL Carpinetto Chianti

$60.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$47.00

BTL Decero Malbec

$35.00

BTL Eruption Blend

$47.00

BTL Fire Road SB

$39.00

BTL Hirschbach Riesling

$31.00

BTL Matchbook Chard

$39.00

BTL Maverick PN

$39.00

BTL Raymond Chard

$51.00

BTL Rexhill PN

$63.00

BTL Rosa De Frati

$39.00

BTL Seven Falls Cab

$43.00

BTL Substance Cab

$55.00

BTL Terra Alpina PG

$39.00

BTL Vietti Barbera

$42.00

BTL Vietti Moscato

$43.00

BTL Vovetti

$43.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

3oz Ca Dei Frati Rose

$5.00

3oz Cantina Montepulciano

$4.00

3oz Carpineto Chianti Classico

$6.00

3oz Eruption Blend

$6.00

3oz Fire Road SB

$5.00

3oz Hirschbach Riesling

$5.00

3oz Matchbook Chard

$5.00

3oz Maverick PN

$5.00

3oz Raymond Chard

$6.00

3oz Rexhill PN

$8.00

3oz Chianti Classico

$6.00

3oz Seven Falls Cab

$5.00

3oz Vietti Barbera

$7.00

3oz Vietti Moscato

$6.00

Wine Features

BTL Minuty Rose

$51.00Out of stock

BTL Assyrtiko

$44.00

BTL Beaujolais

$60.00Out of stock

6oz Minuty Rose

$13.00Out of stock

9oz Minuty Rose

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

254 Green Bay Rd, Highwood, IL 60040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

