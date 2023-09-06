Slyce of NY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
219 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine - Seoul Bites Lombard
No Reviews
533 East Roosevelt Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lombard
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant