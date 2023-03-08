Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sly Fox Coffee

201 N East St, Suite D

Belton, TX 76513

Popular Items

Latte
Americano


Drinks

Single Shot

$1.50

Doppio

$2.50

Double shot of espresso

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk

Undertow

$3.50

Espresso with cold heavy cream

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso with hot water

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Regular daily brew

Pour Over

$4.75

Specialty coffee brewed in a clever dripper

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced coffee brewed for 24 hours

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Daily brew over ice

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Loose leaf tea steeped to perfection

Chai Latte

$4.00+

A mixture of spices and black tea steeped in milk

Matcha

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$18.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Sticker

$2.00

Special Drinks

Teddy Graham

$5.00+

Wildflower Matcha

$4.50+

Ice Water

The Lucky Brew

$4.50+

Campfire Latte

$5.50+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Find Freedom Here. Enjoy a delicious, caffeinated beverage and stay a while!

