Slyman's Tavern - Independence

277 Reviews

$$

6901 Rockside Rd

Independence, OH 44131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef
Crinkle Fries
Pastrami

Appetizers

Slyman's Fries

Slyman's Fries

$11.99

corned beef / slyman's cheese sauce / green onions

Reuben Poppers (6)

Reuben Poppers (6)

$10.29

corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing

Loaded Latkes

Loaded Latkes

$11.99

potato pancakes / corned beef / melted swiss / sour cream / add egg +1.00

Pierogi (5)

Pierogi (5)

$9.99

potato pierogi / grilled onions / sour cream / applesauce

Jumbo Onion Rings

Jumbo Onion Rings

$9.49

house-made dipping sauce

Slyman's Fries

Slyman's Fries

$11.99

corned beef / slyman's cheese sauce / green onions

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.49

battered and fried pickle chips / spicy ranch dipping sauce

Tavern Pretzel

Tavern Pretzel

$9.49

beer mustard / slyman's beer cheese

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$6.49

Corned Beef Chowder Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Chowder Bowl

$6.49Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

mixed greens / tomato / cucumber / croutons

Choppped Greek Salad

Choppped Greek Salad

$9.99

mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber / kalamata olives / feta

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

mixed greens / grilled chicken / cheddar / corn & black bean salsa / spicy ranch

Famous Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$13.49+
Pastrami

Pastrami

$13.49+

tender peppered brisket

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.49+

slow cooked deli style brisket

Turkey

Turkey

$11.99+

lettuce / tomato

Tuna

$9.99

Fork 'N Knife Dinners

Slyman's Corned Beef Dinner

Slyman's Corned Beef Dinner

$15.99

famous corned beef / red skin mashed potato/ gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Roast Turkey Dinner

$12.99

oven roasted turkey / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.99

tender roast brisket / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Beer Battered Fish Dinner

Beer Battered Fish Dinner

$13.99

dortmunder beer-battered cod fillets / with fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce

Pierogi Dinner - 10 Each

Pierogi Dinner - 10 Each

$11.99

potato pierogi / grilled onions / sour cream / applesauce

Cheddar Bacon Chicken

$11.99

fried chicken breast / bacon / tomato / cheddar / crinkle-cut fries / coleslaw

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.99

crispy fried chicken tenders / crinkle-cut fries / coleslaw / choice of dipping sauce

Slyman's Smothered Chicken

$12.99

grilled or fried chicken breast / sautéed mushrooms / onions / slyman's cheese sauce / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$9.49

lettuce / tomato / onion

Slyman's Burger

Slyman's Burger

$13.99

corned beef / bacon / swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$9.49

spicy black bean patty / lettuce / tomato / spicy ranch

Family Dinners

Family Sandwich Pack

$50.99

Slyman’s Famous Corned Beef, Swiss, American cheese, rye bread, pickles and condiments to build your own. (serves 4-6)

Family Hot Corned Beef Dinner

$39.99

Our Famous recipe corned beef, mashed potato, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Roast Turkey Dinner

$34.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Red skin mashed potatoes, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Roast Beef Dinner

$39.99

Tender Roast Brisket, red skin mashed potato, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Homestyle Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$29.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders served red skin mashed potato, gravy, green bean medley, and dinner rolls (serves 4-6)

Family Style Potato Pancakes

$8.99

6 potato pancakes served with sour cream and apple sauce. (serves 4-6)

Family Pierogi Dinner

$12.99

10 Pierogis

Family Green Bean Medley LG

$8.99

Family Mashed Potatoes LG

$8.99

Family Pack Dinner rolls

$3.99

Six dinner rolls with butter

Tavern Favorites

Tuna Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey W/ Lettuce Tomato

$9.99+Out of stock

BLT

$9.49

bacon / lettuce / tomato / mayo / choice of bread

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$13.99

turkey / bacon / american / swiss / lettuce / tomato / mayo / grilled white bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

choice of bread & cheese

Chicken BLT

$12.49

Chicken Melt

$13.99

chicken breast (grilled or fried) / corned beef / swiss cheese / ciabatta roll / spicy ranch

Wagyu Philly

Wagyu Philly

$14.99

wagyu beef / grilled mushrooms / grilled onions / provolone / toasted hoagie / au jus

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.49

beer-battered cod fillets / american cheese / lettuce / tartar / toasted brioche roll

SLIM'S

$12.99

corned beef / swiss cheese / coleslaw on slider buns

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

tender pieces of BBQ burnt end brisket / cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / toasted hoagie

Kids Menu

Kids Jr Corned Beef

$6.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Classic Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Crinkle Fries with Gravy

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.99

House-made Coleslaw

$3.49

House-made Potato Salad

$3.49
Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$4.99

Side Apple Sauce

$2.99

Salt Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$6.49

Corned Beef Chowder Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Chowder Bowl

$6.49Out of stock

Carrots & Celery w/Ranch

$1.99

Dessert

Brownie Single (no ice cream)

$3.99
Brownie Sundae w/ vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae w/ vanilla ice cream

$7.99

Cookie

$1.00
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Slyman's New York Cheesecake

$7.49

Lucky Shake

$7.99

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.99

20oz Bottled Water

$2.99

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.99

20oz Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

20oz Brisk Iced Tea

$2.99

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our famous sandwiches on the go!

Website

Location

6901 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131

Directions

Gallery
Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image

