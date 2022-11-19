Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Slyman's Tavern - Mentor

review star

No reviews yet

7601 Mentor Avenue

Suite B

Mentor, OH 44060

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef
Crinkle Fries
Pastrami

Appetizers

Reuben Poppers

Reuben Poppers

$9.99

corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing

Slyman's Fries

Slyman's Fries

$10.99

corned beef / slyman's cheese sauce / green onions

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

battered and fried pickle chips / spicy ranch dipping sauce

Jumbo Onion Rings

Jumbo Onion Rings

$8.99

house-made dipping sauce

Loaded Latkes

Loaded Latkes

$10.99

potato pancakes / corned beef / melted swiss / sour cream / add egg +1.00

Tavern Pretzel

Tavern Pretzel

$8.99

beer mustard / slyman's beer cheese

Pierogi (5)

Pierogi (5)

$8.99

potato pierogi / grilled onions / sour cream / applesauce

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

mixed greens / tomato / cucumber / croutons

Choppped Greek Salad

Choppped Greek Salad

$8.99

mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber / kalamata olives / feta

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.99

mixed greens / grilled chicken / cheddar / corn & black bean salsa / spicy ranch

Famous Sandwiches

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$12.49+

famous recipe since 1964

Pastrami

Pastrami

$12.49+

tender peppered brisket

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.49+

slow cooked deli style brisket

Turkey

Turkey

$10.99+

lettuce / tomato

Tuna

Tuna

$9.99

lettuce / tomato

Fork 'N Knife Dinners

Slyman's Corned Beef Dinner

Slyman's Corned Beef Dinner

$14.99

famous corned beef / red skin mashed potato/ gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Roast Turkey Dinner

$11.99

oven roasted turkey / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.99

tender roast brisket / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley / dinner roll

Beer Battered Fish Dinner

Beer Battered Fish Dinner

$11.99

dortmunder beer-battered cod fillets / with fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce

Pierogi Dinner

Pierogi Dinner

$10.99

potato pierogi / grilled onions / sour cream / applesauce

Cheddar Bacon Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

fried chicken breast / bacon / tomato / cheddar / crinkle-cut fries / coleslaw

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.99

crispy fried chicken tenders / crinkle-cut fries / coleslaw / choice of dipping sauce

Slyman's Smothered Chicken

$10.99

grilled or fried chicken breast / sautéed mushrooms / onions / slyman's cheese sauce / red skin mashed potato / gravy / green bean medley

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.99

lettuce / tomato / onion

Slyman's Burger

Slyman's Burger

$13.49

corned beef / bacon / swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$8.99

spicy black bean patty / lettuce / tomato / spicy ranch

Tavern Favorites

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$12.99

turkey / bacon / american / swiss / lettuce / tomato / mayo / grilled white bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

beer-battered cod fillets / american cheese / lettuce / tartar / toasted brioche roll

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

choice of bread & cheese

Chicken Melt

$12.99

chicken breast (grilled or fried) / corned beef / swiss cheese / ciabatta roll / spicy ranch

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$11.49

corned beef hash / two eggs / choice of toast

Chicken BLT

$11.99

grilled or fried chicken breast / bacon / lettuce / tomato / cheddar / ciabatta roll / ranch

SLIM'S

$10.99

corned beef / swiss cheese / coleslaw on slider buns

BLT

$8.99

bacon / lettuce / tomato / mayo / choice of bread

Wagyu Philly

Wagyu Philly

$13.99

wagyu beef / grilled mushrooms / grilled onions / provolone / toasted hoagie / au jus

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

tender pieces of BBQ burnt end brisket / cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / toasted hoagie

Family Dinners

Family Sandwich Pack

$50.99

Slyman’s Famous Corned Beef, Swiss, American cheese, rye bread, pickles and condiments to build your own. (serves 4-6)

Family Hot Corned Beef Dinner

$39.99

Our Famous recipe corned beef, mashed potato, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Roast Turkey Dinner

$34.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Red skin mashed potatoes, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Roast Beef Dinner

$39.99

Tender Roast Brisket, red skin mashed potato, served with gravy, green bean medley and dinner rolls. (serves 4-6)

Family Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$29.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders served red skin mashed potato, gravy, green bean medley, and dinner rolls (serves 4-6)

Family Style Potato Pancakes

$8.99

6 potato pancakes served with sour cream and apple sauce. (serves 4-6)

Family Pierogi Dinner - 10 Each

$12.99

10 Pierogis

Family Green Bean Medley LG

$8.99

Family Mashed Potatoes LG

$8.99

Dinner rolls - 6 Each

$3.99

Six dinner rolls with butter

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Crinkle Fries with Gravy

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.49

House-made Coleslaw

$2.99

House-made Potato Salad

$2.99
Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$4.49

Side Apple Sauce

$2.99

Salt Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$1.00

Dessert

Brownie Single (no ice cream)

$2.99
Brownie Sundae w/ vanilla ice cream

Brownie Sundae w/ vanilla ice cream

$6.99

Cookie

$1.00
Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Slyman's New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Shake

$8.99Out of stock

Cherry Fudge Chunk Milkshake

$8.99

Fruity Cereal Milkshake

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Jr Corned Beef

$5.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Classic Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

A La Carte / Meat & Cheeses

Corned Beef 1lb

$22.99

Roast Beef 1lb

$22.99

Pastrami 1lb

$22.99

Turkey 1lb

$15.99

Tuna Salad 1lb

$12.99

1/2 LB Corned Beef

$11.99

1/2 LB Roast Beef

$11.99

1/2 Pastrami

$11.99

1/2 LB Turkey

$7.99

1/2 Tuna

$7.99

Shavings 1Lb

$7.99Out of stock

American 1lb

$9.99

Swiss 1lb

$9.99

A La Carte and Sides / Salads / Bread

Sauerkraut lb

$7.99

Potato Salad lb

$7.99

Cole Slaw lb

$7.99

Cornbeef Hash LB

$12.99

Dozen Pickles

$5.99

Loaf of Rye

$7.99

Catering Greek Salad

$28.99

Catering House Salad

$19.99

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.99

20oz Bottled Water

$2.99

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.99

20oz Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

20oz Brisk Iced Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our famous sandwiches on the go!

Website

Location

7601 Mentor Avenue, Suite B, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image
Slyman's Tavern image

