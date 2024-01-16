Breakfast,
Smack Yo Mama Delicious
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home cooked food, made from scratch with the freshest available ingredients at an affordable price! So good, it'll make you wanna Smack Yo Mama for never making food this good!
Location
1400 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215