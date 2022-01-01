Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Smack Dab Chicago

1,520 Reviews

$$

6730 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60626

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bestest Seller
The Best Seller
Smokey Breakfast Burrito

Weekday Specials

Combo: The Holy Trinity!

Combo: The Holy Trinity!

$10.50

**NO WRITE IN REQUESTS PLEASE** Choice of classic sammie, pastry and beverage for only $9! Choices below. And NEW!! Upgrade to a specialty beverage. And/or upgrade your dessert to a double chocolate pepita bread!

Combo: It's Gravy Baby!

$10.50

**NO WRITE INS PLEASE** Choice of biscuits and gravy and choice of beverage for only $9.50! Regular B+G has housemade chicken sausage gravy (no pork); Veggie B+G is made with Beyond Veggie Sausage. Comes with two eggs your way. Both contain wheat, dairy + egg. Cannot be vegan or GF. No write in or subs!

Combo: "Spring Has Sprung!" Bagel Sammie

Combo: "Spring Has Sprung!" Bagel Sammie

$13.00

**NO WRITE IN REQUESTS PLEASE** Choice of a cheesy deluxe bagel sammie, pastry and beverage for $11... upgrade your drink and/or dessert as you please. Vegan option can be selected!

Combo: GTFO! 16 oz Coffee + 3 Donuts

$7.50

boat of 3 cake donuts and 16 ounces of hot drip coffee. Donuts are always vegan and contain wheat, soy.

Vegan Beyond Buffalo 'Chicken' Wrap

Vegan Beyond Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap

$12.50

Made with Vegan Beyond Chicken Tenders, Vegan Ranch, Cabbage and Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese with buffalo sauce on the side... YUM! Cannot be made gluten free, no substitutions.

Indian Omelet Sandwich

Indian Omelet Sandwich

$10.50

A masala spiced egg with tomato onion green pepper and cilantro served on buttered Texas toast, Gruyère cheese, with a side of sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup. This sandwich is a collab with Tasting India and their delicious spice blends. no substitutions!

The VEGGIE Bestest Seller

The VEGGIE Bestest Seller

$12.00

A vegetarian version of our Bestest Seller... on our cheesy biscuit, a scrambled egg with Beyond veggie sausage, cheddar cheese blend, garlic chive mayo, tomato jam. Swap in bread, NO SUBS OR WRITE IN MODS. FOR THE VEGAN OR REGULAR VERSION, GO BACK TO MENU AND SELECT!

The VEGAN Bestest Seller

$12.75

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! A VEGAN version of our Bestest! Sourdough with two slabs of local fried and seasoned tofu, vegan garlic chive mayo, tomato jam, Beyond Veggie Sausage and vegan cheese. Contains wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH IS VEGAN. FOR THE REGULAR OR VEGETARIAN VERSION, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE MENU AND SELECT!*

Food

The Bestest Seller

The Bestest Seller

$12.00

What's even better than the Best? The Bestest! Our cheesy biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo, bacon jam, sausage and cheese. Contains dairy, pork, egg, wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN.** NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING!

The VEGGIE Bestest Seller

The VEGGIE Bestest Seller

$12.00

A vegetarian version of our Bestest Seller... on our cheesy biscuit, a scrambled egg with Beyond veggie sausage, cheddar cheese blend, garlic chive mayo, tomato jam. Swap in bread, NO SUBS OR WRITE IN MODS. FOR THE VEGAN OR REGULAR VERSION, GO BACK TO MENU AND SELECT!

The VEGAN Bestest Seller

$12.75

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! A VEGAN version of our Bestest! Sourdough with two slabs of local fried and seasoned tofu, vegan garlic chive mayo, tomato jam, Beyond Veggie Sausage and vegan cheese. Contains wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH IS VEGAN. FOR THE REGULAR OR VEGETARIAN VERSION, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE MENU AND SELECT!*

The Best Seller

The Best Seller

$9.50

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Named for the fact that it's our number one seller... The Best Seller is our cheesy herb biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo and our house bacon jam. Contains wheat, dairy, pork and egg. Can be made GF. Feel free to add upgrades like housemade sausage, an extra egg or ham off the bone! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN--GO TO "CLASSIC SAMMIE" TO CHOOSE A VEGETARIAN JAM.

Green Eggs + Jam

Green Eggs + Jam

$9.50

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Our Cheesy Herb biscuit with scrambled egg, buttery sauteed kale, garlic chive mayo, and onion jam. Contains wheat, dairy, egg, onion. Sub in different bread if you'd like. IF YOU WANT THIS SAMMIE VEGAN, PLEASE CHOOSE THE VEGAN GREEN EGGS AND JAM

Smokey Breakfast Burrito

Smokey Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! The height of comfort food... crispy bacon, Nueske's ham, scrambled egg, cheese, and potato chips (oh yeah... it's good) wrapped up in a flour tortilla with chipotle crema. Seared to perfection for your maximum enjoyment. Contains pork, dairy, egg, wheat.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes loads of fresh veggies, onions, potato chips, scrambled egg, cheese blend + chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. Contains flour, egg, cheese. If you'd like this vegan, please select the VEGAN VEGGIE BURRITO option on the main menu page!

VEGAN Burrito

VEGAN Burrito

$12.00

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, potato chips, scrambled local tofu, and vegan cheese blend + vegan chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. 100% vegan, 100% delicious! Contains wheat, soy.

Indian Omelet Sandwich

Indian Omelet Sandwich

$10.50

A masala spiced egg with tomato onion green pepper and cilantro served on buttered Texas toast, Gruyère cheese, with a side of sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup. This sandwich is a collab with Tasting India and their delicious spice blends. no substitutions!

Vegan Green + Jam

Vegan Green + Jam

$11.75

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Sourdough, seasoned tofu, sauteed kale, garlic chive vegan mayo, and onion jam. Contains wheat, soy, onion. Sub in different bread if you'd like.

Vegan Beyond Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap

Vegan Beyond Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap

$12.50

Made with Vegan Beyond Chicken Tenders, Vegan Ranch, Cabbage and Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese with buffalo sauce on the side... YUM! Cannot be made gluten free, no substitutions.

The Ripper

$9.75

A bagel sandwich with giardiniera cream cheese with a scrambled egg.

Quiche + Salad

$11.00

Buttermilk quiche with seasonal varieties. (No vegan options, sorry!)

Biscuits + Gravy

Biscuits + Gravy

$10.00

Our biscuits + gravy is made entirely from scratch... cheesy herb biscuit toasted + topped with 2 sunny eggs (sub in scrambled or egg whites in mods), comes with side of chicken sausage or veggie gravy and topped with pepper. Add on Nueske's ham off the bone, housemade pork sausage or extra eggs! (Contains dairy + wheat.)

Special Spring Veggie Hash

Special Spring Veggie Hash

$12.50

Zucchini, little tomatoes, yukon potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and kale pan-seared, then tossed in a red pepper butter (not spicy.) Comes with one sunny side egg (sub in scrambled egg or tofu in mods) and your choice of bread. This dish can be made vegan, GF, dairy free--you name it!

Perfect Lox Bagel

$10.95

A bagel with smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion and black pepper

Toasted Cheesy Herb Biscuit

Toasted Cheesy Herb Biscuit

$3.10

NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Toasted and buttered cheesy herb biscuit.

Toasted Cheesy Herb Cornbread (GF)

Toasted Cheesy Herb Cornbread (GF)

$3.10

Toasted and buttered

Flax Bread (GF,V)

Flax Bread (GF,V)

$3.10

Toasted and buttered **PLEASE INDICATE IF YOU'D LIKE VEGAN BUTTER IN THE MODIFIERS!** Contains almonds.

Bagel + CREAM CHEESE

Bagel + CREAM CHEESE

$3.55

Toasted with cream cheese on the side

Spreads

Spreads

Toast bits

$3.50

Yogurt Berry Parfait

$4.75

Kids Combo

$5.00

“Chicken” Tenders (v)

$9.00

4 Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders and side of dipping sauce... totally delicious, totally vegan.

Side Egg

$1.75+

Side Gravy

$4.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Bacon Slices (3)

$4.50

Side Vege Patties (2)

$4.50

Side Pork Sausage

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Potatoes

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Mexican Rice

$4.50

Side Kale

$4.50

Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

So cozy! Fall Spice Syrup (cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, clove, sage, cardamom, mace, vanilla and allspice--daaaaaaang), with double shot of espresso and choice of milk!

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Housemade salted caramel syrup (vegan), mixed with double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.

The Native Maple Latte

The Native Maple Latte

$4.75+

Housemade syrup with maple extract, liquid smoke and vanilla. Double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Iced or hot!

Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

$4.50

Milk with cold brewed coffee concentrate and simple syrup if you like.... a nice alternative to a traditional espresso latte with a bit more of a caffeine kick! 16 oz size only

Cafe Du Monde Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe Du Monde Chicory Coffee from New Orleans

Coldbrew Coffee

Coldbrew Coffee

$4.25

Definitely some of the best in the city... brewed from Halfwit Coffee's Moonbat blend. Get it black, with Oatly, Sassy Cow whole milk or housemade organic cane sugar simple syrup. 16 oz size only

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of Halfwit espresso and your choice of milk. Feel free to add an extra shot or other upgrades in the mods!

Dirty Chai (v)

Dirty Chai (v)

$4.95+

Our infamous "golden chai" (made with Oatly oat milk, turmeric, ginger, and loads of other spices)with a double shot of Halfwit espresso added.

Mocha

$4.50+

Double shot of Halfwit espresso, housemade Valrhona chocolate syrup and your choice of milk. Add upgrades in the modifiers!

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Double shot of espresso with nice and frothy Oatly or whole milk.

Americano

$3.10+

Double shot of espresso stretched with hot or cold water.

Coldbrew CONCENTRATE 16 oz

Coldbrew CONCENTRATE 16 oz

$12.00

16 oz. Perfect for stashing in your fridge... just cut one to one with water. Lasts for two weeks!

Golden Chai (v)

Golden Chai (v)

$4.50+

Our housemade chai... totally caffeine free, made with turmeric, ginger + loads of spices... boiled the traditional way with Oatly oat milk, so it's vegan!

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$3.25

Our house made lemonade. Lemon juice, sugar and water. Cool off with a glass! 16 oz

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Organic black tea!

Black Tea Arnold Palmer Iced

$3.25

Half black iced tea half lemonade

Hibiscus Arnold Palmer Iced

$3.25

Half hibiscus high tea half lemonade

16 oz Apple Juice

$4.75

16 oz Mott's apple juice

16 oz Fresh OJ

$4.75Out of stock

16 oz fresh squeezed OJ!

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16 oz housemade chocolate syrup with your choice of milk, whole or Oatly

Hot Chocolate

Sparkling Mineral Water 12 oz

$2.25

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.75
Olipop! Soda

Olipop! Soda

$3.75

NEW! this drink is absolutely delicious... AND good for you!! OLIPOP combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. Non GMO. 12 fl oz.

Pineapple Spice Tepache 12 oz

$3.00

Pineapple Spice Tepache 12 oz

$3.00

Watermlon Jalapeno Tepache 12 oz

$3.00

Dr. Brew Love Kombucha 12 oz

$3.75

Drip Coffee Brunch Box

$20.50

96 oz of Smack Dab coffee goodness! Feel free to add on 8 oz of cream, Oatly + simple syrup.

Pastry

Hot Cinny Roll TO GO

$5.00

one large cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese yogurt glaze... mmm.. weekends only!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Our infamous almond croissants--butter croissants are dried out, then dipped in bostock syrup, filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds before baking. (In case you missed it--this product contains almonds!)

Choc Pepita Bread (GF,V)

Choc Pepita Bread (GF,V)

$6.75

Basically just one big ol' hunk of high quality chocolate cake. Made with dark chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, chocolate streusel and topped with pumpkin seeds. GF, V and nut free.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$2.50

Beware, these cookies are addictive! Made with oat flour, dark chocolate chips and a blend of secret ingredients, you'll never even miss the wheat. (Please note, our oat flour is NOT certified gluten free.)

Blueberry Muffin (V)

Blueberry Muffin (V)

$2.50

Delicious and light, perfect with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus it's vegan!

Cake Donut (v)

Cake Donut (v)

$1.90Out of stock

Order by the each, get as many as you would like! *ALL DONUTS ARE MADE WITH LOCAL APPLE CIDER!** Our donuts are made in house daily. Always cake donuts, always vegan! We have 2-3 glazed flavors daily and Cinny Shug (our cinnamon sugar rolled donut) available every day. Occasionally a glaze may contain peanuts, tree nuts or coconut, so please indicate if you have an allergy. Check our Instagram for daily flavor updates! CONTAIN GLUTEN.

Retail

12 oz Retail: Halfwit Triforce Blend

12 oz Retail: Halfwit Triforce Blend

$14.50

The Triforce Blend from Halfwit... the closest thing to brewing that Smack Dab brew at home. ;)

12 oz Retail Coffee Bag: Halfwit Moonbat

12 oz Retail Coffee Bag: Halfwit Moonbat

$14.00Out of stock

12 oz bag of Halfwit's Moonbat Blend (this is what we use for our infamous coldbrew!)

12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Guatemala Pachuj

$14.00Out of stock

Every week we get a variety of single origin beans in, each hand selected by the Halfwit coffee team. Each variety is a medium roast and absolutely delicious!

12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Zambia Isanya Estate

$16.00Out of stock

Every week we get a variety of single origin beans in, each hand selected by the Halfwit coffee team. Each variety is a medium roast and absolutely delicious!

12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Peru Finca Los Cedros

$17.00

12 oz Retail Coffee: Burundi

$16.00

12 oz Retail Coffee: Nicaragua Silvia Sanchez

$17.00

Half Dozen Biscuits

$15.00

Half Dozen Cornbread

$15.00

8 oz Bacon Jam

$20.00

8 oz Tomato Jam

$10.00

8 oz Onion Jam

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Smack Dab! WE ARE OPEN 8-2 pm for dine in, delivery, pickup or walk-up to go. We do not currently accept scheduled orders. Our order platform opens at 8 am, last call is 1:55 for pickups. We serve Life Changing Breakfast Sammies; fresh fried vegan donuts; amazing coffee + coffee bevs; all kinds of GF and Vegan options; and we have AMAZING pizza during our Friday Night Pizza Pop Ups. Food is our love language!

Website

Location

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626

Directions

