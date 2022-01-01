- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Rogers Park
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Smack Dab Chicago
Smack Dab Chicago
1,520 Reviews
$$
6730 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekday Specials
Combo: The Holy Trinity!
**NO WRITE IN REQUESTS PLEASE** Choice of classic sammie, pastry and beverage for only $9! Choices below. And NEW!! Upgrade to a specialty beverage. And/or upgrade your dessert to a double chocolate pepita bread!
Combo: It's Gravy Baby!
**NO WRITE INS PLEASE** Choice of biscuits and gravy and choice of beverage for only $9.50! Regular B+G has housemade chicken sausage gravy (no pork); Veggie B+G is made with Beyond Veggie Sausage. Comes with two eggs your way. Both contain wheat, dairy + egg. Cannot be vegan or GF. No write in or subs!
Combo: "Spring Has Sprung!" Bagel Sammie
**NO WRITE IN REQUESTS PLEASE** Choice of a cheesy deluxe bagel sammie, pastry and beverage for $11... upgrade your drink and/or dessert as you please. Vegan option can be selected!
Combo: GTFO! 16 oz Coffee + 3 Donuts
boat of 3 cake donuts and 16 ounces of hot drip coffee. Donuts are always vegan and contain wheat, soy.
Vegan Beyond Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap
Made with Vegan Beyond Chicken Tenders, Vegan Ranch, Cabbage and Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese with buffalo sauce on the side... YUM! Cannot be made gluten free, no substitutions.
Indian Omelet Sandwich
A masala spiced egg with tomato onion green pepper and cilantro served on buttered Texas toast, Gruyère cheese, with a side of sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup. This sandwich is a collab with Tasting India and their delicious spice blends. no substitutions!
The VEGGIE Bestest Seller
A vegetarian version of our Bestest Seller... on our cheesy biscuit, a scrambled egg with Beyond veggie sausage, cheddar cheese blend, garlic chive mayo, tomato jam. Swap in bread, NO SUBS OR WRITE IN MODS. FOR THE VEGAN OR REGULAR VERSION, GO BACK TO MENU AND SELECT!
The VEGAN Bestest Seller
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! A VEGAN version of our Bestest! Sourdough with two slabs of local fried and seasoned tofu, vegan garlic chive mayo, tomato jam, Beyond Veggie Sausage and vegan cheese. Contains wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH IS VEGAN. FOR THE REGULAR OR VEGETARIAN VERSION, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE MENU AND SELECT!*
Food
The Bestest Seller
What's even better than the Best? The Bestest! Our cheesy biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo, bacon jam, sausage and cheese. Contains dairy, pork, egg, wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN.** NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING!
The VEGGIE Bestest Seller
A vegetarian version of our Bestest Seller... on our cheesy biscuit, a scrambled egg with Beyond veggie sausage, cheddar cheese blend, garlic chive mayo, tomato jam. Swap in bread, NO SUBS OR WRITE IN MODS. FOR THE VEGAN OR REGULAR VERSION, GO BACK TO MENU AND SELECT!
The VEGAN Bestest Seller
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! A VEGAN version of our Bestest! Sourdough with two slabs of local fried and seasoned tofu, vegan garlic chive mayo, tomato jam, Beyond Veggie Sausage and vegan cheese. Contains wheat. Can be made GF--Feel free to substitute in another type of bread instead of our cheesy biscuit! **THIS SANDWICH IS VEGAN. FOR THE REGULAR OR VEGETARIAN VERSION, PLEASE GO BACK TO THE MENU AND SELECT!*
The Best Seller
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Named for the fact that it's our number one seller... The Best Seller is our cheesy herb biscuit with one scrambled egg, garlic chive mayo and our house bacon jam. Contains wheat, dairy, pork and egg. Can be made GF. Feel free to add upgrades like housemade sausage, an extra egg or ham off the bone! **THIS SANDWICH CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN--GO TO "CLASSIC SAMMIE" TO CHOOSE A VEGETARIAN JAM.
Green Eggs + Jam
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Our Cheesy Herb biscuit with scrambled egg, buttery sauteed kale, garlic chive mayo, and onion jam. Contains wheat, dairy, egg, onion. Sub in different bread if you'd like. IF YOU WANT THIS SAMMIE VEGAN, PLEASE CHOOSE THE VEGAN GREEN EGGS AND JAM
Smokey Breakfast Burrito
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! The height of comfort food... crispy bacon, Nueske's ham, scrambled egg, cheese, and potato chips (oh yeah... it's good) wrapped up in a flour tortilla with chipotle crema. Seared to perfection for your maximum enjoyment. Contains pork, dairy, egg, wheat.
Veggie Burrito
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes loads of fresh veggies, onions, potato chips, scrambled egg, cheese blend + chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. Contains flour, egg, cheese. If you'd like this vegan, please select the VEGAN VEGGIE BURRITO option on the main menu page!
VEGAN Burrito
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! This veggie burrito includes onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, potato chips, scrambled local tofu, and vegan cheese blend + vegan chipotle mayo, wrapped in a big flour tortilla and seared to perfection. 100% vegan, 100% delicious! Contains wheat, soy.
Indian Omelet Sandwich
A masala spiced egg with tomato onion green pepper and cilantro served on buttered Texas toast, Gruyère cheese, with a side of sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup. This sandwich is a collab with Tasting India and their delicious spice blends. no substitutions!
Vegan Green + Jam
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Sourdough, seasoned tofu, sauteed kale, garlic chive vegan mayo, and onion jam. Contains wheat, soy, onion. Sub in different bread if you'd like.
Vegan Beyond Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap
Made with Vegan Beyond Chicken Tenders, Vegan Ranch, Cabbage and Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese with buffalo sauce on the side... YUM! Cannot be made gluten free, no substitutions.
The Ripper
A bagel sandwich with giardiniera cream cheese with a scrambled egg.
Quiche + Salad
Buttermilk quiche with seasonal varieties. (No vegan options, sorry!)
Biscuits + Gravy
Our biscuits + gravy is made entirely from scratch... cheesy herb biscuit toasted + topped with 2 sunny eggs (sub in scrambled or egg whites in mods), comes with side of chicken sausage or veggie gravy and topped with pepper. Add on Nueske's ham off the bone, housemade pork sausage or extra eggs! (Contains dairy + wheat.)
Special Spring Veggie Hash
Zucchini, little tomatoes, yukon potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and kale pan-seared, then tossed in a red pepper butter (not spicy.) Comes with one sunny side egg (sub in scrambled egg or tofu in mods) and your choice of bread. This dish can be made vegan, GF, dairy free--you name it!
Perfect Lox Bagel
A bagel with smoked salmon lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion and black pepper
Toasted Cheesy Herb Biscuit
NO SUBS OR MODS, NO WRITE IN REQUESTS WILL BE HONORED! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! Toasted and buttered cheesy herb biscuit.
Toasted Cheesy Herb Cornbread (GF)
Toasted and buttered
Flax Bread (GF,V)
Toasted and buttered **PLEASE INDICATE IF YOU'D LIKE VEGAN BUTTER IN THE MODIFIERS!** Contains almonds.
Bagel + CREAM CHEESE
Toasted with cream cheese on the side
Spreads
Toast bits
Yogurt Berry Parfait
Kids Combo
“Chicken” Tenders (v)
4 Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders and side of dipping sauce... totally delicious, totally vegan.
Side Egg
Side Gravy
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Bacon Slices (3)
Side Vege Patties (2)
Side Pork Sausage
Side Ham
Side Potatoes
Side Salad
Side Mexican Rice
Side Kale
Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
So cozy! Fall Spice Syrup (cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, clove, sage, cardamom, mace, vanilla and allspice--daaaaaaang), with double shot of espresso and choice of milk!
Salted Caramel Latte
Housemade salted caramel syrup (vegan), mixed with double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
The Native Maple Latte
Housemade syrup with maple extract, liquid smoke and vanilla. Double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Iced or hot!
Cold Brew Latte
Milk with cold brewed coffee concentrate and simple syrup if you like.... a nice alternative to a traditional espresso latte with a bit more of a caffeine kick! 16 oz size only
Cafe Du Monde Drip Coffee
Cafe Du Monde Chicory Coffee from New Orleans
Coldbrew Coffee
Definitely some of the best in the city... brewed from Halfwit Coffee's Moonbat blend. Get it black, with Oatly, Sassy Cow whole milk or housemade organic cane sugar simple syrup. 16 oz size only
Latte
Double shot of Halfwit espresso and your choice of milk. Feel free to add an extra shot or other upgrades in the mods!
Dirty Chai (v)
Our infamous "golden chai" (made with Oatly oat milk, turmeric, ginger, and loads of other spices)with a double shot of Halfwit espresso added.
Mocha
Double shot of Halfwit espresso, housemade Valrhona chocolate syrup and your choice of milk. Add upgrades in the modifiers!
Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with nice and frothy Oatly or whole milk.
Americano
Double shot of espresso stretched with hot or cold water.
Coldbrew CONCENTRATE 16 oz
16 oz. Perfect for stashing in your fridge... just cut one to one with water. Lasts for two weeks!
Golden Chai (v)
Our housemade chai... totally caffeine free, made with turmeric, ginger + loads of spices... boiled the traditional way with Oatly oat milk, so it's vegan!
House Lemonade
Our house made lemonade. Lemon juice, sugar and water. Cool off with a glass! 16 oz
Iced Black Tea
Organic black tea!
Black Tea Arnold Palmer Iced
Half black iced tea half lemonade
Hibiscus Arnold Palmer Iced
Half hibiscus high tea half lemonade
16 oz Apple Juice
16 oz Mott's apple juice
16 oz Fresh OJ
16 oz fresh squeezed OJ!
Chocolate Milk
16 oz housemade chocolate syrup with your choice of milk, whole or Oatly
Hot Chocolate
Sparkling Mineral Water 12 oz
Mexican Coca Cola
Olipop! Soda
NEW! this drink is absolutely delicious... AND good for you!! OLIPOP combines the benefits of prebiotics, plant fiber and botanicals in a sparkling tonic that supports your microbiome and benefits digestive health. Non GMO. 12 fl oz.
Pineapple Spice Tepache 12 oz
Watermlon Jalapeno Tepache 12 oz
Dr. Brew Love Kombucha 12 oz
Drip Coffee Brunch Box
96 oz of Smack Dab coffee goodness! Feel free to add on 8 oz of cream, Oatly + simple syrup.
Pastry
Hot Cinny Roll TO GO
one large cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese yogurt glaze... mmm.. weekends only!
Almond Croissant
Our infamous almond croissants--butter croissants are dried out, then dipped in bostock syrup, filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds before baking. (In case you missed it--this product contains almonds!)
Choc Pepita Bread (GF,V)
Basically just one big ol' hunk of high quality chocolate cake. Made with dark chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, chocolate streusel and topped with pumpkin seeds. GF, V and nut free.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
Beware, these cookies are addictive! Made with oat flour, dark chocolate chips and a blend of secret ingredients, you'll never even miss the wheat. (Please note, our oat flour is NOT certified gluten free.)
Blueberry Muffin (V)
Delicious and light, perfect with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus it's vegan!
Cake Donut (v)
Order by the each, get as many as you would like! *ALL DONUTS ARE MADE WITH LOCAL APPLE CIDER!** Our donuts are made in house daily. Always cake donuts, always vegan! We have 2-3 glazed flavors daily and Cinny Shug (our cinnamon sugar rolled donut) available every day. Occasionally a glaze may contain peanuts, tree nuts or coconut, so please indicate if you have an allergy. Check our Instagram for daily flavor updates! CONTAIN GLUTEN.
Retail
12 oz Retail: Halfwit Triforce Blend
The Triforce Blend from Halfwit... the closest thing to brewing that Smack Dab brew at home. ;)
12 oz Retail Coffee Bag: Halfwit Moonbat
12 oz bag of Halfwit's Moonbat Blend (this is what we use for our infamous coldbrew!)
12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Guatemala Pachuj
Every week we get a variety of single origin beans in, each hand selected by the Halfwit coffee team. Each variety is a medium roast and absolutely delicious!
12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Zambia Isanya Estate
Every week we get a variety of single origin beans in, each hand selected by the Halfwit coffee team. Each variety is a medium roast and absolutely delicious!
12 oz Retail Coffee: Halfwit Peru Finca Los Cedros
12 oz Retail Coffee: Burundi
12 oz Retail Coffee: Nicaragua Silvia Sanchez
Half Dozen Biscuits
Half Dozen Cornbread
8 oz Bacon Jam
8 oz Tomato Jam
8 oz Onion Jam
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to Smack Dab! WE ARE OPEN 8-2 pm for dine in, delivery, pickup or walk-up to go. We do not currently accept scheduled orders. Our order platform opens at 8 am, last call is 1:55 for pickups. We serve Life Changing Breakfast Sammies; fresh fried vegan donuts; amazing coffee + coffee bevs; all kinds of GF and Vegan options; and we have AMAZING pizza during our Friday Night Pizza Pop Ups. Food is our love language!
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626