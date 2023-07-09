Restaurant header imageView gallery

SMACKEY'S

review star

No reviews yet

9813 W Markham St

Suite B

Little Rock, AR 72205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Entree

Savory Steak

$14.00

with sweet peas, mushrooms and basmati rice

Mexican Chicken

$12.00

with peppers, onions and roasted corn

Beef Meatballs

$14.00

with red sauce and zoodles

Sirloin Steak

$15.00

with Brussel sprouts, mushroom + cherry tomato mix, brown rice/quinoa mix

Mediterranean Chicken

$15.00

with zucchini mix (cherry tomatoes, purple onions) and sweet potatoes

Asian Salmon

$10.00

with asian red cabbage and jasmine rice

Flank Steak

$14.00

with lemon pepper, broccoli and roasted potatoes

Black Pepper Chicken

$12.00

with bell pepper, onions and rice

Power Bowls

Bowls

Mexican

$14.00

roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, onion and califlower rice

Fiesta

$12.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pickle onions, corn and grilled bell peppers

Mediterranean

$15.00

grape tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumbers, kalamata olives, taziki dressing

Savory

$14.00

sweet potatoes, wilted spinach, black eyed peas, quinoa

Breakfast

Breakfast

Egg Bites

$4.00

egg with choice of ingredients

Granola Bites

$5.00

granola with banana and chocolate chips

Protein Pancakes

$5.00

pancakes made with protein powder

Oatmeal Cups

$5.00

blueberry, lemon baked oatmeal

Salads

Salad

Antioxidant Chicken Salad

$15.00

green mix, berries and smoked chicken

Salmon Salad

$13.00

baked salmon on quinoa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9813 W Markham St, Suite B, Little Rock, AR 72205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
orange starNo Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Shackleford
orange star4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
The Purple Cow - Chenal - 11602 Chenal Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
11602 Chenal Pkwy Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Crazy King Burrito - Little Rock AR
orange starNo Reviews
401 South Bowman Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Mickeys Cakes & Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
11121 N Rodney Parham Rd #14a Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Shorty Small's
orange star4.2 • 224
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Shorty Small's
orange star4.2 • 224
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston