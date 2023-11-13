Restaurant info

"High Quality Deli & Grill serving Lunch and Breakfast. Dine-in or carry-out! It'll be Smackin'. Our lunch menu consists of hot and cold Subs, hot and crispy quesadillas, wings, salads, deluxe burgers, and more! We use high-quality premium meats. Our breakfast menu consists of all your classics from pancakes to french-toast plates, as well as a southern twist to some breakfast platters. We cater!"