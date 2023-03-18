  • Home
Smakk'D Refreshers & Teas 5241 Paramount Boulevard

No reviews yet

5241 Paramount Boulevard

1/4

Lakewood, CA 90712

Slushee

Kid Slushee

Kid Slushee

$3.75

Koolaid slushees may be mixed and topped with candy or fruit

Slushee

Slushee

$5.75+

Koolaid slushees may be mixed and topped with candy or fruit

Frostee

Frostee

$7.25+

Our famous slushee with our homemade ice cream inside

Drinks

Ice And Water

$0.65

Water & Ice

Koolaid

Koolaid

$3.25

Flavorful Koolaid served with ice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25

Refreshing flavored lemonade served over ice

Wellness

14 Detox Tea bags

14 Detox Tea bags

$30.00Out of stock

14 handmade detox tea bags with fennel, senna, peppermint, lotus leaf, licorice. May be flavored to your liking at home. .

14 Detox Tea bags (Raspberry Hibiscus)

14 Detox Tea bags (Raspberry Hibiscus)

$30.00

14 handmade detox tea bags with raspberry, hibiscus, dandelion, magnesium, & senna. May be flavored to your liking at home. .

Beet It (Double Shot)

Beet It (Double Shot)

$6.00

Beets, ginger, lemon, apples, carrots, agave

Booster Shot

Booster Shot

$3.75

Ginger, turmeric, cayenne pepper, lemon, honey

Custom 32oz detox drink

Custom 32oz detox drink

$18.00

Create a 32oz health cold press drink or tea. Must Discuss with Smakkd prior to order or leave notes with your health drink of choice. Seen something online? leave it in the notes, We've got ya covered. 2 Vitamins/Supplements are included. Any extra supplements are an additional charge. You may add the extras within the “Healthy addition” modification.

Custom Gallon detox drink

Custom Gallon detox drink

$35.00

Create a gallon of healthy cold pressed drink or tea. Must Discuss with Smakkd prior to order or leave notes with your health drink of choice. Seen something online? leave it in the notes, We've got ya covered. 2 Vitamins/Supplements are included. Any extra supplements are an additional charge. You may add the extras within the “Healthy addition” modification.

Live (Double Shot)

Live (Double Shot)

$6.00

Moringa, turmeric, lemon, pineapple, agave, collagen

Peach Mango Ginger Tea kit

Peach Mango Ginger Tea kit

$30.00Out of stock

4 homemade peach mango ginger tea bags & flavored syrup that make 2 gallons. May also be customized to your liking at home.

Pumped Up

Pumped Up

$3.75

B12, ginseng, green tea, with peach lemonade flavor

Smoothies & Bowls

Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.75+

Low glycemic fruit smoothies. No added dairy unless requested.

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$8.00

Comes with base flavor & 4 toppings

Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$8.00

Comes with base flavor & 4 toppings

Matcha Bowl

$8.00

Comes with base flavor & 4 toppings

Tea/Coffee/Matcha

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75

Hot or Ice coffee

Tea

Tea

$4.25

Hand Made hot or iced tea

Plain Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot water & Tea bag of choice

Immuni-Tea

$6.75

Sweetend Hot Tea w/ Vitamins B12,C,D,Zinc, & Elderberry

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte is made with Matcha, Foamed Oat milk, & Vanilla syrup.

Ice Cream

Kid Ice Cream

Kid Ice Cream

$2.75

Homemade soft serve ice cream in a 9oz cup

Regular Ice Cream

Regular Ice Cream

$4.75

Homemade vanilla ice cream served in a 16oz cup

Ice Cream Shake

Ice Cream Shake

$5.25

Milk shake made with our homemade ice cream, whipped cream, & toppings

Bottled items

100 8oz Minis

100 8oz Minis

$225.00

Mini Party Bottles

20 8oz Minis

20 8oz Minis

$50.00

Mini Party Bottles

32oz Koolaid

32oz Koolaid

$9.00

Get your favorite drink in a quart size cup or jug

32oz Lemonade

$9.00

Get your favorite drink in a quart size cup or jug

32oz Slushee

$10.00

32 oz bottle with your favorite slush

32oz Sugar Free Koolaid/Lemonade/Tea

$10.00

Get your favorite drink sugar free in a quart size cup or jug

32oz Tea

$10.00

Get your favorite drink in a quart size cup or jug

50 16oz Bottles

$150.00

Bulk order of 16oz bottles

50 8oz Minis

$120.00

Mini Party Bottles

Gallons

$18.00

Get your favorite drink in a Gallon jug

Extras

Candy

$2.75

Small baggie of Candy only

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Tea, Lemonade, Smoothies, & more

Location

5241 Paramount Boulevard, 1/4, Lakewood, CA 90712

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

