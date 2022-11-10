  • Home
Small Town Revival Coffee 423 W Boulevard

No reviews yet

423 W Boulevard

Cashion, OK 73016

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Pressed (warmed) flour tortilla with seasoned hashbrowns, eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Bacon, cheese and egg on a croissant!

Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant

Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

warm, flakey croissant with a sausage patty, egg and cheese.

Waffle

Waffle

$4.00

Belgian waffle topped with the perfect amount of sugar crisp. We top it with fresh fruit and whip cream - served with a side of syrup.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade cinnamon roll from a local bakery (big enough to share too)!

Pumpkin Vanilla Muffin

Pumpkin Vanilla Muffin

$3.75

Apple Pie Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Maple Pecan Scones

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins

$3.50

Lunch

J.T. on Croissant

J.T. on Croissant

$6.25

Croissant with cream cheese, deli turkey, lettuce and your choice of jalapeno jam. Add a bag of chips for .75

Turkey & Cheese Bourbon Melt

Turkey & Cheese Bourbon Melt

$6.25

Turkey, cheese, bacon & bourban jam on sourdough Add a side of chips for .50!

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl

$7.00

Grilled chicken salad wrap. Lettuce, grilled chicken, crushed chips (for the perfect crunch) and cheese. You choose your dressing! Chipotle or Ranch. Add a side if of chips for .50

Chicken bacon Ranch on Pita

Chicken bacon Ranch on Pita

$7.00

Bacon, grilled chicken, ranch, tomato lettuce on Pita bread

Red Pepper Smoked Gouda Soup

$4.50Out of stock

BLT

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a packet of mayo on the side!

Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Cake Pops

Cake Pops

$2.25

Moist, delicious cake pops! Choose between chocolate or vanilla!

Chocolate Chip Cookie (crumble style(

Chocolate Chip Cookie (crumble style(

$2.50

Chocolate chip cookie, crumble style.

Rice Krispy Treats

Rice Krispy Treats

$2.50

Chocolate Marshmellow Brownie Cookie

$2.75

Mudslide Brownie

$2.00

Brownie, buttercream frosting, peanut butter and chocolate with rice Krispys.

Sides

Chips

$0.75

Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$0.25

Extra Side of Jalapeno Cream Sauce

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Double or quad espresso brewed coffee.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Double shot espresso with steamed milk (EXTRA FOAM)!

Latte

$5.25+

Choose whether you want your beverage hot or iced. Double shot espresso, steamed milk with light foam. If you want to add a flavored syrup, choose from our list! Our standard drinks automatically come with 3 pumps of syrup. Please click ONE time on the flavor you want. If you would like to add an extra pump of syrup, please click twice.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Brewed coffee poured over ice.

Flat White

$4.00+

Double shot espresso with steamed whole milk and no foam.

Dirty Chai Tea

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso, chai tea and topped with milk and a dash of cinnamon.

Chai Tea

$4.25+

A blend of a smooth and spicy tea. If getting the tea hot - the tea will be topped with steamed milk. If getting the tea iced - the milk will not be steamed.

Mocha

$5.00+

Mocha: Double shot of espresso with a chocolate added flavor. White Mocha: Double shot of espresso with white chocolate added flavor!

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Black Coffee

$2.00

Brewed, black coffee.

Red Eye

$3.50

Double shot of espresso -- topped with black coffee!

Scarecrow Latte

$4.50

Brown Sugar with vanilla sweet foam on top! WITH CINNAMON

Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$4.00

16 oz, frozen hot cocoa topped with whip cream.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate topped with frothed milk with added whip cream.

Mini Frozen Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate with whip cream!

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

12 oz chocolate milk!

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.80

The perfect pick me up during the day. Iced, cold green tea with a splash of flavor.

Frappe's

Strawberries & Cream

$3.50+Out of stock

Vanilla bean base - with added strawberries and topped with whip cream!

Mocha Frappe

$3.50+

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$3.50+

Caramel Frappe

$3.50+

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$3.50+

Cotton Candy Frappe

$3.50+

Fizzy Pop

Fizzy Pop Options

$2.75

Choose your pop selection and then choose the flavors that you want mixed in. Lastly, choose your choice of cream!

Harry Potter Fizzy Pop

$2.75

Cream soda and butterscotch = butter beer!!

Pop

Pop Selection

$1.25

Water

24 oz Ice Water

$0.25

Ice Water

Seasonal

Caramel Apple Latte

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.00+

Caramel. Espresso. Apple sweet foam. Delicious!

Pumpkin Chai Tea

Pumpkin Chai Tea

$4.50+

Do you enjoy our regular chai tea? Then you will enjoy our pumpkin spice added to our chai!

White Chocolate Pumpkin

$5.00+

Pumpkin Latte with White Chocolate Sweet Foam

Pumpkin Spice Macchiato

Pumpkin Spice Macchiato

$4.50+

Pumpkin spice syrup. Espresso. Milk. Whip cream. Caramel drizzle.

Trunk Or Treat

Witches Cold Brew

$4.00

16 oz of our house cold brew with the flavor: Caramel Apple and it is drizzled with heavy cream.

Lotus Energy Drink

$5.00

Lotus Energy Drink with green apple, lime, club soda -- topped with Cherry! 16 oz!

Teas

Tea Selections

$2.00+

Whole Espresso Beans

Espresso Coffee Beans, Whole

Espresso Coffee Beans, Whole

$10.00

12 oz bag of fresh, whole coffee beans! Perfect for drip coffee, cold brew or espresso!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to a local, family owned coffee and eatery place in the heart of Cashion, OK. My husband and I have dreamed about owning and serving coffee since our honeymoon in Italy -- back in 2010. I have always had a passion for people and have the gift of hospitality - and hope that when you visit you will leave with a smile, a new friend or perhaps both.

Location

423 W Boulevard, Cashion, OK 73016

Directions

